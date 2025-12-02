SSC JE Admit Card 2025 OUT at ssc.gov.in - Check Direct Link, Exam Dates & Steps to Download

SSC JE Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC JE Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC JE Tier 1 exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted between December 3 and December 6, 2025 across multiple exam centres in India.
The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. The hall ticket contains important information such as the registration number, roll number, photo, signature of the candidate and examination centre details.
SSC JE Admit Card 2025 OUT
SSC has activated the link to download the SSC JE Admit Card 2025 at ssc.gov.in. The SSC Junior Exam starts on Dec 3. SSC assigns the examination city as the preference marked by candidates while filling the online application form. Candidates going to appear in the SSC Junior Engineer exam must download their Hall Ticket well before the examination. Candidates will be able to download the SSC JE 2025 admit card by logging in with their registration number and date of birth. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC JE Admit Card 2025.
SSC JE Admit Card 2025
SSC JE Admit Card 2025: Overview
The SSC JE Admit Card 2025 link gets activated by SSC on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre. Check the table for SSC Junior Engineer Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.
Aspect
Details
Organisation
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
Name of Exam
SSC JE 2025
Total Vacancies
1731
Exam Level
Graduation Level
Exam Date
December 3 - December 6, 2025
Selection Process
Tier 1, Tier 2, Document Verification
Official Website
How to Download the SSC JE Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the SSC JE Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the “Admit Card” section and Navigate to the candidate portal and select the Junior Engineer admit card link.
- Now enter your Registration ID and Date of Birth or Password.
- Click on the download button to get your hall ticket in PDF format.
- Take a printout and check all details, including exam date, time, venue, and instructions.
What are Details Mentioned on the SSC JE Admit Card 2025?
Before downloading the SSC Junior Engineer Admit Card, candidates must ensure that the details mentioned in the admit card are correct. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must raise it with the helpdesk. Check the list below for details mentioned in SSC JE Admit Card 2025
- Candidate's Name
- Photo and Signature of Candidate
- Category of Candidate
- Examination Centre Name and Address
- Shift Timings
- Reporting Time
- Important Instructions
