Who is the Highest Wicket Taker in Test Cricket for India?
Anil Kumble holds the top spot as the highest wicket taker in test cricket for India with 619 wickets in 132 matches. Check his career stats and other records here.
Anil Kumble is one of the all-time best spinners in Test cricket; he became the highest wicket-taker for India with 619 wickets in 132 matches. Let us look at the career record and brilliant bowling stats of Anil Kumble.
Anil Kumble Test Match Career: Runs, Wickets
The following is the record of Anil Kumble in test matches while playing for India.
|
Matches
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132
|
Innings
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173
|
Runs
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2506
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Average
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17.65
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50's
|
5
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100's
|
1
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Highest Score
|
110
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Wickets
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619
|
5w
|
35
|
10w
|
8
Let us look at some of the most memorable bowling spells by Anil Kumble in test cricket.
3 Best Bowling Spells by Anil Kumble in Test Cricket
Anil Kumble has taken 35 five-wicket spells and 8 ten-wicket hauls in test cricket. Here are the 5 memorable bowling spells by Anil Kumble in test cricket.
1. 10/74, India vs Pakistan, Delhi, 1999
The most memorable spell by Anil Kumble in his career was in the second innings of the Firoz Shah Kotla Stadium against Pakistan in 1999. He took all 10 wickets to fall in the Pakistan innings and became only the second bowler in the history of test cricket to take all 10 wickets after Jim Laker in 1956.
Note: Ajaz Patel became the third bowler to take all 10 wickets in Test Cricket against India in 2021 in Wankhede Stadium.
2. 7/59, India vs Sri Lanka, Lucknow, 1994
The second best spell of Kumble was in 1994, when he took 7/59 in the second innings of the test match between India and Sri Lanka in 1994. He ended up taking 11 wickets in the match, which is one among his 8 ten-wicket hauls in test cricket.
3. 6/64, India vs England,Chennai, 1993
A 22 year old Kumble, tore through the England batting line up in the 2nd innings of the India vs England test match in Chennai, 1993.
England were bowled out for 286 runs in the first innings in response to 560/6 posted by India. Following on in the second innings England were bowled out for 252 runs with Kumble finishing with 6/64 in the second innings resulting in India winning by an innings and 22 runs.
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