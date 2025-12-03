Cambridge Word of The Year 2025: Know Meaning of the Word “Parasocial”

Cambridge Dictionary chooses one word every year that explains how people think, behave and communicate. The word of the year 2025 is parasocial. This word became important because millions of people across the world now feel close to celebrities, influencers and even AI tools. These people or tools do not know them back. In 2025, online culture was filled with strong emotional reactions. Fans talked about celebrity love stories, breakups and personal lives as if they were discussing their own friends. People listened to long podcasts and felt connected to the hosts. Even AI chatbots became a place where people looked for comfort. These moments show why parasocial became such a powerful word this year. Word of the Year 2025: Parasocial Cambridge Dictionary chose parasocial as Word of the Year 2025 because it describes how people behaved throughout 2025. Many people built emotional connections with public figures whom they have never met. These connections were one-sided, but still felt very real.

When the engagement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce became public, the internet filled with strong emotional reactions. People celebrated, discussed and debated this news as if they personally knew the couple. This is a clear example of a parasocial relationship, where you feel close to someone who is not actually part of your life. These relationships were emotional, but they were not equal or two-way. Parasocial Meaning The word parasocial means a one-sided relationship. It is when a person feels close to someone who does not know them at all. You may feel you understand them, trust them or even care about them. But the other person does not have the same connection with you. Parasocial Origin The word parasocial comes from a combination of the prefix “para-,” meaning “beside” or “beyond,” and the word “social.”

The word sounds modern, but it is actually old. It was created in 1956 by two sociologists, Donald Horton and Richard Wohl. They noticed that television viewers felt emotionally connected to TV stars. People saw the same actors on their screens every day and began feeling as if they personally knew them. Parasocial Pronunciation The word parasocial is pronounced: “pair-uh-SOH-shul” The stress is on the third syllable “SOH.” Examples of Parasocial Many events in 2025 showed how normal parasocial relationships have become. One example was the strong reaction to celebrity news. Fans discussed every step of their favourite singers or actors. They celebrated new songs, defended them in online fights and reacted to their personal lives as if they were family. Musicians like Lily Allen shared personal stories through their music, and fans felt emotionally close to her. Streamers like IShowSpeed also talked about obsessive fan behaviour. This proves that these one-sided bonds can sometimes become overwhelming.

This trend even included fictional characters. Viewers of The Summer I Turned Pretty argued online about who was better, Conrad or Jeremiah. They spoke about these characters as if they were real people. The most surprising example came from technology. Many people turned to AI chatbots, talking with them about their feelings and asking for comfort. This showed how parasocial connections are no longer limited to humans. Digital tools can also become part of our emotional world. Parasocial in Sentences The following are some easy examples of how to use the word parasocial: Many young people form parasocial bonds with influencers they watch every day.

Some listeners feel a parasocial connection with podcast hosts.

A parasocial relationship can feel real, even when it is not two-way.

Fans often react strongly to celebrity news because of their parasocial feelings.

Some people treat AI chatbots in a parasocial manner.

The word parasocial became common in 2025 because it matched what people experienced daily. That same year, Cambridge Dictionary added more than 6,000 new words related to digital life. Words like "delulu," "glazing," "vibey," "skibidi" and "doom spending" became part of regular conversations. These new words show how quickly language changes because of online culture. Editors of the dictionary explained that modern life is shaped by technology, online content and social media. Because of this, people needed new words to express new feelings and habits. The rise of parasocial relationships is one of the strongest signs of how emotional life has changed in the digital age.


