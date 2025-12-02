SSC JE Admit Card 2025 OUT at ssc.gov.in - Check Direct Link, Exam Dates & Steps to Download

Karnataka TET Hall Ticket, Download Now!
By Mohd Salman
Dec 2, 2025, 13:34 IST

The SSC JE Admit Card 2025 has been released on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates appearing for the Junior Engineer Tier-1 exam from December 3 to 6, 2025, must download their hall ticket using registration details. The admit card contains the exam city, shift timings, and important instructions.

SSC JE Admit Card 2025
SSC JE Admit Card 2025

SSC JE Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC JE Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC JE Tier 1 exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted between December 3 and December 6, 2025 across multiple exam centres in India.
The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. The hall ticket contains important information such as the registration number, roll number, photo, signature of the candidate and examination centre details.

SSC JE Admit Card 2025 OUT

SSC has activated the link to download the SSC JE Admit Card 2025 at ssc.gov.in. The SSC Junior Exam starts on Dec 3. SSC assigns the examination city as the preference marked by candidates while filling the online application form. Candidates going to appear in the SSC Junior Engineer exam must download their Hall Ticket well before the examination. Candidates will be able to download the SSC JE 2025 admit card by logging in with their registration number and date of birth. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC JE Admit Card 2025.

SSC JE Admit Card 2025

Click Here

SSC JE Admit Card 2025: Overview

The SSC JE Admit Card 2025 link gets activated by SSC on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre. Check the table for SSC Junior Engineer Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Aspect

Details

Organisation

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Name of Exam

SSC JE 2025

Total Vacancies

1731

Exam Level

Graduation Level

Exam Date

December 3 - December 6, 2025

Selection Process

Tier 1, Tier 2, Document Verification

Official Website

https://ssc.gov.in

How to Download the SSC JE Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the SSC JE Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the “Admit Card” section and Navigate to the candidate portal and select the Junior Engineer admit card link.
  • Now enter your Registration ID and Date of Birth or Password.
  • Click on the download button to get your hall ticket in PDF format.
  • Take a printout and check all details, including exam date, time, venue, and instructions.

What are Details Mentioned on the SSC JE Admit Card 2025?

Before downloading the SSC Junior Engineer Admit Card, candidates must ensure that the details mentioned in the admit card are correct. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must raise it with the helpdesk. Check the list below for details mentioned in SSC JE Admit Card 2025

  • Candidate's Name
  • Photo and Signature of Candidate
  • Category of Candidate
  • Examination Centre Name and Address
  • Shift Timings
  • Reporting Time
  • Important Instructions

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams.
... Read More

