Tamil Nadu Rain Alert: Schools Closed in Tiruvannamalai, Viluppuram, and Kallakurichi; Check Chennai School Holiday Update
Tamil Nadu Rain Alert: Heavy rainfall in northern Tamil Nadu prompted district administrations to declare school closures in Tiruvannamalai, Viluppuram, and Kallakurichi on October 23, 2026, to protect students. Puducherry and Karaikal also ordered closures. Meanwhile, schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram operate as scheduled under continuous weather monitoring.
Tamil Nadu Rain Alert: Heavy rains in northern Tamil Nadu have compelled the district administrations to declare holidays for schools in order to guarantee the safety of pupils and teachers. Localized heavy rains caused by active weather systems in the Bay of Bengal have disturbed the daily activities resulting in holidays being declared by the District Collectors in Tiruvannamalai, Viluppuram, and Kallakurichi for educational institutions on October 23, 2026. In Tiruvannamalai, the holiday has been declared for both schools and colleges, while in the other two districts of Viluppuram and Kallakurichi, the holiday has been announced only for schools both in government and private sectors.
The neighboring areas of Puducherry and Karaikal also declared holidays because of the rains. On the other hand, the state capital Chennai and its adjacent areas have not issued any holiday because of rains even though there were light showers at night. Considering that the IMD has forecasted widespread rains with thunderstorm and lightning in northern coastal areas, it is important for parents and guardians of children studying in the schools of Chennai and nearby areas to stay informed through communications of school authorities.
Tamil Nadu Schools Closed District-Wise Status Overview
Below is the overview of the Tamil Nadu Schools closed due to the rains:
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District / Region
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Educational Status
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Details
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Tiruvannamalai
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Closed
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Schools and colleges ordered shut due to heavy localized rain.
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Viluppuram
|
Closed
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Schools closed following continuous overnight downpours.
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Kallakurichi
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Closed
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Primary and secondary institutions granted a holiday.
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Puducherry & Karaikal
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Closed
|
Neighboring UT regions declared a school holiday.
|
Chennai
|
Functioning Normally
|
No formal holiday declared; schools scheduled to operate normally.
|
Chengalpattu & Kancheepuram
|
Functioning Normally
|
Institutions running as per regular schedules.
Important Advisory for Parents and Students
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Track Official Notifications: Parents should base their decisions on notifications made officially by the school administration or District Collectors through authentic sources before sending their children to school.
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Do Not Take Waterlogged Roads: Do not use flooded roads or take children into any kind of stagnant rainwater as they can be hiding open sewers, potholes, or electric lines.
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Keep Contact Numbers Up-to-Date: Make sure that your active contact numbers are shared with school authorities to get timely SMS notifications in case of any changes in the schedule.
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Be Prepared for E-learning: Students in areas with suspended classes due to weather issues must check school learning management portals for home assignments and class schedule.
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Helpline Help: If in case of emergencies or severe water logging in school transport routes, contact local municipal disaster management authorities or helpline numbers.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.