Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Closing State Merit List for Skin & VD

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) is in charge of ensuring a centralized admission process for postgraduate medical programs. The CET Cell, Mumbai, issues a category-wise State Merit List (SML) closing ranks that determine the allotment of seats under the 50% State Quota in government, corporation, and private/deemed institutions. Hence, for students interested in MD or Diploma in Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprosy (Skin & VD), tracking the closing ranks during the different rounds of counseling is vital because Dermatology is among the choicest clinical branches in the field with very high cut-offs Check| Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Closing State Merit List for Biochemistry Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Key Highlights Candidates can check out Maharashtra NEET PG admission and counselling details shared in the table below.

Particulars Dates Conducting Body State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra



Online Registration & Session apply for NEET PG-2026 (MD/MS) 17/10/2026 to 23/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm Registration Fees Payment Deadline (Non Refundable-Rs.3000/-) and Security Deposit (as applicable) through online payment gateway 17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 05.00 pm Document Upload 17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm Document Verification 18/10/2026 to 27/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm Registered Candidate List Revelation 28/10/2026 Publication of Provisional Merit List 28/10/2026 Publication of Final Provisional State Merit List and In-service State Merit List 01/11/2026 Seat Matrix for CAP Round -1 01/11/2026 Choice Form Filling Process for CAP Round-1 02/11/2026 to 04/11/2026 upto 11.59 pm Declaration of First Selection List (CAP Round-1) 05/11/2026 Physical Joining and Other Prerequisites 06/11/2026 to 10/11/2026 upto 05.30 pm Counselling Portal

medical2026.mahacet.org / mahacet.org





Skin & VD Previous Year Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks Check previous year Round 1 opening and closing ranks for admission to MD in Skin and VD specialization shared below. The most competitive seat admission was in Seth GS Medical College, in Mumbai. The seats opened and closed at 12. College Opening SML Closing SML GSMC 12 12 LTMC 34 34 BJMC 46 46 GMC, Mumbai 65 65 PCMC PGM I 77 77 GMC, Nagpur 78 78 GMC, Sambhajinagar 84 84 GMC, Latur 142 142 NKP Salve 199 199 MIMER 265 265 PDMC 383 383 MIMSR 395 395 VEDANTA MC 726 944 Skin & VD Previous Year Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks Check the previous year's Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared below. The admission to Government Medical College, in Mumbai opened and closed at 65.

College Opening SML Closing SML GMC, Mumbai 65 65 GMC, Nagpur 77 77 PCMC PGM I 84 84 GMC, Sambhajinagar 102 102 GMC, Latur 265 265 MIMER 435 435 PDMC 575 575 BK WALAWAL 583 583 MIMSR 700 700 VEDANTA MC 1119 1517 Check|Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Previous Year Closing State Merit List Skin & VD Previous Year Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks Candidates can check Round 3 opening and closing ranks shared below. The most competitive MD seats were in GS Seth Medical College, in Mumbai. Seats opened and closed at 64.1. College Opening SML Closing SML GSMC 64.1 64.1 GMC, Mumbai 77 77 GMC, Nagpur 193 193 GMC, Sambhajinagar 199 199 VNMC 435 435 PDMC 700 700 MIMER 984 984 MIMSR 1119 1119 NKP Salve 1293 1293 BK WALAWAL 1669 1669 PIMS 2171 2171 VEDANTA MC 2282 2816.1

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Maximum Rank Movement The data indicates a major upward trend in the State Merit List (SML) closing ranks for Orthopedics over the Indian states’ counseling rounds, showing that the cut-offs widen to draw in more students. Vedanta Medical College saw the highest upward shift as its closing rank increased from 944 in Round 1 to 2,816.1 in Round 3, which is an increase of +1,872.1 points. Similarly, BK Walawal and MIMSR also had massive growths, at +1,086 and +724 respectively. In comparison, institutions like NEP Salve did not have much change when the data remained constant. This is a sign that applicants with low merit positions have more chances of admission in later rounds of admission. College Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Movement VEDANTA MC 944 1517 2816.1 +1872.1 BK WALAWAL - 583 1669 +1086 MIMSR 395 700 1119 +724 NKP Salve 1293 - 1293 0 PDMC 383 575 700 +317