MBSE HSSLC Datesheet 2026: Download Official Mizoram Board Class 12 Time Table PDF

MBSE HSSLC Datesheet 2026: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the exam timetable for the Class 12 (HSSLC) Board Exams 2026. As per the schedule, the MBSE Class 12 exams will begin on February 9, 2026, and will be held from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.
The HSSLC practical exams for subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, and Geography will take place on February 2, 2026, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Students are advised to check the official MBSE Mizoram Class 12 Exam 2026 Schedule below for detailed subject-wise timetables and prepare accordingly. Regular study and timely revision will help students perform well in their board exams. Check this article for more detailed information about the MBSE Mizoram Class 12 Exam 2026.
MBSE HSSLC Datesheet 2026: Key Highlights
Mizoram Board has officially released the MBSE Class 12 (HSSLC) Exam 2026 schedule on its website. Students appearing for the MBSE Class 12 (HSSLC) Exam 2026 can now check the key details such as exam dates, timings, and practical exam information. Below is the complete overview of the MBSE HSSLC Exam 2026.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Name of the Board
|
Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE)
|
Exam Name
|
MBSE HSSLC (Class 12) Board Examination 2026
|
Academic Year
|
2025–2026
|
Exam Start Date
|
February 9, 2026
|
Exam End Date
|
March 16, 2026
|
Exam Timing
|
10:00 am to 1:00 pm
|
Practical Exam Date
|
February 2, 2026
|
Practical Exam Timing
|
9:00 am to 4:00 pm
|
Subjects for Practical Exams
|
Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, Geography, Psychology, Home Science, Geology
|
Official Website
|
mbse.edu.in
MBSE Mizoram Class 12 (HSSLC) Exam Timetable 2026
Students can check the table below for the MBSE Mizoram Class 12 HSSLC Exam Timetable 2026:
|
Date
|
Time
|
Subjects
|
02.02.2026
|
9:00 am – 4:00 pm
|
Practical Exams: Geography (P), Psychology (P), Home Science (P), Geology (P), Physics (P), Chemistry (P), Biology (P), Computer Science (P)
|
09.02.2026
|
10:00 am – 1:00 pm
|
English
|
13.02.2026
|
10:00 am – 1:00 pm
|
M.I.L. (Mizo / Hindi / Nepali)
|
18.02.2026
|
10:00 am – 1:00 pm
|
Political Science, Public Administration, Business Studies, Physics (T)
|
23.02.2026
|
10:00 am – 1:00 pm
|
History, Chemistry (T), Accountancy
|
27.02.2026
|
10:00 am – 1:00 pm
|
Sociology
|
05.03.2026
|
10:00 am – 1:00 pm
|
Education, Psychology (T), Mathematics, Business Mathematics
|
09.03.2026
|
10:00 am – 1:00 pm
|
Economics, Biology (T)
|
12.03.2026
|
10:00 am – 1:00 pm
|
Geography (T), Geology (T)
|
16.03.2026
|
10:00 am – 1:00 pm
|
Computer Science (T), Home Science (T)
MBSE Mizoram Class 12 (HSSLC) Exam Datesheet 2026
Check the provided link below to download the MBSE Mizoram Class 12th HSSLC Exam Schedule PDF 2026:
|
MBSE Mizoram Class 12 (HSSLC) Exam Datesheet 2026
MBSE Mizoram Class 12 (HSSLC) Exam 2026 timetable helps students plan their studies better. Since the exams will begin on February 9, 2026, and finish on March 16, 2026, students should study regularly and revise daily. With proper time management and consistent effort, they can perform well in their board exams.
