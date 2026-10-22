NICL AO Admit Card 2026
INFOCUS

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Previous Year Closing State Merit List

By Vikrant Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 14:59 IST

This article brings a list of colleges for admissions into Maharashtra for NEET PG 2026. The list contains the names with their opening and closing state merit list for year 2025 for general category on state quota seats for different rounds. Candidates can also find round-wise rank analysis for understanding the admission procedure better.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Previous Year Closing State Merit List
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Previous Year Closing State Merit List

The admission process for Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 is conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell, Maharashtra). The seat allocation in Maharashtra State Quota is strictly based on your State Merit List (SML) rank within your respective category. State Merit List (SML) is your state - level rank assigned by the CET Cell which actually decides your position and eligibility for seat allotment in Maharashtra Quota.

The list contains some top colleges like Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College (GSMC) with opening SML 1 and closing SML 5 for general category in round 1 2025 cutoffs followed by the Lokmanya Tilak Medical College (LTMC) with opening SML 9 and closing SML 24 for general category. The rank movement analysis shows that Vedanta Medical College, Nagpur showed maximum rank movement of 1083 ranks from round 1 to round 3 followed by A.C. Patil Memorial College, Dhule with rank movement of 830 ranks. Candidates can find the list of colleges with their opening and closing SML for different rounds with detailed rank movement analysis.

Check | All India NEET PG Counselling 2026: Check Top Colleges for Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Round 1 Opening & Closing SML

The admissions for NEET PG last year in round 1 opened at SML 1 and closed at SML 5 for Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College (GSMC). Candidates can check the detailed list below.

College

Subject

Quota

Opening SML

Closing SML

GSMC

MEDICINE

OPEN

1

5

LTMC

MEDICINE

OPEN

9

24

TNMC

MEDICINE

OPEN

26

27

GMC, Nagpur

MEDICINE

OPEN

29

64

HBT & COOP

MEDICINE

OPEN

32

32

GMC, Mumbai

MEDICINE

OPEN

45

62

GMC, Sambhajinagar

MEDICINE

OPEN

50

88

BJMC, Pune

MEDICINE

OPEN

92

95

PGIMS, New Mumbai

MEDICINE

OPEN

94

94

IGMC, Nagpur

MEDICINE

OPEN

96

101

VMMC, Solapur

MEDICINE

OPEN

100

102

BHMS, Mumbai

MEDICINE

OPEN

107

107

GMC, Latur

MEDICINE

OPEN

122

122

MGIMS, Sevagram

MEDICINE

OPEN

123

123

GMC, Nanded

MEDICINE

OPEN

127

127

GMC, Miraj

MEDICINE

OPEN

138

138

B Hire, Dhule

MEDICINE

OPEN

144

144

MPGIMER, Nashik

MEDICINE

OPEN

154

154

NKP Salve, Nagpur

MEDICINE

OPEN

188

526

GMC, Jalgaon

MEDICINE

OPEN

208

208

SKN, Pune

MEDICINE

OPEN

348

348

SKN, Pune

MEDICINE

EWS

416

416

VVPF, Ahmednagar

MEDICINE

OPEN

425

425

VVPF, Ahmednagar

MEDICINE

EWS

497

497

MIMER, Talegaon

MEDICINE

OPEN

504

504

BK WALAWAL, Ratnagiri

MEDICINE

OPEN

505

505

ACPM, Dhule

MEDICINE

OPEN

641

641

ASHWINI ME, Solapur

MEDICINE

OPEN

647

647

MIMSR, Latur

MEDICINE

OPEN

657

657

SMBT, Nandihills

MEDICINE

OPEN

682

682

UPMC, Jalgaon

MEDICINE

OPEN

690

690

Vedanta MC, Palghar

MEDICINE

OPEN

793

834

PIMS, Islampur

MEDICINE

OPEN

806

870

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Round 3 Opening & Closing SML

The round 3 admissions for Maharashtra NEET PG for 2025 for GMC, Sambhajinagar opened at SML 69 and closed at SML 69 for general category. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

College

Subject

Quota

Opening SML

Closing SML

GMC, Sambhajinagar

MEDICINE

OPEN

69

69

IGMC, Nagpur

MEDICINE

OPEN

102

209.1

BJMC, Pune

MEDICINE

OPEN

144

144

VMMC, Solapur

MEDICINE

OPEN

169

217

GMC, Nanded

MEDICINE

OPEN

236

236

MGIMS, Sevagram

MEDICINE

OPEN

242

242

GMC, Miraj

MEDICINE

OPEN

251

251

BHMS, Mumbai

MEDICINE

OPEN

283

283

MPGIMER, Nashik

MEDICINE

OPEN

307

307

GMC, Latur

MEDICINE

OPEN

351

351

PGIMS, New Mumbai

MEDICINE

OPEN

363

363

CGMC, Chandrapur

MEDICINE

OPEN

421

421

GMC, Jalgaon

MEDICINE

OPEN

425

425

VNMC, Yeotmal

MEDICINE

OPEN

449

449

VVPF, Ahilyanagar

MEDICINE

OPEN

505

505

NKP Salve, Nagpur

MEDICINE

OPEN

657

682

MIMER, Talegaon

MEDICINE

OPEN

756

756

Terna, New Mumbai

MEDICINE

OPEN

802

802

ASHWINI ME, Solapur

MEDICINE

OPEN

875

899

MIMSR, Latur

MEDICINE

OPEN

945

945

SKN, Pune

MEDICINE

OPEN

1078

1078

UPMC, Jalgaon

MEDICINE

OPEN

1295

1327

ACPM, Dhule

MEDICINE

OPEN

1397

1471

SMBT, Nandihills

MEDICINE

OPEN

1478

1497

DR. R. GODE, Amravati

MEDICINE

OPEN

1517

1517

PIMS, Islampur

MEDICINE

OPEN

1570

1604

Vedanta MC, Palghar

MEDICINE

OPEN

1874

1917

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Maximum Rank Movement 

Maximum rank movement was shown by Vedanta Medical College, Palghar where the movement was of 1083 ranks. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

College

R1 Closing SML

R2 Closing SML

R3 Closing SML

Movement

Vedanta MC, Palghar

834

1327

1917

+1083

ACPM, Dhule

641

945

1471

+830

SMBT, Nandihills

682

875

1497

+815

PIMS, Islampur

870

1368

1604

+734

SKN, Pune

348

647

1078

+730

UPMC, Jalgaon

690

-

1327

+637

MIMSR, Latur

657

717

945

+288

PGIMS, New Mumbai

94

109

363

+269

ASHWINI ME, Solapur

647

763

899

+252

MIMER, Talegaon

504

657

756

+252

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Minimum Rank Movement

The minimum rank movement was shown by GMC, Sambhajinagar where it showed tightening of ranks by 19 ranks. Candidates can check the detailed list below. 

College

R1 Closing SML

R2 Closing SML

R3 Closing SML

Movement

GMC, Sambhajinagar

88

121

69

−19

BJMC, Pune

95

100

144

+49

VVPF, Ahmednagar/Ahilyanagar

425

504

505

+80

IGMC, Nagpur

101

147

209.1

+108.1

GMC, Nanded

127

219

236

+109

GMC, Miraj

138

248

251

+113

VMMC, Solapur

102

230

217

+115

MGIMS, Sevagram

123

123

242

+119

MPGIMER, Nashik

154

210

307

+153

NKP Salve, Nagpur

526

643

682

+156

Check | 

Vikrant Kumar
Vikrant Kumar

Senior Executive - Editorial

Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.

... Read More
First Published: Oct 22, 2026, 14:59 IST
Fire Icon

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News