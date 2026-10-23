IIT Delhi Vs IIT Madras, NIRF Ranking, Placements, Fees, Cutoff

IIT Delhi vs IIT Madras: Choosing between Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, which are India’s finest two engineering colleges, depends on personal preference about location, branches, and career prospects. IIT Madras ranks #1 nationally in NIRF Engineering, with its globally recognized Research Park and strong emphasis on deep technology, hardware innovation, and interdisciplinary studies. IIT Delhi ranks #2 nationally due to its proximity to the capital region and thus provides excellent exposure to industry and good startup incubators and corporate connections. The admission to both the institutes necessitates outstanding JEE Advanced scores, wherein cutoffs for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) branch tend to be closed in All India Ranks (AIR) range of 1-120 for IIT Delhi and 1-150 for IIT Madras.

Both the campuses have immaculate campus recruitment records, with average salary packages of above ₹20 LPA overall, with CSE average offers ranging above ₹35-50 LPA along with attractive foreign job opportunities. IIT Delhi vs IIT Madras: The Overall Data These three comparison tables provide the details of the overall description, placements figures, and the JEE Advanced cut-off marks for the two colleges. IIT Delhi vs. IIT Madras: Overview While IIT Madras leads in institutional standing with NIRF Rank 1 across Engineering and overall categories, IIT Delhi reports slightly higher placement metrics, including placement rate (85%–90%), median package (₹19.08 LPA), and overall average package (₹25.82 LPA). Both institutes maintain identical semester tuition fees (₹1.00 Lakh) and highly competitive JEE Advanced CSE cutoff ranks (AIR 123 vs. AIR 151).

Feature IIT Delhi IIT Madras NIRF Engineering Rank (2025) Rank 2 (Score: 85.74) Rank 1 (Score: 88.72) NIRF Overall Rank (2025) Rank 4 (Score: 80.67) Rank 1 (Score: 87.31) B.Tech Placement Rate 85% – 90% 80% – 85% B.Tech Median Package ₹19.08 LPA ₹17.78 LPA B.Tech Average Package (Overall) ₹25.82 LPA ₹22.00 LPA Highest Domestic Package ₹1.80 Crore – ₹2.00 Crore+ / Annum ₹1.98 Crore / Annum Semester Tuition Fee (General / OBC) ₹1,00,000 / semester ₹1,00,000 / semester JEE Advanced CSE Closing Rank (Open GN) AIR 123 AIR 151 Overall B.Tech Cutoff Rank Range AIR 24 – AIR 6,580 AIR 79 – AIR 6,454 Also Read: IIT Bombay vs IIT Delhi: Fees, Branch-Wise Placements, Top Recruiters B.Tech Placement Statistics Comparison :

While IIT Delhi reports higher overall undergraduate outcomes including median (₹19.08 LPA) and average packages (₹25.82 LPA) along with more students placed (1,140+) IIT Madras leads significantly in top-end computer science metrics. IIT Madras achieves a higher CSE average (₹53.20 LPA), CSE median (₹46.00 LPA), and peak international offer (₹4.30 Crore PPO). Placement Metric IIT Delhi IIT Madras Overall B.Tech Median Package (4-Year) ₹19.08 LPA ₹17.78 LPA Overall B.Tech Average Package ₹25.82 LPA ₹22.00 LPA B.Tech CSE Average Package ₹34.00 LPA – ₹49.00 LPA ₹53.20 LPA B.Tech CSE Median Package ₹30.00 LPA ₹46.00 LPA Highest Domestic Package ₹1.80 Crore / Annum ₹1.98 Crore / Annum Highest International Package ₹2.00 Crore+ / Annum ₹4.30 Crore / Annum (PPO) Total Registered / Eligible Students 1,200+ 1,200+ (UG/DD) Students Placed 1,140+ 1,091+ Top Sector Recruiters Core Tech, Quant, IT, Analytics Core Engineering, Software, Data Science

JEE Advanced Cutoff Rank Ranges (Open Category, Gender-Neutral) In JEE Advanced, IIT Delhi features tighter admission limits for Computer Science (AIR 24–123), whereas IIT Madras extends slightly wider across both CSE (AIR 79–151) and overall branches (AIR 79–6,454). College B.Tech Computer Science (CSE) Cutoff Range Overall B.Tech Cutoff Range (All Branches) IIT Delhi AIR 24 – AIR 123 AIR 24 – AIR 6,580 IIT Madras AIR 79 – AIR 151 AIR 79 – AIR 6,454 What the Data Shows 1. NIRF Leadership vs. Student Preference IIT Madras has its firm hold on the NIRF Engineering ranking at No. 1 with an aggregate score of 88.72 over IIT Delhi’s 85.74. The edge of IIT Madras comes primarily from the performance in research project output and faculty resource utilization. But when we come to the preferences of JEE Advanced toppers, we see that their inclination is more towards IIT Delhi where CSE cut-off is AIR 123, against 151 for IIT Madras.