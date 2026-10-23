Delhi Schools Bomb Threat: 3 Institutions Receive Hoax Email Threats; Search Operations Find No Suspicious Objects
Delhi Schools Bomb Threat: Three prominent Delhi schools received hoax bomb threat emails, triggering immediate campus evacuations and security protocols. Delhi Police, accompanied by Bomb Disposal Squads and Dog Squads, thoroughly swept all classrooms and grounds, finding no suspicious objects. The threat was declared a hoax, and the Cyber Cell is currently tracing the email sources.
Delhi Schools Bomb Threat: The security crisis began in the country’s capital where three top schools in Delhi had to deal with bomb threats communicated through e-mails. Having received the threatening letters, the management of the schools informed local authorities about the situation and started evacuation process to take students, teachers, and administrative personnel to safe zones away from the schools’ buildings.
In order to secure the entire territory, the Delhi Police immediately took the initiative to send special Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS), Canine/Dog Squads, and personnel of the Delhi Fire Service to check each building of affected schools in a systematic manner. Inspection process was carried out in every classroom, hall, laboratory, playground and administrative office of the schools to see whether there were any explosive objects or not. After thorough checks and technical inspections it became clear that there were no any suspicious objects at all, so the threat turned out to be just a hoax.
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Delhi School Bomb Threat Incident Overview
Below are the overview of the Delhi School Bomb Threat Incident:
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Parameter
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Official Status / Incident Details
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Location
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Delhi (Multiple School Campuses)
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Affected Institutions
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3 Schools Targeted via Email Threats
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Threat Medium
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Electronic Mail (Hoax Email)
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Action Taken
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Campus Evacuations, Bomb Disposal & Dog Squad Sweeps
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Search Outcome
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No Suspicious Objects Found (Declared Hoax)
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Investigation Status
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Cyber Cell Tracing IP Addresses & Email Source
Delhi School Bomb Threat: Key Highlights of the Incident
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Immediate Evacuation: After being made aware of the threat through email, the school authorities informed the local police and immediately evacuated all the students and staff members to safe areas outside the campus.
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Thorough Search: Delhi Police, with the assistance of the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), Dog Squad, and the fire department, conducted an extensive search at all classrooms, administrative buildings, and even grounds.
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Confirmation of Hoax: After thorough investigations, it was declared that the threat was a hoax and that the schools were completely safe for everyone.
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Technical Investigation Going On: The Delhi Police Cyber Cell has filed a case and started conducting a technical investigation for the trace of IP addresses, domains, and the source of the threat emails.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.