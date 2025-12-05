Bihar Board Class 12 Model Papers Physics 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released class 12 model papers for all subjects. Students can download subject-wise model papers from the official website of BSEB. However, here you can find a direct link to the Bihar board class 12 model paper Physics for the session 2026. The paper is structured as a 70 Mark theory paper, which contains a 30-mark practical question along with the theory part. Also, 50% of the paper contains objective-type questions. Read further to know more details.
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Model Papers Physics 2026: Download Free PDF
Here you can find sample questions from the Bihar board class 12 Physics model paper.
Section-A
Question Nos 1 to 70 have four options, out of which only one is correct. You have to mark your selected option on the OMR Sheet. Answer any 35 questions.
To download complete questions from the model paper, click on the link below:
Key Study Tips for Class 12 Students
Students can elevate their studies by adding these study tips shared here:
-
Analysing Syllabus: Before starting to prepare your subjects, it’s wise to analyse the syllabus, check the latest changes from the past syllabus and make a comprehensive study guide around it. This will help you to navigate chapters, key concepts and high-weightage topics on the go.
-
Maintain Clear Notes: The key point in remembering your entire syllabus is making clear and concise notes of your subjects. Making chapter-wise notes, separate notes for key terminologies and formulas for practical subjects, can bring a lot more clarity and will be easy to remember.
-
Separate Time for Revision: During board exam preparation, students may feel time restrictions and can often miss revising their notes. While making notes is essential, you can only benefit from these notes when you can remember the material well. That can only happen through revision. Create a separate hour for revision time for whatever you have studied, either at the end of the day or the end of the week. Make sure you have enough time to study and do revision on time.
Mostly study tips focus on making plans, but rarely on the execution. Executing the set plan is a difficult endeavour. Thus, students should focus on following the study tips that work for them and do not go blindly following everything. As it may create unnecessary anxiety and rush before exam.
