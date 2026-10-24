Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Closing State Merit List for Biochemistry
Maharashtra NEET PG official Round 1 schedule is released by State CET Cell. The Round 1 registration commenced from October 17, 2026 and will end on October 23, 2026. Candidates can check for admission options to MD in Biochemistry based on the previous year trends shared below.
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Round 1 registrations are ongoing and will end on October 23, 2026. Candidates can check latest updates and official counselling schedule at medical2026.mahacet.org / mahacet.org. For admission to MD ( Doctor of Medicine) in Biochemistry candidates can check admission options based on the previous year opening and closing ranks provided here. As per the trends, admission to Seth GS Medical College & Hospital (GSMC) in Mumbai for open category opened and closed at 4001.
The centralized admissions for postgraduate medical courses in Maharashtra are managed by the State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell). It publishes the State Merit List (SML) ranks by category to fill the seats under state( 50%) Quota seats in governmental, corporation as well as private/deemed medical colleges. Candidates who wish to pursue MD in Biochemistry need to analyze these ranks in various rounds to determine their chances of admission and know about the various institutions and their cutoff trends.
Check|Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Previous Year Closing State Merit List
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Key Highlights
Maharashtra NEET PG official schedule for Round 1 counselling and admission has been released. The information brochure for NEET PG-2026 was published on October 16, 2026. The table provides details on important dates and counselling information.
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Particulars
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Dates
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Conducting Body
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State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra
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Online Registration & Session apply for NEET PG-2026 (MD/MS)
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17/10/2026 to 23/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm
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Registration Fees Payment Deadline (Non Refundable-Rs.3000/-) and Security Deposit (as applicable) through online payment gateway
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17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 05.00 pm
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Document Upload
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17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm
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Document Verification
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18/10/2026 to 27/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm
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Registered Candidate List Revelation
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28/10/2026
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Publication of Provisional Merit List
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28/10/2026
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Publication of Final Provisional State Merit List and In-service State Merit List
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01/11/2026
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Seat Matrix for CAP Round -1
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01/11/2026
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Choice Form Filling Process for CAP Round-1
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02/11/2026 to 04/11/2026 upto 11.59 pm
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Declaration of First Selection List (CAP Round-1)
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05/11/2026
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Physical Joining and Other Prerequisites
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06/11/2026 to 10/11/2026 upto 05.30 pm
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Counselling Portal
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medical2026.mahacet.org / mahacet.org
Read More|Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Closing State Merit List for Surgery
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: College-wise Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
In order to analyse your seat options for MD in Biochemistry during Round 1 opening and closing ranks, candidates can check previous year Round 1 ranks for open category shared below. The list includes top government medical colleges in Maharashtra, including Seth GS Medical College & Hospital (GSMC) Mumbai, Government Medical College in Mumbai and Nagpur.
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College
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Opening SML
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Closing SML
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GSMC
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4001
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4001
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GMC, Mumbai
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4344
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4344
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BJMC
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4479
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4479
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GMC, Nagpur
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4480
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4480
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IGMC
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4485
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4485
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GMC, Nanded
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4842
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4842
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GMC, Miraj
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4897
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4897
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VMMC
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4909
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4909
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GMC, Kolhapur
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4921
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4921
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NKP Salve
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5484
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5484
Previous Year College-Wise Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
During Round 2 counselling, admission for Government Medical Colleges, Kolhapur for open category opened at 4399 and closed at 4399. While Government Medical College, Miraj admission opened and closed at 5278.
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College
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Opening SML
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Closing SML
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GMC, Kolhapur
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4399
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4399
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GMC, Mumbai
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4842
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4842
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VMMC
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4921
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4921
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GMC, Nanded
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4994
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4994
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BJMC
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5125
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5125
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IGMC
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5236
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5236
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GMC, Miraj
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5278
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5278
Previous Year College-Wise Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks
Round 3 admission observed less preference for the Government Medical College Miraj. The admission opened and closed at 6935.1. Check college-wise open category opening and closing ranks shared in the table below.
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College
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Opening SML
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Closing SML
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GMC, Nagpur
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5404
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5404
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GMC, Mumbai
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5545
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5545
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VMMC
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5844
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5844
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GMC, Nanded
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5988
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5988
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GMC, Kolhapur
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6219
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6219
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GMC, Miraj
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6935.1
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6935.1
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Maximum Rank Movement
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The data suggests that there are shifts in ranks from Round 1 to Round 3, which means cut-offs are broadening with each round of counseling.
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GMC, Miraj marked the most significant rank movement at +2,038.1 (from 4,897 to 6,936), followed by GMC, Kolhapur at +1,298. Hence, this illustrates that those with lower merit positions do end up getting admissions in later rounds as those with higher rank get upgraded or change their choices.
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College
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Round 1 Closing SML
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Round 3 Closing SML
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Movement
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GMC, Miraj
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4897
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6935.1
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+2038.1
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GMC, Kolhapur
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4921
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6219
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+1298
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GMC, Nanded
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4842
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5988
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+1146
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VMMC
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4909
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5844
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+935
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GMC, Mumbai
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4344
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5545
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+1201
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Minimum Rank Movement
The state merit list for the previous year's admission reflects a shift in admission from Round 1 to Round 3 for several reputed institutes in the field of MD Biochemistry in Maharashtra.
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It indicates a larger gap for each institution. For example, GMC, Miraj has undergone the greatest shift in the closing rank, with a difference of 2,038.1 points, from 4,897 in Round 1 to 6,935.1 during Round 3.
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The institutions GMS, Kolhapur and GMC, Mumbai as well witnessed the addition in preference (+1,298 and +1,201 respectively) in the rank.
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Additionally, GMC, Nanded and VMMC followed a constant upward trend with a change of +1,146 and +935 points respectively. In general, the trend implies that candidates with lower merit rankings manage to get admissions in subsequent rounds, as the candidates with higher extraction of merit rankings shift to other branches or institutes thus indicating the trends so as to help future aspirants in admission process in non-clinical branches.
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College
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Round 1 Closing SML
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Round 3 Closing SML
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Movement
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GMC, Nanded
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4842
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5988
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+1146
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GMC, Mumbai
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4344
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5545
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+1201
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VMMC
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4909
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5844
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+935
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GMC, Kolhapur
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4921
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6219
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+1298
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GMC, Miraj
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4897
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6935.1
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+2038.1
Read More|
Executive - Editorial
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