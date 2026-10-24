India’s luxury tourist train, the Golden Chariot’s first trip, expected to start on October 24 with advanced facilities, curated sightseeing experiences and journeys through some of South India’s most famous destinations. The train’s tickets are already fully booked with 100% occupancy and all 75 passenger seats booked., thus showcasing renewed interest in premium rail tourism. Operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in partnership with Karnataka’s tourism authorities, the Golden Chariot provides travellers a chance to explore historic cities, ancient temples, wildlife destinations and cultural landmarks while travelling in luxury. Six-Day Journey of Golden Chariot Costs Rs 4.87 Lakh The five-night, six-day “Pride of Karnataka” itinerary costs Rs 4,87,500 per person on a twin-sharing basis, excluding 5% Goods and Services Tax (GST). A shorter three-night, four-day journey, called “Glimpses of Karnataka”, costs Rs 3,31,500 per person, also excluding GST. Although some trips may qualify for a 20% discount, subject to the applicable conditions and availability.

Around 60 staff members are expected to serve passengers during the trip with their hospitality and onboard services. Destinations Covered by the Golden Chariot The Pride of Karnataka itinerary encompasses wildlife, architecture, royal history and natural landscapes. The journey includes Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Mysuru, the historic temple towns of Belur and Halebidu, Chikkamagaluru’s coffee-growing region, the heritage places of Hampi and Goa. Passengers can also explore Karnataka’s royal heritage in Mysuru, explore the architectural legacy of Hoysala temples and visit Hampi, famous for its historic ruins and UNESCO World Heritage status. The inclusion of Bandipur adds a wildlife experience, while Chikkamagaluru provides views of coffee plantations and the surrounding hills. The itinerary is created to feature numerous facets of South Indian tourism within a single holiday.

Golden Chariot Three Itineraries Planned for 2026–27 The Golden Chariot’s latest season features 13 scheduled journeys across three packages: seven Pride of Karnataka trips, three Glimpses of Karnataka journeys and three Jewels of South itineraries. These trips give travellers varied ways to explore South India, depending on their preferred route and trip duration. Golden Chariot: Luxurious Rail Tourism Before its return, the train has undergone slated technical maintenance at the Mysuru workshop between May and August. Its exterior has been refurbished, the onboard kitchen modernised and hospitality facilities advanced. Reports also signal that two new suites have been added to attract premium travellers. Beyond transportation, the train also covers accommodation, onboard dining, hospitality and organised sightseeing. Its premium pricing cements it as a dedicated holiday experience.