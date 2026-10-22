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All India NEET PG Counselling 2026: Check Top Colleges for Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka

By Vikrant Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 12:32 IST

MCC concluded the round 1 counselling for NEET PG 2026 for All India Quota on 21st October, 2026. This article brings the list of top colleges of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka for NEET PG 2026 with the top courses offered by them with opening and closing ranks for the respective college which can help candidates in the admission procedure.

All India NEET PG Counselling 2026: Check Top Colleges for Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka
All India NEET PG Counselling 2026: Check Top Colleges for Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is responsible for conducting the NEET PG 2026 and declaring the official results. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts the online seat allotment process for the 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats. The Round 1 provisional seat allotment result will be announced on October 24, 2026 and students are required to report to their assigned colleges between October 26, 2026 and November 2, 2026.

The list of top colleges of Uttar Pradesh for NEET PG 2026 have names such as Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University etc, whereas the list of Maharashtra include names such as Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College (Sion Hospital), Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College (GSMC & KEM) etc. Candidates can find the list of top colleges of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka for NEET PG with the top courses offered by them and opening and closing ranks for each of them for general category on All India Quota (AIQ) which can help candidates with the admission procedure.

Check | NEET PG Top Colleges 2026: Check Cutoff Trends, Fees, and Seat Matrix Here

All India NEET PG Counselling 2026: Top Colleges of Uttar Pradesh

King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow offers some top courses such as MD General Medicine, MD Radiodiagnosis, MS General Surgery where the opening rank was 236 and closing range was 639. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Institute Name

City

Top 3 Courses Offered

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS)

Lucknow

MD Radiodiagnosis, 

MD Transfusion Medicine,

MD Anaesthesiology

100

10435

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU)

Varanasi

MD General Medicine,

MD Radiodiagnosis, 

MS General Surgery

120

1221

King George's Medical University (KGMU)

Lucknow

MD General Medicine,

MD Radiodiagnosis, 

MS General Surgery

236

6397

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University (JNMC-AMU)

Aligarh

MD General Medicine, 

MS General Surgery, 

MD Radiodiagnosis

113

3470

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS)

Lucknow

MD Radiodiagnosis, 

MD General Medicine,

MS General Surgery

410

3231

All India NEET PG Counselling 2026: Top Colleges of Maharashtra

The list contains the top colleges of Maharashtra for NEET PG 2026. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Institute Name

City

Top 3 Courses Offered

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College (Sion Hospital)

Mumbai

MD General Medicine, 

MS General Surgery / Trauma, MD Anaesthesiology

47

10533

Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College (GSMC & KEM)

Mumbai

MD General Medicine, 

MD Radiodiagnosis, 

MS General Surgery

58

1328

Grant Medical College & Sir J.J. Group of Hospitals

Mumbai

MD Radiodiagnosis, 

MD General Medicine, 

MS Orthopaedics

122

3343

Topiwala National Medical College (TNMC & Nair Hospital)

Mumbai

MD General Medicine, 

MD Radiodiagnosis, 

MS Obstetrics & Gynaecology

181

1777

Government Medical College (GMC)

Nagpur

MD General Medicine, 

MS General Surgery, 

MD Paediatrics

319

3279

All India NEET PG Counselling 2026: Top Colleges of Karnataka

The list contains the top colleges of Karnataka for NEET PG 2026. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Institute Name

City

Top 3 Courses Offered

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI)

Bengaluru

MD General Medicine, 

MD Radiodiagnosis, 

MS General Surgery

8

2574

Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI)

Mysuru

MD General Medicine, 

MS Obstetrics & Gynaecology, MS Orthopaedics

229

4286

Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS / KMCRI)

Hubballi

MD General Medicine, 

MS General Surgery, 

MD Paediatrics

267

5926

Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH)

Bengaluru

MD Paediatrics, 

M.Ch Paediatric Surgery, Fellowship in Paediatric Intensive Care

424

1519

Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS)

Mandya

MD Radiodiagnosis, 

MD General Medicine, 

MD Dermatology (DVL)

546

9449

Vikrant Kumar
Vikrant Kumar

Senior Executive - Editorial

Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.

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First Published: Oct 22, 2026, 12:32 IST
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