Where is Sidhi? Know the District Set to Get Railway Connectivity for the First Time Since Independence

As Indian Railways continues to expand its network into remote parts of the country, Sidhi, a district in Madhya Pradesh, is set to get railway connectivity for the first time since Independence.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav are set to inaugurate several railway sections on Saturday, October 24.

This includes Satna-Devendra Nagar (53 km) and Rewa–Churhat (65 km) rail sections. Also, The new Devendra Nagar–Churhat train service will be flagged off.

The development is expected to strengthen connectivity in the region and create new opportunities for trade, tourism and employment.

Check where Sidhi is located on the map, learn about its geographical location and find out how the new railway connectivity is set to benefit the district.