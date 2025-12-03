Bihar Board Model Paper 2026: Download OFFICIAL BSEB 10th, 12th Sample Question Papers PDF

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the practice question papers (model papers) for the upcoming Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) exams for the 2025-26 school year. These papers are available on the board's official website. They will help lakhs of students understand the new exam style, how marks will be given, and the overall structure for the 2026 board exams.
Students can easily download the BSEB 10th and 12th Model Papers 2026 in PDF format from the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. This release comes after the board announced the exam dates. Practical exams will start in January, and the main written exams are scheduled for February 2026. Key Changes in the Exam Pattern The new model papers show a big change in how questions are set, giving students more choices.
More Questions, Half to Answer:
-
The total number of questions in every subject has been doubled.
-
However, students only need to answer 50% (half) of the total questions given.
-
This rule applies to all types of questions: Objective (MCQ), Short Answer, and Long Answer.
Official Exam Dates for BSEB 10th, 12th 2026
The board has announced the detailed schedule for the written exams:
-
Class 10 (Matric) Exams 2026: February 17 to February 25, 2026.
-
Class 12 (Inter) Exams 2026: February 2 to February 13, 2026.
Exam Timings:
The examinations are conducted in two shifts, morning and afternoon, with the following schedule:
|
Shift
|
Time
|
First Shift
|
9:30 AM to 12:45 PM
|
Second Shift
|
2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
Example Subject Breakdown:
The new model papers offer a clear view of the updated question breakdown. This structure highlights the board's decision to offer significantly more choice in every section. The table below provides a detailed example of the subject-wise distribution of questions for both Class 10 and Class 12, showcasing the "More Questions, Half to Answer" rule in action.
|
Class
|
Subject
|
Total Questions
|
Student Must Answer
|
10
|
Mathematics
|
138
|
50 out of 100 Objective, 15 out of 30 Short Answer, 4 out of 8 Long Answer
|
10
|
Science
|
110
|
(Details not fully provided in original text)
|
10
|
Chemistry (70 marks)
|
96
|
35 out of 70 Objective, 10 out of 20 Short Answer, 3 out of 6 Long Answer
Marking System and Extra Time
Objective questions are worth 1 mark each, short answer questions are 2 marks each, and long answer questions are 5 marks each. Additionally, students will receive an extra 15 minutes of "cool-off time" before the exam begins to carefully read the question paper.
Simple Steps to Download Bihar Board Model Papers 2026
-
Go to the official Bihar Board website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
-
Look for and click on the link that says ‘Model Paper 2026’ on the main page.
-
A new page will open. Select your class: 'Matric (10th)' or 'Intermediate (12th)'.
-
You will see a list of model papers for all subjects.
-
Click on the subject you want to see. The PDF will open.
-
Download and save the paper for practice.
Why Practice Papers are Important
Using these BSEB model papers is a smart way to prepare well for the exams. They help students:
-
Know the latest exam style and format.
-
Understand how marks are divided across different parts.
-
Practice time management for the 3 hours and 15 minutes given.
-
Figure out which topics and question types are important.
-
Feel more confident by practicing in a real exam setting.
Students should download the papers right away and use them in their study plan. For the most up-to-date information, students must regularly check the official Bihar School Examination Board website.
BSEB Class 10 Syllabus 2025-2026
