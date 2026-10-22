Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Previous Year Closing State Merit List

The admission process for Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 is conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell, Maharashtra). The seat allocation in Maharashtra State Quota is strictly based on your State Merit List (SML) rank within your respective category. State Merit List (SML) is your state - level rank assigned by the CET Cell which actually decides your position and eligibility for seat allotment in Maharashtra Quota.

The list contains some top colleges like Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College (GSMC) with opening SML 1 and closing SML 5 for general category in round 1 2025 cutoffs followed by the Lokmanya Tilak Medical College (LTMC) with opening SML 9 and closing SML 24 for general category. The rank movement analysis shows that Vedanta Medical College, Nagpur showed maximum rank movement of 1083 ranks from round 1 to round 3 followed by A.C. Patil Memorial College, Dhule with rank movement of 830 ranks. Candidates can find the list of colleges with their opening and closing SML for different rounds with detailed rank movement analysis.