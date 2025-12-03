AP TET Hall Ticket 2025 Releasing Today at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, Download Exam Admit Card PDF - Link Here Soon

AP TET Hall Ticket Download 2025: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, is all set to release the AP TET 2025 hall ticket today i.e. on December 3 on its official website. The much awaited AP TET examination will begin on December 10, 2025 across the state. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in two shifts daily.

Once released, candidates will be able to download the AP TET Hall Ticket Download 2025 after using their login credentials including user id and password to the official website-tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

Candidates can download their APTET admit card from the official website, however you can download the same directly through the link given below-

AP TET Hall Ticket 2025 Download Link

The AP TET 2025 hall ticket is the crucial document which contains all the crucial information related to the examination including exam centre and venue, candidate’s name, the father’s and mother’s names, registration number and other details. Candidates will have to carry the Hall ticket with the valid Identity proof at the exam venue assigned to them.

AP TET Hall Ticket 2025 Release Date and Time

As per the official notification released, the AP TET 2025 hall ticket will be available to download from December 03, onwards at the official website- tet2dsc.apcfss.in. The exact timing of activation of the AP TET Hall Ticket Download link has not been mentioned, it is expected that the same can be activated any time soon by the concerned authority. The AP TET examination will begin on December 10, 2025 in computer-based test (CBT) mode in two shifts daily.

How To Download AP TET Hall Ticket 2025?

Candidates can download the AP TET hall tickets 2025 after following the steps given below-