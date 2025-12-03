The final supermoon of 2025 arrives this week, and it's time for you to get ready for a night sky spectacle you won’t want to miss! On 3 December 2025, the nearly full Moon, known as the Cold Moon, will be visible, and for a rare treat, it will pass directly in front of the sparkling Pleiades star cluster. This will create a stunning lunar occultation. Visible from multiple regions around the globe, this extraordinary event sets the stage for the Cold Supermoon to reach its full brilliance on 4 December. Through this article, learn how it’s a chance to witness the Moon and stars dance together in one of the year’s most captivating astronomical displays. This will be an awe-inspiring sight for beginners, families, and seasoned stargazers alike. (The infographic shows the relevance and major event about the last supermoon of 2025.

What is a Cold Moon? The December full Moon is traditionally called the Cold Moon. It is a name rooted in seasonal observations of freezing temperatures and extended winter nights. Such full-Moon names, preserved through cultural and historical traditions, reflect natural cycles. The December Cold Moon rises during one of the darkest periods of the year, making it a distinctive winter celestial marker. (Credits: Star Walk) Why is the Cold Moon in 2025 special? This year’s Cold Moon is also a supermoon, which means the Moon is near perigee, its closest point to Earth in orbit. As a result, the Moon appears slightly larger and brighter than usual. What makes this Cold Moon remarkable is its pairing with a rare astronomical event, a lunar occultation of the Pleiades, a blue cluster of hot, young stars often visible as a misty patch in the winter sky.

When is the Best Time to Watch the December 2025 Cold Moon? The best time to watch the December 2025 Cold Moon is just after moonrise on 4 December, when the Moon appears largest near the horizon due to the “moon illusion.” Choose a location with a clear eastern view for the most dramatic rise. The Moon will remain visible throughout the night and can also be observed in the early hours before sunrise on 5 December. Cold Supermoon Peak The full Cold Supermoon peaks on 4 December 2025 at 6:14 p.m. ET, but the occultation itself happens on 3 December, one night earlier. Key Viewing Times (Cold Moon – 4 & 5 December 2025) To help you plan your skywatching, here are the key timings for the Cold Moon on 4–5 December 2025. The table below shows when to watch it in both the United States and India for the best visibility.

Event United States (EST/PST) India (IST) Notes Moonrise 5:00 p.m. on 4 Dec (varies by city) ~5:23 p.m. on 4 Dec (5:10–5:35 p.m. across regions) The best time to see the Moon appear largest is near the horizon Peak Illumination 6:14 p.m. EST on 4 Dec 4:44 a.m. IST on 5 Dec Moon appears nearly full all night despite the peak occurring pre-dawn in India Full-Night Visibility From sunset on 4 Dec until sunrise on 5 Dec 5:23 p.m. on 4 Dec to ~6:10 a.m. on 5 Dec Long window for viewing, clear skies offer the best experience (Source: BBC Sky at Night Magazine) When and Where the Pleiades Lunar Occultation Will Be Visible (3 December 2025)? The rare lunar occultation of the Pleiades occurs on 3 December 2025, when the nearly full Cold Moon passes directly in front of the famous star cluster. Visibility depends on location:

North America: Best visibility in the early evening of 3 December. Viewers in the U.S. and Canada will see the Moon gradually cover and uncover stars in the Pleiades.

UK & Europe: The event becomes visible after midnight, in the early hours of 4 December, as the Moon moves across the cluster.

Northern Africa: Several countries include Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, and Egypt. Here, a partial or grazing occultation will be visible, depending on local sky conditions.

Western & Central Asia: Regions such as Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Iran may witness partial coverage or a close approach of the Moon to the Pleiades.

South Asia (India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka): Generally not in the direct occultation path; viewers will observe a close conjunction, with the Moon appearing very near the Pleiades.



East Asia (China, Japan, Korea): Most areas will see a close approach only, as the Moon passes below the cluster.

Australia & New Zealand: Not in the occultation zone; viewers will see the Moon and Pleiades separated but still in the same evening sky.