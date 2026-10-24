ISRO Result 2026 Released: Download Assistant & JPA Zone-Wise Merit List PDF at isro.gov.in

ISRO Result 2026: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the ISRO Recruitment 2026 result on October 24, 2026, for the posts of Assistant and Junior Personal Assistant (JPA). This recruitment drive is for a total of 242 vacancies. Candidates who appeared in the CBT exam held on September 21, 2026 can now check their roll number in the merit list PDF on the official ISRO website, isro.gov.in. Selected candidates will move to the skill test. Check this article to get the direct link to download the zone-wise merit list PDF and other details.

ISRO Assistant Result 2026 PDF Download

Candidates can now download the ISRO Assistant and JPA results from the official website, isro.gov.in. The result is released only online, as a PDF with the roll numbers of qualified candidates. Candidates can find the direct zone-wise merit list PDF below: