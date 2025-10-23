TNPSC CTS Answer Key 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Download Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

TNPSC CTS Answer Key 2025 Out: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview Posts) on its official website. The Commission had conducted the written exam from 20.07.2025 to 22.07.2025 across the state. Now the Commission has uploaded the response portions pertaining to the posts in Combined Technical Services Examination (Non – Interview Posts). All those candidates who have appeared in the above exam can download the provisional answer key from the official website of TNPSC-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/.

Download TNPSC Answer Key 2025

Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview Posts) are advised to download the provisional answer key after using their login credentials. You can download the answer key directly through the link given below-