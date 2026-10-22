Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Previous Year Closing State Merit List
This article brings a list of colleges for admissions into Maharashtra for NEET PG 2026. The list contains the names with their opening and closing state merit list for year 2025 for general category on state quota seats for different rounds. Candidates can also find round-wise rank analysis for understanding the admission procedure better.
The admission process for Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 is conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell, Maharashtra). The seat allocation in Maharashtra State Quota is strictly based on your State Merit List (SML) rank within your respective category. State Merit List (SML) is your state - level rank assigned by the CET Cell which actually decides your position and eligibility for seat allotment in Maharashtra Quota.
The list contains some top colleges like Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College (GSMC) with opening SML 1 and closing SML 5 for general category in round 1 2025 cutoffs followed by the Lokmanya Tilak Medical College (LTMC) with opening SML 9 and closing SML 24 for general category. The rank movement analysis shows that Vedanta Medical College, Nagpur showed maximum rank movement of 1083 ranks from round 1 to round 3 followed by A.C. Patil Memorial College, Dhule with rank movement of 830 ranks. Candidates can find the list of colleges with their opening and closing SML for different rounds with detailed rank movement analysis.
Check | All India NEET PG Counselling 2026: Check Top Colleges for Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Round 1 Opening & Closing SML
The admissions for NEET PG last year in round 1 opened at SML 1 and closed at SML 5 for Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College (GSMC). Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
College
|
Subject
|
Quota
|
Opening SML
|
Closing SML
|
GSMC
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
1
|
5
|
LTMC
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
9
|
24
|
TNMC
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
26
|
27
|
GMC, Nagpur
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
29
|
64
|
HBT & COOP
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
32
|
32
|
GMC, Mumbai
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
45
|
62
|
GMC, Sambhajinagar
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
50
|
88
|
BJMC, Pune
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
92
|
95
|
PGIMS, New Mumbai
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
94
|
94
|
IGMC, Nagpur
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
96
|
101
|
VMMC, Solapur
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
100
|
102
|
BHMS, Mumbai
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
107
|
107
|
GMC, Latur
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
122
|
122
|
MGIMS, Sevagram
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
123
|
123
|
GMC, Nanded
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
127
|
127
|
GMC, Miraj
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
138
|
138
|
B Hire, Dhule
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
144
|
144
|
MPGIMER, Nashik
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
154
|
154
|
NKP Salve, Nagpur
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
188
|
526
|
GMC, Jalgaon
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
208
|
208
|
SKN, Pune
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
348
|
348
|
SKN, Pune
|
MEDICINE
|
EWS
|
416
|
416
|
VVPF, Ahmednagar
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
425
|
425
|
VVPF, Ahmednagar
|
MEDICINE
|
EWS
|
497
|
497
|
MIMER, Talegaon
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
504
|
504
|
BK WALAWAL, Ratnagiri
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
505
|
505
|
ACPM, Dhule
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
641
|
641
|
ASHWINI ME, Solapur
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
647
|
647
|
MIMSR, Latur
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
657
|
657
|
SMBT, Nandihills
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
682
|
682
|
UPMC, Jalgaon
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
690
|
690
|
Vedanta MC, Palghar
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
793
|
834
|
PIMS, Islampur
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
806
|
870
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Round 3 Opening & Closing SML
The round 3 admissions for Maharashtra NEET PG for 2025 for GMC, Sambhajinagar opened at SML 69 and closed at SML 69 for general category. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
College
|
Subject
|
Quota
|
Opening SML
|
Closing SML
|
GMC, Sambhajinagar
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
69
|
69
|
IGMC, Nagpur
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
102
|
209.1
|
BJMC, Pune
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
144
|
144
|
VMMC, Solapur
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
169
|
217
|
GMC, Nanded
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
236
|
236
|
MGIMS, Sevagram
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
242
|
242
|
GMC, Miraj
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
251
|
251
|
BHMS, Mumbai
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
283
|
283
|
MPGIMER, Nashik
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
307
|
307
|
GMC, Latur
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
351
|
351
|
PGIMS, New Mumbai
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
363
|
363
|
CGMC, Chandrapur
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
421
|
421
|
GMC, Jalgaon
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
425
|
425
|
VNMC, Yeotmal
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
449
|
449
|
VVPF, Ahilyanagar
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
505
|
505
|
NKP Salve, Nagpur
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
657
|
682
|
MIMER, Talegaon
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
756
|
756
|
Terna, New Mumbai
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
802
|
802
|
ASHWINI ME, Solapur
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
875
|
899
|
MIMSR, Latur
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
945
|
945
|
SKN, Pune
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
1078
|
1078
|
UPMC, Jalgaon
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
1295
|
1327
|
ACPM, Dhule
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
1397
|
1471
|
SMBT, Nandihills
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
1478
|
1497
|
DR. R. GODE, Amravati
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
1517
|
1517
|
PIMS, Islampur
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
1570
|
1604
|
Vedanta MC, Palghar
|
MEDICINE
|
OPEN
|
1874
|
1917
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Maximum Rank Movement
Maximum rank movement was shown by Vedanta Medical College, Palghar where the movement was of 1083 ranks. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
College
|
R1 Closing SML
|
R2 Closing SML
|
R3 Closing SML
|
Movement
|
Vedanta MC, Palghar
|
834
|
1327
|
1917
|
+1083
|
ACPM, Dhule
|
641
|
945
|
1471
|
+830
|
SMBT, Nandihills
|
682
|
875
|
1497
|
+815
|
PIMS, Islampur
|
870
|
1368
|
1604
|
+734
|
SKN, Pune
|
348
|
647
|
1078
|
+730
|
UPMC, Jalgaon
|
690
|
-
|
1327
|
+637
|
MIMSR, Latur
|
657
|
717
|
945
|
+288
|
PGIMS, New Mumbai
|
94
|
109
|
363
|
+269
|
ASHWINI ME, Solapur
|
647
|
763
|
899
|
+252
|
MIMER, Talegaon
|
504
|
657
|
756
|
+252
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Minimum Rank Movement
The minimum rank movement was shown by GMC, Sambhajinagar where it showed tightening of ranks by 19 ranks. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
College
|
R1 Closing SML
|
R2 Closing SML
|
R3 Closing SML
|
Movement
|
GMC, Sambhajinagar
|
88
|
121
|
69
|
−19
|
BJMC, Pune
|
95
|
100
|
144
|
+49
|
VVPF, Ahmednagar/Ahilyanagar
|
425
|
504
|
505
|
+80
|
IGMC, Nagpur
|
101
|
147
|
209.1
|
+108.1
|
GMC, Nanded
|
127
|
219
|
236
|
+109
|
GMC, Miraj
|
138
|
248
|
251
|
+113
|
VMMC, Solapur
|
102
|
230
|
217
|
+115
|
MGIMS, Sevagram
|
123
|
123
|
242
|
+119
|
MPGIMER, Nashik
|
154
|
210
|
307
|
+153
|
NKP Salve, Nagpur
|
526
|
643
|
682
|
+156
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