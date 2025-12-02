SSC JE Admit Card 2025 OUT at ssc.gov.in - Check Direct Link, Exam Dates & Steps to Download

SSC JE Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC JE Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC JE Tier 1 exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted between December 3 and December 6, 2025 across multiple exam centres in India.

The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. The hall ticket contains important information such as the registration number, roll number, photo, signature of the candidate and examination centre details.

SSC JE Admit Card 2025 OUT

SSC has activated the link to download the SSC JE Admit Card 2025 at ssc.gov.in. The SSC Junior Exam starts on Dec 3. SSC assigns the examination city as the preference marked by candidates while filling the online application form. Candidates going to appear in the SSC Junior Engineer exam must download their Hall Ticket well before the examination. Candidates will be able to download the SSC JE 2025 admit card by logging in with their registration number and date of birth. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC JE Admit Card 2025.