AP TET Hall Ticket 2025
Focus
Quick Links
Live

AP TET Hall Ticket 2025 Releasing Today at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, Download Exam Admit Card PDF - Link Here Soon

Manish Kumar
By Manish Kumar
Dec 3, 2025, 11:57 IST

AP TET Hall Ticket 2025: The AP TET 2025 hall ticket will be released today i.e. on December 03, at the official website- tet2dsc.apcfss.in. The AP TET examination will begin on December 10, 2025 in computer-based test (CBT) mode in two shifts daily. Check all details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Get all details regarding the AP TET Hall Ticket Download 2025 here.
Get all details regarding the AP TET Hall Ticket Download 2025 here.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • AP TET Hall Ticket 2025: Check Steps to download AP TET Hall Ticket 2025, once released.
  • AP TET Hall Ticket 2025: When and where to get AP TET Hall Ticket 2025 download link, when released,
  • AP TET Hall Ticket 2025: Know details about the Validity period of TET Certificate.

AP TET Hall Ticket Download 2025: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, is all set to release the AP TET 2025 hall ticket today i.e. on December 3 on its official website. The much awaited AP TET examination will begin on December 10, 2025 across the state. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in two shifts daily.
Once released, candidates will be able to download the AP TET Hall Ticket Download 2025 after using their login credentials including user id and password to the official website-tet2dsc.apcfss.in.
Candidates can download their APTET admit card from the official website, however you can download the same directly through the link given below-

AP TET Hall Ticket 2025 Download Link

The AP TET 2025 hall ticket is the crucial document which contains all the crucial information related to the examination including exam centre and venue, candidate’s name, the father’s and mother’s names, registration number and other details. Candidates will have to carry the Hall ticket with the valid Identity proof at the exam venue assigned to them.

AP TET Hall Ticket 2025 Release Date and Time

As per the official notification released, the AP TET 2025 hall ticket will be available to download from December 03, onwards at the official website- tet2dsc.apcfss.in. The exact timing of activation of the AP TET Hall Ticket Download link has not been mentioned, it is expected that the same can be activated any time soon by the concerned authority. The AP TET examination will begin on December 10, 2025 in computer-based test (CBT) mode in two shifts daily. 

How To Download AP TET Hall Ticket 2025?

Candidates can download the AP TET hall tickets 2025 after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1: Official Website- Visit the official website Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh – tet2dsc.apcfss.in.
  • Step 2: Login Credentials-Provide your login credentials including ID, mobile Number or Aadhar number along with date of birth to the link.
  • Step 3: Proceed To Submit-Click on the submit button to proceed for the hall ticket.
  • Step 4: Download Hall Ticket-After submission download the AP TET 2025 hall ticket for future use.
LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Dec 3, 2025, 11:35 IST

    AP TET Hall Ticket 2025: Is the hall ticket out?

    No, as of now the AP TET Hall Ticket 2025 has not been released. Once released, candidates will be able to download the AP TET Hall Ticket Download 2025 after using their login credentials at-tet2dsc.apcfss.in. 


  • Dec 3, 2025, 11:15 IST

    AP TET Hall Ticket 2025: Know details about the Validity period of TET Certificate.

    Those who will qualify in the The AP TET examination, conducted by the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh will be eligible to apply for teaching positions in the state’s primary and upper primary schools. The APTET certificate shall be valid for life time and the validity of APTET qualifying certificate acquired will also valid for life time.

  • Dec 3, 2025, 10:50 IST

    AP TET Hall Ticket 2025: What is the Pass Criteria in TET Paper- 1A/1B

    The authority has fixed the criteria for considering pass marks in APTET-OCTOBER-2025 and candidates will have to obtain the same to qualify the exam. As per the detailed notification released, below are the pass marks in AP TET (Total Marks-150)-

    Community Pass Percentage Pass Marks
    OC-EWS 60% and above 90 Marks and above
    BC 50% and above 75 Marks and above
    SC/ ST/ PwBD & Ex-servicemen 40% and above 60 Marks and above
  • Dec 3, 2025, 10:34 IST

    AP TET Hall Ticket 2025: Know details about AP TET examination?

    The AP TET examination used to be conducted every year to assess the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in the state’s primary and upper primary schools. Candidates willing to serve as government teacher jobs are required to qualify in the exam to apply for teaching posts across the state. 


Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News