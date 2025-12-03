Bihar Board Model Paper 2026: Download OFFICIAL BSEB 10th, 12th Sample Question Papers PDF

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the practice question papers (model papers) for the upcoming Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) exams for the 2025-26 school year. These papers are available on the board's official website. They will help lakhs of students understand the new exam style, how marks will be given, and the overall structure for the 2026 board exams.

Students can easily download the BSEB 10th and 12th Model Papers 2026 in PDF format from the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. This release comes after the board announced the exam dates. Practical exams will start in January, and the main written exams are scheduled for February 2026. Key Changes in the Exam Pattern The new model papers show a big change in how questions are set, giving students more choices.