Key Takeaways Jasprit Bumrah leads the Indian bowlers' list with 11 five-wicket hauls in SENA Tests.

Kapil Dev is second with seven five-wicket hauls.

BS Chandrasekhar and Zaheer Khan share third place with six each.

Four Indian bowlers have recorded five five-wicket hauls each.

Akash Deep features in the list with two five-wicket hauls, as per the supplied statistics. Jasprit Bumrah holds the record for the most five-wicket hauls by an Indian bowler in SENA countries in Test cricket, with 11 five-wicket hauls. He is followed by former India captain Kapil Dev, who recorded seven five-wicket hauls, while Bhagwath Chandrasekhar and Zaheer Khan share the third position with six each. SENA stands for South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. These countries are known for their pace-friendly conditions, where fast bowlers often get assistance from swing, seam movement and bounce.

Taking five wickets in an innings in these conditions is a significant achievement, particularly for visiting Indian bowlers. Here is the list of Indian players who have taken the most five-wicket hauls in SENA Test matches (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). Most Five-Wicket Hauls by Indian Bowlers in SENA Tests There are 23 Indian bowlers featured in the list of the Most Five-Wicket Hauls by Indian Bowlers in SENA Tests. Jasprit Bumrah leads the rankings with 11 five-wicket hauls. Rank Indian Bowler Five-Wicket Hauls 1 Jasprit Bumrah 11 2 Kapil Dev 7 3 BS Chandrasekhar 6 3 Zaheer Khan 6 5 Bishan Singh Bedi 5 5 Anil Kumble 5 5 EAS Prasanna 5 5 Ishant Sharma 5 9 Mohammed Shami 4 9 Mohammed Siraj 4 9 Javagal Srinath 4 12 Harbhajan Singh 3 12 Venkatesh Prasad 3 14 Akash Deep* 2 14 Lala Amarnath 2 14 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2 14 Madan Lal 2 14 Vinoo Mankad 2 14 Mohammad Nissar 2 14 Chetan Sharma 2 14 S Sreesanth 2 14 Surendranath 2

Jasprit Bumrah: 11 Five-Wicket Hauls Jasprit Bumrah is at the top of the list of Indian bowlers with the most five-wicket hauls in SENA countries. He has taken 11 five-wicket hauls across South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. His ability to bowl accurate yorkers, generate extra bounce and move the ball makes him particularly effective in overseas conditions. Bumrah created history during the 2024 Border-Gavaskar Trophy when he surpassed Kapil Dev's record of seven five-wicket hauls in SENA countries. His five-wicket performance at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 15, 2024, took his tally to eight at that point. Kapil Dev: 7 Five-Wicket Hauls Kapil Dev ranks second among Indian bowlers with the most five-wicket hauls in SENA Test matches. The legendary all-rounder recorded seven such performances during his international career.

He was known for his swing bowling, accuracy and ability to trouble batters on overseas pitches. His five-wicket hauls in Australia and England demonstrated his ability to perform in challenging conditions. Kapil Dev also holds an impressive overall Test record, finishing his career with 434 wickets in 131 matches. BS Chandrasekhar and Zaheer Khan: 6 Five-Wicket Hauls Each BS Chandrasekhar Bhagwath Chandrasekhar was one of India's finest leg-spin bowlers. He recorded six five-wicket hauls in SENA Test matches and was known for his unusual bowling action and ability to generate sharp turn. Zaheer Khan Zaheer Khan was an important member of India's successful overseas Test teams. He also claimed six five-wicket hauls in SENA countries, using swing, reverse swing and variations to trouble opposition batters.

Indian Bowlers with Five Five-Wicket Hauls Four Indian bowlers share this position: Bishan Singh Bedi: The legendary left-arm spinner was known for his control, flight and accuracy.

Anil Kumble: One of India's leading Test wicket-takers, Kumble was known for his consistency and ability to take wickets on different surfaces.

EAS Prasanna: A prominent member of India's famous spin quartet, Prasanna was known for his off-spin bowling.

Ishant Sharma: The former Indian fast bowler played a major role in India's overseas Test campaigns and was particularly effective with bounce and seam movement. Other Indian Bowlers in the List Several other Indian bowlers have also delivered memorable performances in SENA countries. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Javagal Srinath have recorded four five-wicket hauls each. Harbhajan Singh and Venkatesh Prasad followed with three each.