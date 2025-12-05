Bihar Board Class 12 Model Papers Physics 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released class 12 model papers for all subjects. Students can download subject-wise model papers from the official website of BSEB. However, here you can find a direct link to the Bihar board class 12 model paper Physics for the session 2026. The paper is structured as a 70 Mark theory paper, which contains a 30-mark practical question along with the theory part. Also, 50% of the paper contains objective-type questions. Read further to know more details.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Model Papers Physics 2026: Download Free PDF

Here you can find sample questions from the Bihar board class 12 Physics model paper.