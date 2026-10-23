Delhi Schools Bomb Threat: 3 Institutions Receive Hoax Email Threats; Search Operations Find No Suspicious Objects

Delhi Schools Bomb Threat: The security crisis began in the country’s capital where three top schools in Delhi had to deal with bomb threats communicated through e-mails. Having received the threatening letters, the management of the schools informed local authorities about the situation and started evacuation process to take students, teachers, and administrative personnel to safe zones away from the schools’ buildings.

In order to secure the entire territory, the Delhi Police immediately took the initiative to send special Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS), Canine/Dog Squads, and personnel of the Delhi Fire Service to check each building of affected schools in a systematic manner. Inspection process was carried out in every classroom, hall, laboratory, playground and administrative office of the schools to see whether there were any explosive objects or not. After thorough checks and technical inspections it became clear that there were no any suspicious objects at all, so the threat turned out to be just a hoax.