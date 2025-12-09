10 Latest Words Added to the Oxford English Dictionary (2025 Edition)

The English language grows a little more every year. It becomes richer, warmer, and more diverse as people across the world create new words. It borrows expressions from other cultures or changes the meaning of older words. The Oxford English Dictionary (OED), the most trusted record of the English language, updates its list every year to include these new terms. The latest words added to the Oxford English Dictionary (2025 Edition) show how English is changing today. They also show how people use language to express feelings, culture, humour, and everyday life. The Oxford English Dictionary 2025 update features words from Asian English, Irish English, South African English, Filipino culture, and digital trends. These words did not appear suddenly. They became common through daily conversations, online posts, music, films, and global cultural exchange.

This article explains each of the 10 new words, how people use them, and why the OED selected them. It also helps you understand what these words show about modern English. List of the OED New Words 2025 and Their Meanings The following are the 10 new words added to the Oxford English Dictionary 2025. 1. GIGIL Origin: Tagalog (Philippines)

Meaning: The strong urge to squeeze or pinch something because it is extremely cute. “Gigil” became popular through Filipino culture, social media videos, and global fans of Asian content. Many people use this word when they see a cute baby, a puppy, or anything that is too adorable. The OED added it because millions of people around the world began using it online. 2. ALAMAK Origin: Malaysia and Singapore

Meaning: A simple word used to express surprise, shock, or frustration.

People in Southeast Asia use this word in daily life. Today, because of travel, movies, and online videos, the word has spread widely. The OED included it because of its growing global presence. 3. YOH Origin: South Africa

Meaning: An exclamation that shows amazement, disbelief, or shock. It is common in South African English and often appears in music, youth culture, and social media posts. It earned a place in the dictionary as more people started using it outside Africa. 4. LUDRAMAN Origin: Ireland

Meaning: A word used to describe someone who is slow, foolish, or lazy. The word is widely used in Irish culture although humorous. It reflects the warm and sometimes playful nature of Irish English. 5. BLAA Origin: Ireland

Meaning: A soft white bread roll that is part of Irish food culture.

Food terms often enter the dictionary when they travel beyond their regions. “Blaa” is now recognised because many people across the world are interested in local foods. 6. DEBS Origin: Ireland

Meaning: A school event similar to a formal dance or ball (short for “debutantes’ ball”). Students in Ireland commonly use the term “Debs.” With the rise of global content and social media, many outside Ireland also began using it. 7. MORTO Origin: Ireland

Meaning: A feeling of deep embarrassment or shame. This word became popular through conversations among young people and through social platforms. Many English speakers now use it to express emotional moments. 8. MINERAL Origin: Ireland

Meaning: In Irish English, “mineral” means a soft drink, not a natural mineral. The OED included this word because it shows how English words can have completely different meanings in different regions.