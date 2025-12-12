KVS Departmental Recruitment 2025 (LDE/LDCE): Apply Online for 2499 Vacancies

KVS Recruitment 2025: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the notification for its existing employees through the Limited Departmental Examination (LDE) and Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) 2025. Through this recruitment drive, KVS will shortlist eligible candidates for Teaching and Non Teaching posts.
Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must go through the official notification pdf to check the detailed breakdown of vacancies, eligibility criteria and the selection process.
KVS has released the notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for teaching and
Non-Teaching Posts from amongst eligible teachers/Officials of KVS. The positions will be filled on the basis of Qualifying-cum-Seniority basis for positions like Principal and PGTs, where a minimum qualification must be met. For Finance Officer or Section Officer, candidates will be shortlisted on merit-based performance, ensuring the most deserving candidates secure the promotion based on their performance in the competitive exam
KVS Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF Download
Interested and eligible candidates can submit their online applications between December 12 and December 26, 2025. Before applying for the announced vacancies, candidates must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, post-wise vacancy distribution and selection process. Click on the direct link below to download the KVS Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF.
KVS LDE/LDCE Recruitment 2025 Important Dates
KVS has released the KVS Departmental Recruitment 2025 Notification on December 11, 2025. Interested candidates can apply online from December 14, 2025. Check the table below for KVS Recruitment 2025 Important Dates
Activity Pertaining to LDCE/LDE
DATES OF ACTIVITY
Issue of Notification for LDCE/LDE
December 11, 2025
Activation of Online LINK for LDCE/LDE
December 12, 2025
Last date of creation of application link by the Controlling officer and circulation to all employee
December 19, 2025
Last Date for the Applicants for online submission of Application
December 19, 2025
Last Date for verification by the Controlling Officer and final submission
January 2, 2026
Date of LDCE/LDE Examination
February 15, 2026
KVS Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates for KVS Recruitment 2025 through LDC/LDCE must read and fulfil all the eligibility criteria and experience requirements as per the posts. Candidates are requested to read the detailed notification pdf for post-wise eligibility criteria
