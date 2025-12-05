SSC CGL Result 2025
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Model Papers Physics 2026: Download Free PDF

By Jaya Gupta
Dec 5, 2025, 20:04 IST

Download BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 model papers physics 2026 from this article. Here you can find a direct link to download the model paper and some study tips to elevate your preparation.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Model Papers Physics 2026: Download Free PDF

Bihar Board Class 12 Model Papers Physics 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released class 12 model papers for all subjects. Students can download subject-wise model papers from the official website of BSEB. However, here you can find a direct link to the Bihar board class 12 model paper Physics for the session 2026. The paper is structured as a 70 Mark theory paper, which contains a 30-mark practical question along with the theory part. Also, 50% of the paper contains objective-type questions. Read further to know more details.

Also Check: Bihar Board Model Paper 2026: Download OFFICIAL BSEB 10th, 12th Sample Question Papers PDF

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Model Papers Physics 2026: Download Free PDF  

Here you can find sample questions from the Bihar board class 12 Physics model paper. 

Section-A

Question Nos 1 to 70 have four options, out of which only one is correct. You have to mark your selected option on the OMR Sheet. Answer any 35 questions. 


1.

2. 

3.


4. 

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10. 

To download complete questions from the model paper, click on the link below: 

Bihar Board Class 12 Model Papers Physics 2026 PDF  

Key Study Tips for Class 12 Students

Students can elevate their studies by adding these study tips shared here: 

  1. Analysing Syllabus: Before starting to prepare your subjects, it’s wise to analyse the syllabus, check the latest changes from the past syllabus and make a comprehensive study guide around it. This will help you to navigate chapters, key concepts and high-weightage topics on the go.

  2. Maintain Clear Notes: The key point in remembering your entire syllabus is making clear and concise notes of your subjects. Making chapter-wise notes, separate notes for key terminologies and formulas for practical subjects, can bring a lot more clarity and will be easy to remember. 

  3. Separate Time for Revision: During board exam preparation, students may feel time restrictions and can often miss revising their notes. While making notes is essential, you can only benefit from these notes when you can remember the material well. That can only happen through revision. Create a separate hour for revision time for whatever you have studied, either at the end of the day or the end of the week. Make sure you have enough time to study and do revision on time. 

Mostly study tips focus on making plans, but rarely on the execution. Executing the set plan is a difficult endeavour. Thus, students should focus on following the study tips that work for them and do not go blindly following everything. As it may create unnecessary anxiety and rush before exam.

Also check: Bihar Board Class 12 Maths Model Paper 2026: Download PDF

FAQs

  •  What is the benefit of solving the BSEB 12th Maths sample paper?
    +
    Students can benefit a lot from solving the BSEB 12th Maths sample paper. Solving model papers brings clarity to your subject, as well as an understanding of question patterns and the marking scheme. It helps in preparing well for the exam by focusing on what is essential and what can be worked upon. 
  • How to download the Official Bihar Board Class 12 Maths model paper 2026?
    +
     Students can download the Bihar Board Class 12 Maths model paper for the session 2026 from the official website of BSEB ( Bihar School Examination Board). They can also find a direct link to download the model paper from this article. 

