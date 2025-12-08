SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 OUT at ssc.gov.in, Download Tier 1 Provisional Answer Key PDF - Link Here

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in, on December 8, 2025. SSC has released the answer key for the exam which was conducted between November 12-30, 2025. With the SSC CHSL Response Sheet PDF for the Tier 1 exam, candidates can match their answers with the answers provided by SSC and in case of any discrepancy, candidates can reach out to helpdesk.

After downloading the SSC Answer Key 2025 candidates must calculate their marks with the official marking scheme by allotting 2 marks to every correct answer and deducting 0.50 marks from every wrong answer. The SSC CHSL Answer Key 2026 is important for candidates who appeared in the exam.

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 OUT

The SSC CHSL Answer Key was released on the official website, ssc.gov.in, on December 8, 2025 for candidates who attempted the SSC CHSL 2025 Exam. The SSC CHSL Key 2025 helps candidates to verify their responses, calculate their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase, i.e., the SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam, before the release of results.