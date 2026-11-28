NEET SS 2026 Image Correction Window Opens, Candidates Can Update Photo, Signature
NBEMS has opened the NEET SS 2026 image correction window from November 28 to December 2. Candidates notified about incorrect or deficient images can update their photograph, signature and thumb impression at natboard.edu.in.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the NEET SS 2026 image correction window on November 28. Candidates who have been notified about errors or deficiencies in their uploaded images can now make the required corrections through the official website, natboard.edu.in.
The facility will remain available until December 2, 2026. Candidates can use this opportunity to replace their photograph, signature or thumb impression if the uploaded images do not meet the prescribed guidelines.
The image correction facility is a selective edit window, which means it is available only to candidates whose uploaded images have been identified as incorrect or deficient by NBEMS. The board informed such candidates through their registered email IDs and/or application login dashboards.
NEET SS 2026: Which Images Can Candidates Correct?
Candidates who receive a correction notification can make changes to the following uploaded images:
- Photograph: Candidates can upload a fresh photograph if the existing one is unclear or does not follow the prescribed specifications.
- Signature: An updated signature can be uploaded if the earlier image is unclear or does not meet the required guidelines.
- Thumb Impression: Candidates can replace an incorrect or non-compliant thumb impression.
How to Correct Images in NEET SS 2026 Application Form?
Candidates can follow these steps to complete the image correction process:
- Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.
- Open the NEET SS 2026 examination section.
- Click on the application login link.
- Enter the registered user ID and password.
- Open the Image Scrutiny section on the dashboard.
- Check which uploaded image has been marked for correction.
- Upload the revised photograph, signature or thumb impression, as required.
- Review the uploaded images and save the changes.
NEET SS 2026: Important Dates
Candidates can check the upcoming examination schedule below:
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Event
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Date
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Application correction window
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November 20–23, 2026
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Image correction window
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November 28–December 2, 2026
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Exam city information
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November 30, 2026
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Admit card release
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December 7, 2026
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NEET SS 2026 exam
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December 11 and 12, 2026
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Result declaration deadline
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January 12, 2027
What Happens If Images Are Not Corrected?
Candidates whose uploaded images have been marked as deficient should make the necessary changes within the given timeline. NBEMS will scrutinise the revised images after submission.
If the corrected photograph, signature or thumb impression still does not meet the prescribed requirements, it may be rejected. Candidates should therefore carefully follow the image upload guidelines before submitting the revised files.
NEET SS is a national-level entrance examination for admission to super-speciality medical courses, including Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) and Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) programmes.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.