All India NEET PG Counselling 2026: Check Top Colleges for Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka
MCC concluded the round 1 counselling for NEET PG 2026 for All India Quota on 21st October, 2026. This article brings the list of top colleges of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka for NEET PG 2026 with the top courses offered by them with opening and closing ranks for the respective college which can help candidates in the admission procedure.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is responsible for conducting the NEET PG 2026 and declaring the official results. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts the online seat allotment process for the 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats. The Round 1 provisional seat allotment result will be announced on October 24, 2026 and students are required to report to their assigned colleges between October 26, 2026 and November 2, 2026.
The list of top colleges of Uttar Pradesh for NEET PG 2026 have names such as Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University etc, whereas the list of Maharashtra include names such as Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College (Sion Hospital), Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College (GSMC & KEM) etc. Candidates can find the list of top colleges of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka for NEET PG with the top courses offered by them and opening and closing ranks for each of them for general category on All India Quota (AIQ) which can help candidates with the admission procedure.
Check | NEET PG Top Colleges 2026: Check Cutoff Trends, Fees, and Seat Matrix Here
All India NEET PG Counselling 2026: Top Colleges of Uttar Pradesh
King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow offers some top courses such as MD General Medicine, MD Radiodiagnosis, MS General Surgery where the opening rank was 236 and closing range was 639. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Institute Name
|
City
|
Top 3 Courses Offered
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS)
|
Lucknow
|
MD Radiodiagnosis,
MD Transfusion Medicine,
MD Anaesthesiology
|
100
|
10435
|
Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU)
|
Varanasi
|
MD General Medicine,
MD Radiodiagnosis,
MS General Surgery
|
120
|
1221
|
King George's Medical University (KGMU)
|
Lucknow
|
MD General Medicine,
MD Radiodiagnosis,
MS General Surgery
|
236
|
6397
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University (JNMC-AMU)
|
Aligarh
|
MD General Medicine,
MS General Surgery,
MD Radiodiagnosis
|
113
|
3470
|
Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS)
|
Lucknow
|
MD Radiodiagnosis,
MD General Medicine,
MS General Surgery
|
410
|
3231
All India NEET PG Counselling 2026: Top Colleges of Maharashtra
The list contains the top colleges of Maharashtra for NEET PG 2026. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Institute Name
|
City
|
Top 3 Courses Offered
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College (Sion Hospital)
|
Mumbai
|
MD General Medicine,
MS General Surgery / Trauma, MD Anaesthesiology
|
47
|
10533
|
Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College (GSMC & KEM)
|
Mumbai
|
MD General Medicine,
MD Radiodiagnosis,
MS General Surgery
|
58
|
1328
|
Grant Medical College & Sir J.J. Group of Hospitals
|
Mumbai
|
MD Radiodiagnosis,
MD General Medicine,
MS Orthopaedics
|
122
|
3343
|
Topiwala National Medical College (TNMC & Nair Hospital)
|
Mumbai
|
MD General Medicine,
MD Radiodiagnosis,
MS Obstetrics & Gynaecology
|
181
|
1777
|
Government Medical College (GMC)
|
Nagpur
|
MD General Medicine,
MS General Surgery,
MD Paediatrics
|
319
|
3279
All India NEET PG Counselling 2026: Top Colleges of Karnataka
The list contains the top colleges of Karnataka for NEET PG 2026. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Institute Name
|
City
|
Top 3 Courses Offered
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI)
|
Bengaluru
|
MD General Medicine,
MD Radiodiagnosis,
MS General Surgery
|
8
|
2574
|
Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI)
|
Mysuru
|
MD General Medicine,
MS Obstetrics & Gynaecology, MS Orthopaedics
|
229
|
4286
|
Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS / KMCRI)
|
Hubballi
|
MD General Medicine,
MS General Surgery,
MD Paediatrics
|
267
|
5926
|
Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH)
|
Bengaluru
|
MD Paediatrics,
M.Ch Paediatric Surgery, Fellowship in Paediatric Intensive Care
|
424
|
1519
|
Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS)
|
Mandya
|
MD Radiodiagnosis,
MD General Medicine,
MD Dermatology (DVL)
|
546
|
9449
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