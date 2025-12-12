KVS Departmental Recruitment 2025 (LDE/LDCE): Apply Online for 2499 Vacancies

KVS Recruitment 2025: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the notification for its existing employees through the Limited Departmental Examination (LDE) and Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) 2025. Through this recruitment drive, KVS will shortlist eligible candidates for Teaching and Non Teaching posts.

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must go through the official notification pdf to check the detailed breakdown of vacancies, eligibility criteria and the selection process.

KVS Recruitment 2025

KVS has released the notification for the recruitment of eligible candidates for teaching and

Non-Teaching Posts from amongst eligible teachers/Officials of KVS. The positions will be filled on the basis of Qualifying-cum-Seniority basis for positions like Principal and PGTs, where a minimum qualification must be met. For Finance Officer or Section Officer, candidates will be shortlisted on merit-based performance, ensuring the most deserving candidates secure the promotion based on their performance in the competitive exam