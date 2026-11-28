The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the NEET SS 2026 image correction window on November 28. Candidates who have been notified about errors or deficiencies in their uploaded images can now make the required corrections through the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The facility will remain available until December 2, 2026. Candidates can use this opportunity to replace their photograph, signature or thumb impression if the uploaded images do not meet the prescribed guidelines.

The image correction facility is a selective edit window, which means it is available only to candidates whose uploaded images have been identified as incorrect or deficient by NBEMS. The board informed such candidates through their registered email IDs and/or application login dashboards.