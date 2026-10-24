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Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Closing State Merit List for Skin & VD

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 24, 2026, 16:58 IST

The CET Cell, Mumbai, manages NEET PG 2026 admissions for postgraduate medical programs in Maharashtra, including MD/Diploma in Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprosy (Skin & VD). This article details the category-wise State Merit List closing ranks for Skin & VD across different counseling rounds, highlighting significant rank movements in various colleges.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Closing State Merit List for Skin & VD
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Closing State Merit List for Skin & VD

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) is in charge of ensuring a centralized admission process for postgraduate medical programs. The CET Cell, Mumbai, issues a category-wise State Merit List (SML) closing ranks that determine the allotment of seats under the 50% State Quota in government, corporation, and private/deemed institutions. Hence, for students interested in MD or Diploma in Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprosy (Skin & VD), tracking the closing ranks during the different rounds of counseling is vital because Dermatology is among the choicest clinical branches in the field with very high cut-offs

Check| Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Closing State Merit List for Biochemistry

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Key Highlights 

Candidates can check out Maharashtra NEET PG admission and counselling details shared in the table below. 

Particulars 

Dates

Conducting Body

State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra

Online Registration & Session apply for NEET PG-2026 (MD/MS)

17/10/2026 to 23/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm 

Registration Fees Payment Deadline (Non Refundable-Rs.3000/-) and Security Deposit (as applicable) through online payment gateway

17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 05.00 pm 

Document Upload 

17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm 

Document Verification 

18/10/2026 to 27/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm 

Registered Candidate List Revelation

28/10/2026

Publication of Provisional Merit List

28/10/2026

Publication of Final Provisional State Merit List and In-service State Merit List

01/11/2026

Seat Matrix for CAP Round -1

01/11/2026

Choice Form Filling Process for CAP Round-1

02/11/2026 to 04/11/2026 upto 11.59 pm

Declaration of First Selection List (CAP Round-1)

05/11/2026

Physical Joining and Other Prerequisites 

06/11/2026 to 10/11/2026 upto 05.30 pm

Counselling Portal 

medical2026.mahacet.org / mahacet.org

Skin & VD Previous Year Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check previous year Round 1 opening and closing ranks for admission to MD in Skin and VD specialization shared below. The most competitive seat admission was in Seth GS Medical College, in Mumbai. The seats opened and closed at 12. 

College

Opening SML

Closing SML

GSMC

12

12

LTMC

34

34

BJMC

46

46

GMC, Mumbai

65

65

PCMC PGM I

77

77

GMC, Nagpur

78

78

GMC, Sambhajinagar

84

84

GMC, Latur

142

142

NKP Salve

199

199

MIMER

265

265

PDMC

383

383

MIMSR

395

395

VEDANTA MC

726

944

Skin & VD Previous Year Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Check the previous year's Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared below. The admission to Government Medical College, in Mumbai opened and closed at 65. 

College

Opening SML

Closing SML

GMC, Mumbai

65

65

GMC, Nagpur

77

77

PCMC PGM I

84

84

GMC, Sambhajinagar

102

102

GMC, Latur

265

265

MIMER

435

435

PDMC

575

575

BK WALAWAL

583

583

MIMSR

700

700

VEDANTA MC

1119

1517

Check|Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Previous Year Closing State Merit List 

Skin & VD Previous Year Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can check Round 3 opening and closing ranks shared below. The most competitive MD seats were in GS Seth Medical College, in Mumbai. Seats opened and closed at 64.1. 

College

Opening SML

Closing SML

GSMC

64.1

64.1

GMC, Mumbai

77

77

GMC, Nagpur

193

193

GMC, Sambhajinagar

199

199

VNMC

435

435

PDMC

700

700

MIMER

984

984

MIMSR

1119

1119

NKP Salve

1293

1293

BK WALAWAL

1669

1669

PIMS

2171

2171

VEDANTA MC

2282

2816.1

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Maximum Rank Movement

The data indicates a major upward trend in the State Merit List (SML) closing ranks for Orthopedics over the Indian states’ counseling rounds, showing that the cut-offs widen to draw in more students. Vedanta Medical College saw the highest upward shift as its closing rank increased from 944 in Round 1 to 2,816.1 in Round 3, which is an increase of +1,872.1 points. Similarly, BK Walawal and MIMSR also had massive growths, at +1,086 and +724 respectively. In comparison, institutions like NEP Salve did not have much change when the data remained constant. This is a sign that applicants with low merit positions have more chances of admission in later rounds of admission.

College

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Movement

VEDANTA MC

944

1517

2816.1

+1872.1

BK WALAWAL

-

583

1669

+1086

MIMSR

395

700

1119

+724

NKP Salve

1293

-

1293

0

PDMC

383

575

700

+317

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Minimum Rank Movement

The data shown here signifies the highly competitive nature and narrow movement of ranks of Orthopaedics in the top government colleges of Maharashtra between Round 1 and Round 3. Initially, the cutoff ranks at these top colleges are very stringent, as seen in GSMC’s Round 1 closing rank of only 12. The movement of ranks remains minor even in comparison with other non-medical/ private colleges, where some changes take place during the counseling process. For example, GMC, Nagpur experiences a change of rank by +115 (with 78 becoming 193) and GSMC has a movement of +52.1.

College

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Movement

GSMC

12

-

64.1

+52.1

GMC, Mumbai

65

65

77

+12

GMC, Nagpur

78

77

193

+115

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Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 24, 2026, 16:58 IST
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