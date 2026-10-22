All India NEET PG Counselling 2026: Check Top Colleges for Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is responsible for conducting the NEET PG 2026 and declaring the official results. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts the online seat allotment process for the 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats. The Round 1 provisional seat allotment result will be announced on October 24, 2026 and students are required to report to their assigned colleges between October 26, 2026 and November 2, 2026.

The list of top colleges of Uttar Pradesh for NEET PG 2026 have names such as Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University etc, whereas the list of Maharashtra include names such as Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College (Sion Hospital), Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College (GSMC & KEM) etc. Candidates can find the list of top colleges of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka for NEET PG with the top courses offered by them and opening and closing ranks for each of them for general category on All India Quota (AIQ) which can help candidates with the admission procedure.