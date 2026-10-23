Tamil Nadu Rain Alert: Schools Closed in Tiruvannamalai, Viluppuram, and Kallakurichi; Check Chennai School Holiday Update

Tamil Nadu Rain Alert: Heavy rains in northern Tamil Nadu have compelled the district administrations to declare holidays for schools in order to guarantee the safety of pupils and teachers. Localized heavy rains caused by active weather systems in the Bay of Bengal have disturbed the daily activities resulting in holidays being declared by the District Collectors in Tiruvannamalai, Viluppuram, and Kallakurichi for educational institutions on October 23, 2026. In Tiruvannamalai, the holiday has been declared for both schools and colleges, while in the other two districts of Viluppuram and Kallakurichi, the holiday has been announced only for schools both in government and private sectors.

The neighboring areas of Puducherry and Karaikal also declared holidays because of the rains. On the other hand, the state capital Chennai and its adjacent areas have not issued any holiday because of rains even though there were light showers at night. Considering that the IMD has forecasted widespread rains with thunderstorm and lightning in northern coastal areas, it is important for parents and guardians of children studying in the schools of Chennai and nearby areas to stay informed through communications of school authorities.