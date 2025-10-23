MBSE HSSLC Datesheet 2026: Download Official Mizoram Board Class 12 Time Table PDF

MBSE HSSLC Datesheet 2026: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the exam timetable for the Class 12 (HSSLC) Board Exams 2026. As per the schedule, the MBSE Class 12 exams will begin on February 9, 2026, and will be held from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The HSSLC practical exams for subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, and Geography will take place on February 2, 2026, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Students are advised to check the official MBSE Mizoram Class 12 Exam 2026 Schedule below for detailed subject-wise timetables and prepare accordingly. Regular study and timely revision will help students perform well in their board exams. Check this article for more detailed information about the MBSE Mizoram Class 12 Exam 2026.