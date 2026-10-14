Top 10 Private B.Tech Colleges in Maharashtra: Fees, Key Courses & Admission Eligibility
Top Private B.Tech Colleges Maharashtra: Maharashtra’s hubs like Pune and Mumbai host premier private engineering colleges including SPIT, PICT, VIT, and SIT. Admissions are administered via MHT CET and JEE Main through state CAP rounds, or through university tests like SITEEE and PERA CET. Four-year B.Tech tuition ranges from ₹2.7L to ₹17.2L.
Top Private B.Tech Colleges Maharashtra: Several leading private and autonomous technological universities are found in the region of Maharashtra, which includes Pune, Mumbai, and Nagpur as major educational centers of engineering in India. The admissions to engineering colleges affiliated with the states in Maharashtra are regulated and controlled by the State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra through the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) in multiple rounds depending on MHT CET and JEE Main rank. On the other hand, the autonomous colleges and deemed private universities conduct separate admission entrance test or direct admission rounds on their own.
Some of the top universities and colleges in Pune are COEP Technological University, Vishwakarma Institute of Technology (VIT), MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), and Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT). Some of the leading educational institutions in Mumbai are K. J. Somaiya College of Engineering and Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (NMIMS MPSTME). These engineering universities and colleges provide state-of-the-art specialization in the fields of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cyber Security, and Electronics. Fees for four-year engineering at such autonomous and private institutions vary from ₹3.60 Lakhs for state-assisted autonomous institutions to ₹20.00 Lakhs for deemed universities.
Also Check: Top 10 Private B.Tech Colleges in Uttar Pradesh
Top 10 Private B.Tech Colleges in Maharashtra
Below are the top 10 Private B.Tech Colleges in Maharashtra:
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College Name
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Approximate 4-Year Fees
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Average Package
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8.48 Lakhs
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16.00 LPA
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5.23 L
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10.11 LPA
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12.0 Lakhs
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8.91 - 9.00 LPA
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7.16 Lakhs
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11.90 LPA
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9.18 Lakhs
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13.00 LPA
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8.33 Lakhs
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13.25 LPA
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Vishwakarma Institute of Information Technology (VIIT), Pune
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4.0 - 6.4 Lakhs
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7.70 LPA
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17.20 Lakhs
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6.0 - 7.0 LPA
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2.7 - 5.0 Lakhs
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4.5 LPA - 7.0 LPA
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4.6 - 6.2 Lakhs
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4.5 LPA - 6 LPA
Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT), Pune
SIT Pune is an institute that comes under Symbiosis International (Deemed University). This institute stresses industry-oriented syllabus, research work and international student exchange programs.
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Important Courses Offered: Computer Science Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Robotics and Automation, Civil Engineering.
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Fees for 4-Years: Approx. ₹11.20 Lakhs – ₹12.80 Lakhs
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Eligibility: Minimum 45% in 10+2 PCM (40% for SC/ST)
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Mode of Admission: Via SITEEE (Symbiosis Entrance Test), JEE Main, and MH-CET.
D. Y. Patil College of Engineering (DYPCOE), Akurdi, Pune
Affiliated to SPPU, DYPCOE provides advanced laboratory facilities and good industry connections in the PCMC industrial belt.
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Important Courses Offered: Computer Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Information Technology, Robotics, and Environmental Engineering.
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Fees for 4 Years: About ₹5.20 Lakhs - ₹5.60 Lakhs.
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Eligibility Criteria: At least 45% aggregate marks in 10+2 PCM.
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Mode of Admission: MHT CET/JEE Main through State CAP Rounds.
MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune
Located in Kothrud, Pune, MIT-WPU provides up-to-date facilities, multi-disciplinary electives, and international academic networks.
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Core Courses: Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cyber Security), Electronics & Communication, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering.
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Course Fee: Approximately ₹12.40 Lakhs – ₹14.80 Lakhs per year.
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Eligibility: Aggregate minimum 50% in 10+2 PCM.
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Admission Procedure: Based on MHT CET, JEE Main, PERA CET results along with personal interaction.
Vishwakarma Institute of Technology (VIT), Pune
VIT Pune, an autonomous institution under Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), is renowned for its hands-on learning process and high placements.
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Important Courses: Computer Engineering, Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, Information Technology, Chemical Engineering, Industrial Engineering.
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Tuition Fee (4 Years): Approximately ₹7.40 Lakh - ₹7.80 Lakh.
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Minimum Required Mark: 45% in 10+2 PCM.
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Process of Admission: 85% through MHT CET / JEE Main CAP Rounds; 15% through Institutional Quota.
Sardar Patel Institute of Technology (SPIT), Mumbai
SPIT is an autonomous engineering institute under the University of Mumbai and is known to be one of the best engineering institutes of Western India due to its highly selective admission criteria, innovative Information Technology/Computer courses, and great campus placements.
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Major Courses: Computer Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering (Data Science), Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning), Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering (EXTC).
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4-Year Tuition Fee: Approximately ₹6.80 – 7.20 Lakhs.Eligibility: Min. 45% aggregate in 10+2 PCM (40% aggregate for Maharashtra domicile reserved categories).
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Admission Procedure: The admission to this college is done through the MHT CET or JEE Main CAP rounds organized by the State CET Cell, Maharashtra.
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