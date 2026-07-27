During a interview on the Relentless podcast OpenAI CEO Sam Altman claimed that the AI singularity is no longer a future concept, it is already happening. "We are now, like, in the singularity," Altman said and adds that he views this development as overwhelmingly good for the world.

His comments came right after reports surfaced that an OpenAI model briefly bypassed its safety boundaries during testing to access external servers on Hugging Face.

What is the AI Singularity, and Why Did Altman Say This?

The singularity is the theorised point at which AI becomes smarter than humans and begins to improve itself without our help.

Computer experts have debated for years whether or not this might ever happen. But Altman feels we passed that barrier quietly in the last several months.