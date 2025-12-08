KARTET Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 OUT at ssc.gov.in, Download Tier 1 Provisional Answer Key PDF - Link Here

By Mohd Salman
Dec 8, 2025, 19:10 IST

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025: SSC released the SSC CHSL Response Sheet PDF 2025 on December 8 at ssc.gov.in. Candidates can download their response sheets, calculate scores (+2/–0.5 marking), and raise objections by paying ₹100 per question. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
SSC CHSL Amswer Key 2025
SSC CHSL Amswer Key 2025

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in, on December 8, 2025. SSC has released the answer key for the exam which was conducted between November 12-30, 2025. With the SSC CHSL Response Sheet PDF for the Tier 1 exam, candidates can match their answers with the answers provided by SSC and in case of any discrepancy, candidates can reach out to helpdesk.
After downloading the SSC Answer Key 2025 candidates must calculate their marks with the official marking scheme by allotting 2 marks to every correct answer and deducting 0.50 marks from every wrong answer. The SSC CHSL Answer Key 2026 is important for candidates who appeared in the exam.

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 OUT

The SSC CHSL Answer Key was released on the official website, ssc.gov.in, on December 8, 2025 for candidates who attempted the SSC CHSL 2025 Exam. The SSC CHSL Key 2025 helps candidates to verify their responses, calculate their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase, i.e., the SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam, before the release of results.

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 Active Link

The SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 Tier 1 link gets activated on December 8, 2025. Candidates who have attempted the examination can click on the SSC CHSL Answer Key link provided below. The SSC CHSL Response sheet pdf can be downloaded by providing the registration number and password and starting to calculate the estimated marks using the official marking scheme. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 PDF.

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025

Click Here

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News