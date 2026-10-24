Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Closing State Merit List for Biochemistry

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Round 1 registrations are ongoing and will end on October 23, 2026. Candidates can check latest updates and official counselling schedule at medical2026.mahacet.org / mahacet.org. For admission to MD ( Doctor of Medicine) in Biochemistry candidates can check admission options based on the previous year opening and closing ranks provided here. As per the trends, admission to Seth GS Medical College & Hospital (GSMC) in Mumbai for open category opened and closed at 4001.

The centralized admissions for postgraduate medical courses in Maharashtra are managed by the State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell). It publishes the State Merit List (SML) ranks by category to fill the seats under state( 50%) Quota seats in governmental, corporation as well as private/deemed medical colleges. Candidates who wish to pursue MD in Biochemistry need to analyze these ranks in various rounds to determine their chances of admission and know about the various institutions and their cutoff trends.