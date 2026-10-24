Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Closing State Merit List for Skin & VD
The CET Cell, Mumbai, manages NEET PG 2026 admissions for postgraduate medical programs in Maharashtra, including MD/Diploma in Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprosy (Skin & VD). This article details the category-wise State Merit List closing ranks for Skin & VD across different counseling rounds, highlighting significant rank movements in various colleges.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) is in charge of ensuring a centralized admission process for postgraduate medical programs. The CET Cell, Mumbai, issues a category-wise State Merit List (SML) closing ranks that determine the allotment of seats under the 50% State Quota in government, corporation, and private/deemed institutions. Hence, for students interested in MD or Diploma in Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprosy (Skin & VD), tracking the closing ranks during the different rounds of counseling is vital because Dermatology is among the choicest clinical branches in the field with very high cut-offs
Check| Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Closing State Merit List for Biochemistry
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Key Highlights
Candidates can check out Maharashtra NEET PG admission and counselling details shared in the table below.
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Particulars
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Dates
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Conducting Body
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State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra
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Online Registration & Session apply for NEET PG-2026 (MD/MS)
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17/10/2026 to 23/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm
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Registration Fees Payment Deadline (Non Refundable-Rs.3000/-) and Security Deposit (as applicable) through online payment gateway
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17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 05.00 pm
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Document Upload
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17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm
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Document Verification
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18/10/2026 to 27/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm
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Registered Candidate List Revelation
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28/10/2026
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Publication of Provisional Merit List
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28/10/2026
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Publication of Final Provisional State Merit List and In-service State Merit List
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01/11/2026
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Seat Matrix for CAP Round -1
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01/11/2026
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Choice Form Filling Process for CAP Round-1
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02/11/2026 to 04/11/2026 upto 11.59 pm
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Declaration of First Selection List (CAP Round-1)
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05/11/2026
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Physical Joining and Other Prerequisites
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06/11/2026 to 10/11/2026 upto 05.30 pm
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Counselling Portal
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medical2026.mahacet.org / mahacet.org
Skin & VD Previous Year Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check previous year Round 1 opening and closing ranks for admission to MD in Skin and VD specialization shared below. The most competitive seat admission was in Seth GS Medical College, in Mumbai. The seats opened and closed at 12.
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College
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Opening SML
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Closing SML
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GSMC
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12
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12
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LTMC
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34
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34
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BJMC
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46
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46
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GMC, Mumbai
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65
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65
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PCMC PGM I
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77
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77
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GMC, Nagpur
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78
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78
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GMC, Sambhajinagar
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84
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84
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GMC, Latur
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142
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142
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NKP Salve
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199
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199
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MIMER
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265
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265
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PDMC
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383
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383
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MIMSR
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395
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395
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VEDANTA MC
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726
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944
Skin & VD Previous Year Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the previous year's Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared below. The admission to Government Medical College, in Mumbai opened and closed at 65.
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College
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Opening SML
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Closing SML
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GMC, Mumbai
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65
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65
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GMC, Nagpur
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77
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77
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PCMC PGM I
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84
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84
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GMC, Sambhajinagar
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102
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102
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GMC, Latur
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265
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265
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MIMER
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435
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435
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PDMC
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575
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575
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BK WALAWAL
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583
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583
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MIMSR
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700
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700
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VEDANTA MC
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1119
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1517
Check|Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Previous Year Closing State Merit List
Skin & VD Previous Year Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check Round 3 opening and closing ranks shared below. The most competitive MD seats were in GS Seth Medical College, in Mumbai. Seats opened and closed at 64.1.
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College
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Opening SML
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Closing SML
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GSMC
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64.1
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64.1
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GMC, Mumbai
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77
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77
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GMC, Nagpur
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193
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193
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GMC, Sambhajinagar
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199
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199
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VNMC
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435
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435
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PDMC
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700
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700
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MIMER
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984
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984
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MIMSR
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1119
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1119
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NKP Salve
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1293
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1293
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BK WALAWAL
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1669
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1669
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PIMS
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2171
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2171
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VEDANTA MC
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2282
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2816.1
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Maximum Rank Movement
The data indicates a major upward trend in the State Merit List (SML) closing ranks for Orthopedics over the Indian states’ counseling rounds, showing that the cut-offs widen to draw in more students. Vedanta Medical College saw the highest upward shift as its closing rank increased from 944 in Round 1 to 2,816.1 in Round 3, which is an increase of +1,872.1 points. Similarly, BK Walawal and MIMSR also had massive growths, at +1,086 and +724 respectively. In comparison, institutions like NEP Salve did not have much change when the data remained constant. This is a sign that applicants with low merit positions have more chances of admission in later rounds of admission.
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College
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Round 1
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Round 2
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Round 3
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Movement
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VEDANTA MC
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944
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1517
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2816.1
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+1872.1
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BK WALAWAL
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-
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583
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1669
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+1086
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MIMSR
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395
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700
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1119
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+724
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NKP Salve
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1293
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-
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1293
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0
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PDMC
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383
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575
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700
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+317
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Minimum Rank Movement
The data shown here signifies the highly competitive nature and narrow movement of ranks of Orthopaedics in the top government colleges of Maharashtra between Round 1 and Round 3. Initially, the cutoff ranks at these top colleges are very stringent, as seen in GSMC’s Round 1 closing rank of only 12. The movement of ranks remains minor even in comparison with other non-medical/ private colleges, where some changes take place during the counseling process. For example, GMC, Nagpur experiences a change of rank by +115 (with 78 becoming 193) and GSMC has a movement of +52.1.
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College
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Round 1
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Round 2
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Round 3
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Movement
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GSMC
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12
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-
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64.1
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+52.1
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GMC, Mumbai
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65
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65
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77
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+12
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GMC, Nagpur
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78
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77
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193
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+115
Read More|
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.