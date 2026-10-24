ISRO Result 2026 Released: Download Assistant & JPA Zone-Wise Merit List PDF at isro.gov.in
ISRO Assistant Result 2026: ISRO has released the 2026 results for Assistant, Junior Personal Assistant (JPA), Upper Division Clerk (UDC), and Stenographer. Candidates who appeared for the CBT examination held on September 21, 2026 can now check their roll number in the zone-wise merit list PDF.
Key Points
- ISRO released Recruitment 2026 results on October 24, 2026.
- Results are for Assistant & JPA posts (242 vacancies).
- CBT exam was on Sep 21, 2026; skill tests begin Nov 01, 2026 for selected candidates.
ISRO Result 2026: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the ISRO Recruitment 2026 result on October 24, 2026, for the posts of Assistant and Junior Personal Assistant (JPA). This recruitment drive is for a total of 242 vacancies. Candidates who appeared in the CBT exam held on September 21, 2026 can now check their roll number in the merit list PDF on the official ISRO website, isro.gov.in. Selected candidates will move to the skill test. Check this article to get the direct link to download the zone-wise merit list PDF and other details.
ISRO Assistant Result 2026 PDF Download
Candidates can now download the ISRO Assistant and JPA results from the official website, isro.gov.in. The result is released only online, as a PDF with the roll numbers of qualified candidates. Candidates can find the direct zone-wise merit list PDF below:
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ISRO Assistant & JPA Result 2026 PDF
ISRO Result 2026 Highlights
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has declared the result for the Assistant, JPA, UDC, and Stenographer posts. Candidates who appeared in the CBT exam can check their result online. Here are the key details of the recruitment drive at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Organisation
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Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) / ICRB
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Nodal Department
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Department of Space (DOS), Government of India
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Advertisement Number
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ISRO:ICRB:01(A-JPA):2026
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Post Designations
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Assistant, Junior Personal Assistant (JPA), Upper Division Clerk (UDC), and Stenographer
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Total Vacancies
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242 Posts
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Written Examination Date
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21 September 2026
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Result Date
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24 October 2026
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Skill Test Schedule
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01 November 2026
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Result Status & Format
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Provisionally Released / Active (Merit List PDF Format)
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Pay Scale (7th Pay Matrix)
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Level 4 (₹25,500 – ₹81,100 per month)
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Official Web Portal
How to Download ISRO Result 2026 For Assistant & JPA
Candidates who appeared in the CBT exam can check and download their result online. Follow the steps given below to access the ISRO result PDF.
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Visit the official ISRO website at isro.gov.in.
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On the homepage, click on the "Careers" or "Recruitment" section.
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Open the link for "ISRO Recruitment 2026 Result for Assistant and JPA".
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The result PDF will open on your screen.
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Search for your roll number or name using Ctrl + F.
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Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.
Details Mentioned on ISRO Result 2026
The ISRO result is released as a PDF on the official website. Candidates should check that all the details given below are correct after downloading it.
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Name of the recruitment and advertisement number (ISRO:ICRB:01(A-JPA):2026)
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Post name (Assistant, JPA, UDC or Stenographer)
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Roll numbers of the qualified candidates
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Candidate names, in some cases
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Category of the candidate (UR, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, PwBD)
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Exam date and mode (Computer Based Test held on 21 September 2026)
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Next stage details, such as the skill or stenography test for JPA and Stenographer posts
What Next After ISRO Result 2026?
Candidates who have qualified in the written exam (CBT) will now move to the next stage of selection. The next step depends on the post applied for, so candidates should read the details below carefully.
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Assistant and UDC: Qualified candidates will go to document verification.
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JPA and Stenographer: Qualified candidates must first appear for a skill test, which is a stenography test. This test applies only to these two posts. Document verification follows it.
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Medical examination: Some sources list a medical examination after document verification, so selected candidates should be prepared for it.
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Candidates should keep all original documents and self-attested copies ready. These include educational certificates, category certificate (if applicable), ID proof and recent photographs. They should also keep checking the official ISRO website for the dates and venue of the next stage.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com