Where is Sidhi? Know the District Set to Get Railway Connectivity for the First Time Since Independence
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated new railway sections to improve connectivity in the Vindhya region. Know where Sidhi is located and how the new railway network is expected to benefit the district.
As Indian Railways continues to expand its network into remote parts of the country, Sidhi, a district in Madhya Pradesh, is set to get railway connectivity for the first time since Independence.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav are set to inaugurate several railway sections on Saturday, October 24.
This includes Satna-Devendra Nagar (53 km) and Rewa–Churhat (65 km) rail sections. Also, The new Devendra Nagar–Churhat train service will be flagged off.
The development is expected to strengthen connectivity in the region and create new opportunities for trade, tourism and employment.
Check where Sidhi is located on the map, learn about its geographical location and find out how the new railway connectivity is set to benefit the district.
Where is Sidhi Located?
Sidhi lies in the northeastern part of Madhya Pradesh. It is located around 87 km from Rewa district and shares a border with Uttar Pradesh. Sidhi is part of the Vindhya region and is known for its forests, rivers and hilly terrain.
The district covers an area of approximately 4,851 square kilometres and is known for its forests, rivers and hilly terrain. The Rewa-Churhat railway section mentioned, spanning 65 km, is set to connect Sidhi to the railway network for the first time since Independence. Sidhi is also a mineral rich part of country. Resources include coal, limestone, iron ore etc.
Sidhi: Key Details
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Particulars
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Details
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District
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Sidhi
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State
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Madhya Pradesh
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Geographical location
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Northeastern Madhya Pradesh
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Distance from Rewa
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Approximately 87 km
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Region
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Vindhya region
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Geographical features
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Forests, rivers and hilly terrain
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Area
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Approximately 4,851 square kilometres
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Railway section
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Rewa–Churhat
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Railway section length
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65 km
What Are the Implications of Connectivity through Railways in Sidhi?
- Increased connectivity: With the establishment of the new railway line, there will be better connectivity to the rail network in Sidhi since Independence.
- Positive impact on trade and industrialization: It is anticipated that there will be an increase in the transport of mineral ores, cement, and other items through the new rail network.
- Tourism potential: The increased connectivity could have positive impacts on the promotion of tourism in the Vindhya regions, which include White Tiger Safari at Mukundpur.
- Job creation: The new rail connectivity is expected to open up new avenues of employment opportunities in the region.
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Senior Executive - Editorial
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