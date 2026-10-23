What is Shamonda virus? French health officials have confirmed the first-ever human fatality caused by the Shamonda virus in recent times. The uncommon disease was recorded in a hospitalised person suffering from leukemia in his sixties on October 22nd.

The patient exhibited neurological complications such as vision problems, confused mental state, and coma. The SHAV-EU1 strain was found after post-mortem genome sequencing carried out in Lyon.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that there is direct coordination between health institutions globally and French authorities regarding the origin of the disease.

This unusual human case marks a shift for a virus previously restricted to livestock.

What is Shamonda Virus?

Shamonda virus is an insect borne pathogen in the Orthobunyavirus genus and Simbu serogroup. It was first isolated in Nigeria in 1965. Shamonda virus mainly infects cattle, sheep, goats, and horses.