TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

MBSE HSSLC Datesheet 2026: Download Official Mizoram Board Class 12 Time Table PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Oct 23, 2025, 14:11 IST

MBSE HSSLC Datesheet 2026: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released the MBSE HSSLC Class 12 Exam Datesheet 2026. The exams will start on February 9, 2026, and end on March 16, 2026, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Practical exams will be held on February 2, 2026, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Students can check this article to download the MBSE HSSLC Class 12 Exam Schedule 2026.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
MBSE HSSLC Datesheet 2026 OUT
MBSE HSSLC Datesheet 2026 OUT

MBSE HSSLC Datesheet 2026: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the exam timetable for the Class 12 (HSSLC) Board Exams 2026. As per the schedule, the MBSE Class 12 exams will begin on February 9, 2026, and will be held from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The HSSLC practical exams for subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, and Geography will take place on February 2, 2026, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Students are advised to check the official MBSE Mizoram Class 12 Exam 2026 Schedule below for detailed subject-wise timetables and prepare accordingly. Regular study and timely revision will help students perform well in their board exams. Check this article for more detailed information about the MBSE Mizoram Class 12 Exam 2026.

MBSE HSSLC Datesheet 2026: Key Highlights

Mizoram Board has officially released the MBSE Class 12 (HSSLC) Exam 2026 schedule on its website. Students appearing for the MBSE Class 12 (HSSLC) Exam 2026 can now check the key details such as exam dates, timings, and practical exam information. Below is the complete overview of the MBSE HSSLC Exam 2026.

Particulars

Details

Name of the Board

Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE)

Exam Name

MBSE HSSLC (Class 12) Board Examination 2026

Academic Year

2025–2026

Exam Start Date

February 9, 2026

Exam End Date

March 16, 2026

Exam Timing

10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Practical Exam Date

February 2, 2026

Practical Exam Timing

9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Subjects for Practical Exams

Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, Geography, Psychology, Home Science, Geology

Official Website

mbse.edu.in

MBSE Mizoram Class 12 (HSSLC) Exam Timetable 2026

Students can check the table below for the MBSE Mizoram Class 12 HSSLC Exam Timetable 2026:

Date

Time

Subjects

02.02.2026

9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Practical Exams: Geography (P), Psychology (P), Home Science (P), Geology (P), Physics (P), Chemistry (P), Biology (P), Computer Science (P)

09.02.2026

10:00 am – 1:00 pm

English

13.02.2026

10:00 am – 1:00 pm

M.I.L. (Mizo / Hindi / Nepali)

18.02.2026

10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Political Science, Public Administration, Business Studies, Physics (T)

23.02.2026

10:00 am – 1:00 pm

History, Chemistry (T), Accountancy

27.02.2026

10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Sociology

05.03.2026

10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Education, Psychology (T), Mathematics, Business Mathematics

09.03.2026

10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Economics, Biology (T)

12.03.2026

10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Geography (T), Geology (T)

16.03.2026

10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Computer Science (T), Home Science (T)

MBSE Mizoram Class 12 (HSSLC) Exam Datesheet 2026

Check the provided link below to download the MBSE Mizoram Class 12th HSSLC Exam Schedule PDF 2026:

MBSE Mizoram Class 12 (HSSLC) Exam Datesheet 2026

MBSE Mizoram Class 12 (HSSLC) Exam 2026 timetable helps students plan their studies better. Since the exams will begin on February 9, 2026, and finish on March 16, 2026, students should study regularly and revise daily. With proper time management and consistent effort, they can perform well in their board exams.

Also Check: 

MBSE HSLC Exam Routine 2026

CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography (2025-26) Chapter 1: Resources and Development

CBSE Important Questions for Class 10 Geography (2025-26) Chapter 2: Forest and Wildlife Resources 

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News