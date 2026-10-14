Top 10 Private B.Tech Colleges in Maharashtra: Fees, Key Courses & Admission Eligibility

Top Private B.Tech Colleges Maharashtra: Several leading private and autonomous technological universities are found in the region of Maharashtra, which includes Pune, Mumbai, and Nagpur as major educational centers of engineering in India. The admissions to engineering colleges affiliated with the states in Maharashtra are regulated and controlled by the State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra through the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) in multiple rounds depending on MHT CET and JEE Main rank. On the other hand, the autonomous colleges and deemed private universities conduct separate admission entrance test or direct admission rounds on their own.

Some of the top universities and colleges in Pune are COEP Technological University, Vishwakarma Institute of Technology (VIT), MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), and Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT). Some of the leading educational institutions in Mumbai are K. J. Somaiya College of Engineering and Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (NMIMS MPSTME). These engineering universities and colleges provide state-of-the-art specialization in the fields of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cyber Security, and Electronics. Fees for four-year engineering at such autonomous and private institutions vary from ₹3.60 Lakhs for state-assisted autonomous institutions to ₹20.00 Lakhs for deemed universities.