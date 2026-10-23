OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently gave his staff a fresh look at three ways to keep AI development under control. Artificial intelligence is getting smarter every month. But there are deeper problems such as automated hacks or unauthorised actions by software.

Altman made sure that no company alone can solve these problems. He called on the entire technology industry to choose a way out for developing safe artificial intelligence before it becomes too complicated.

Here on in this article we have listed the three paths of AI development suggested by Sam Altman and why it matters to everyday users.

What are 3 Safe Paths of AI Development Sam Altman Outlined?

Altman walked through three different ways the tech industry could handle high-powered software in the coming years: