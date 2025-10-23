TNPSC CTS Answer Key 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Download Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

TNPSC CTS Answer Key 2025 Out: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview Posts) on its official website. The Commission had conducted the written exam from 20.07.2025 to 22.07.2025 across the state. Now the Commission has uploaded the response portions pertaining to the posts in Combined Technical Services Examination (Non – Interview Posts). All those candidates who have appeared in the above exam can download the provisional answer key from the official website of TNPSC-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/.
Download TNPSC Answer Key 2025
Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview Posts) are advised to download the provisional answer key after using their login credentials. You can download the answer key directly through the link given below-
|TNPSC Answer Key 2025
|Download Link
TNPSC CTS Answer Key 2025 Overview
Earlier the Commission had launched the recruitment drive for the Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview Posts). The detailed information about the Trade – Surveyor and Draughtsman(Civil) posts is summarized below.
|Institution
|Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
|Post Name
|Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview/Non-Interview Posts)
|Exam Date
|20.07.2025 to 22.07.2025
|Last Date To Download Answer Key
|November 21, 2025
|Official Website
|https://www.tnpsc.gov.in
The short notice further says, "The response portions (answer sheets) pertaining to the posts in Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview Posts) conducted by the Commission (CBT method) from 20.07.2025 FN & AN to 22.07.2025 FN & AN (Notification No. 08/2025) and the response portions (answer sheets) pertaining to the posts in Combined Technical Services Examination (Non – Interview Posts) held from 04.08.2025 to 10.08.2025 (Notification No. 09/2025) have been re-hosted on the Commission’s website on 23.10.2025 as per request of certain candidates and the desired candidates are instructed to download (Live date from 23.10.2025 to 21.11.2025) their response portions through their One Time Registration ID, by paying the required fee. Receipt of requests for the issuance of response portions (CBT method) for the above mentioned recruitments after the window period will not be entertained.?
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation