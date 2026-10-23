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CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Anytime Soon LIVE: CBSE Board Class 10th 12th Exam Time Table Shortly at cbse.gov.in

By Saumya Jain
Oct 24, 2026, 06:41 IST

CBSE Class 10 & 12 Datesheet LIVE Updates: CBSE 2027 datesheet for Class 10 and Class 12 is expected to be released anytime soon. CBSE board examinations are expected to be conducted in the second week of February 2027 to March 2027. Read the article below to catch the live updates on CBSE datesheet 2027. 

CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Anytime Soon LIVE: CBSE Board Class 10th 12th Exam Time Table Shortly at cbse.gov.in
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Anytime Soon LIVE: CBSE Board Class 10th 12th Exam Time Table Shortly at cbse.gov.in

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 datesheet is expected to release shortly.
  • Central Board of Secondary Education will release both datesheets in the form of a PDF
  • The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board datesheets can be downloaded from cbse.gov.in

CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, will likely release the Class 10th and 12th datesheet anytime soon. Students will be able to download the timetable from the official website, i.e. cbse.gov.in and the timetable will be available in the form of a PDF. Over 45 lakh students across the country await the release of datesheets. 

Until the datesheets are released, candidates should work on making their preparation stronger. They should ensure that they have complete the syllabus from NCERT books. They should begin practicing sample papers and previous year question papers. Catch the live updates for CBSE datesheet 2027 for Class 10,12 board examinations.

CBSE 2027 Board Exam Pattern

Check the table below to know the complete exam pattern of CBSE board examinations 2027:

ParticularsDetails
Question Paper Pattern 
  • Competency-based questions- 40-50%
  • Select response type or MCQs-20%
  • Short answer/long answer type questions- 30-40%
Duration  3 Hours 
Medium  English / Hindi
Mode  Offline
Maximum Marks 

100 (theory + practical)

  • 80 marks theory + 20 marks Project works for Commerce subjects (Accountancy, Business Studies & Economics) 
  • 70 marks theory + 30 marks practical for Physics, Chemistry & Biology 
  • 80 marks Maths written exam + 20 marks internal assessment 
Passing marks for each subject  33%
Passing marks for the overall exam  Aggregate 33%

CBSE Datesheet Previous Year Dates

Check the table below to know the previous year dates for CBSE timetable release dates:

YearRelease Date
2026 October 30, 2025
2025 November 20, 2024
2024 December 12, 2023
2023 December 29, 2022
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Oct 24, 2026, 06:41 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Steps to Download PDF

    Follow the process mentioned below to know how to download the CBSE datesheet PDF 202&:

    Go to the official website, i.e. cbse.gov.in
    Navigate to latest announcement section
    Click on CBSE Class 10/12 datesheet 2027 link
    Download the PDF and save for future reference.

  • Oct 24, 2026, 06:02 IST

    CBSE Grading Framework and Crucial Passing Criteria for 2027

    CBSE passing criteria of securing a minimum aggregate of 33% marks. Crucially, for subjects with practical components, this 33% threshold must be achieved independently in both the theoretical examination and the internal assessment/practical exam. Furthermore, CBSE employs a relative 9-point grading system to evaluate overall student performance without inciting hyper-competitiveness.

  • Oct 24, 2026, 04:39 IST

    CBSE Board 2027 Datesheet LIVE: The New On-Screen Marking System

    Central Board of Secondary Education has successfully implemented an advanced On-Screen Marking System for the CBSE Class 12 board exams. Under this cutting-edge digital infrastructure, the physical answer scripts submitted by Class 12 students are first securely scanned and digitized. Examiners then evaluate these digital copies on highly secure computer screens rather than manually tallying physical pages. This technological leap prevents the misplacement of answer sheets, ensures accurate un-totaled mark calculations, and provides a smoother re-evaluation process. However, it is important to note that the Class 10 answer sheets will continue to be evaluated in their traditional physical form for the 2027 session.

  • Oct 24, 2026, 03:19 IST

    CBSE Board 2027 LIVE: Two-Phase Board Exam System for Class 10

    CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2027 will officially be conducted in two distinct phases. This progressive dual-exam system was introduced recently to alleviate immense academic pressure and provide students with a robust safety net. Under this transformative policy, the first board exam is completely mandatory for all registered candidates. However, the second board exam acts as an optional improvement opportunity. If a student feels their performance in the mandatory phase did not reflect their true potential, they can voluntarily sit for the second phase to upgrade their scores in one or multiple subjects.

  • Oct 24, 2026, 01:04 IST

    CBSE 2027 LIVE: Board Exam Pattern and Mark Distribution Breakdown

    CBSE 2027 Exam Pattern is critical for students to strategically allocate their study time. The board has fundamentally revamped the question paper structure to focus heavily on analytical and conceptual understanding rather than rote memorization. For the 2027 board exams, a staggering 40-50% of the paper will consist of competency-based questions, testing real-world application. Another 20% is dedicated to select response type or Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), while the remaining 30-40% will encompass traditional short and long-answer descriptive questions. The maximum marks stand at 100 per subject, which is meticulously bifurcated into theory and practical/internal assessments.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 23:11 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Release Date and Official Download Portals

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to release the CBSE Date Sheet 2027 for Class 10 and Class 12 anytime soon, building anticipation for the over 45 lakh students nationwide preparing for their final assessments.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 21:39 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: English Subject Weightage for Class 10

    Section Competencies Total Marks Weightage
    Reading Comprehension Conceptual understanding, analyzing, decoding, infering, interpreting vocabulary  20 25%
    Writting Skills and Grammar Creative expression of an opinion, reasoning, justification, illustrating, appropriate style and tone usage, format usage, using integrated structures, etc. 20 25%
    Language through Literature Recalling, reasoning, appreciating, applying literary conventions illustrating and justifying etc. Extract relevant information, identify the central theme and sub-theme, understand the writers’ message and write fluently 40 50%
  • Oct 23, 2026, 20:41 IST

    CBSE 2027 Datesheet LIVE: Class 10 English Exam Pattern

    Section Topic Number of Questions Marks Per question  Marks (Out of 80)
    Section A- Reading Comprehension Through Unseen Package Discursive Passage 06 01 10
    02 02
    Case-based factual passage 06 01 10
    02 02
    Section B- Grammar Determinants, Tenses, Modals, Subject Verb Concord, Reported Speech, Commands and Requests, Questions, Statements 12 (10 to be attempted) 01 10
    Creative Writing Skils  Writting a formal letter based on the given situation 2 (attempt 1) 05  10 
    Writing an analytical paragraph based on given Chart/Map/Graph/Clue 2 (attempt 1) 05
    Section C- Literature       Reference to ContextOne extract out of two from Drama/ProseOne extract out of two poems 4 + 4 5 + 5 10
    Short answer type questions (First Flight) 5 (attempt 4) 3 40
    Short answer type questions (Footprints without Feet) 3 (attempt 2) 3
    Very Long Answer Type Questions (First Flight) 2 (attempt 1) 6
    Very Long Answer Type Questions (Footprints without Feet) 2 (attempt 1) 6
  • Oct 23, 2026, 19:59 IST

    CBSE 2027 Datesheet LIVE: Sample Paper PDF Download

    Candidates can download Class 10th and 12th sample paper PDFs here for practice:

  • Oct 23, 2026, 19:19 IST

    CBSE 2027 Time Table LIVE: Datesheet to Release Online

    The CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2027 is likely to commence between February 12 and 15, 2027. Those appearing for the board exams must visit the official website to download the datesheet PDF. The datesheet PDF will contain the subject-wise schedule for the CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 18:55 IST

    CBSE 2027 Time Table LIVE: Class 10, 12 Overview

    Details

    Class 10 (Secondary)

    Class 12 (Senior Secondary)

    Academic Session

    2026–2027

    2026–2027

    Exam Datesheet

    Awaited

    Awaited

    Expected Exam Period

    February–March 2027

    February–March 2027

    Exam Mode

    Offline (pen and paper)

    Offline (pen and paper)

    Main Subjects

    English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science and Social Science, as applicable

    Subjects based on the chosen stream and subject combination

    Question Paper Pattern

    MCQs, short-answer and long-answer questions, depending on the subject

    MCQs, short-answer and long-answer questions, depending on the subject

    Total Marks

    Usually 100 per subject, including internal assessment

    Usually 100 per subject, including practical or internal assessment where applicable

    Passing Marks

    33% in each subject, as per CBSE rules

    33% in each subject, as per CBSE rules

    Practical Exams

    Applicable to relevant subjects

    Applicable to subjects with practical components

    Official Website

    cbse.gov.in
  • Oct 23, 2026, 17:58 IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Time Table 2027 LIVE: Class 10 Science Syllabus PDF

    Candidates can download the complete Class 10 science syllabus 2027 pdf here. Preparing the chapter wise syllabus will help the students prepare well for the exam. Download the PDF here: CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus PDF

  • Oct 23, 2026, 17:19 IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet LIVE: Maths Syllabus PDF for Class 10

    Class 10 students preparing for the CBSE maths exam, can download the complete syllabus PDF here: 

    CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus PDF Download

  • Oct 23, 2026, 16:42 IST

    CBSE Class 12, Class 10 Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10 Previous Year Pass rate

    The overall pass percentage in the CBSE Class 10 board exams 2026 stood at 93.70 per cent, up from 93.66 per cent last year. Girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 94.99 per cent, compared with 92.69 per cent for boys. Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada once again topped the list, each recording a pass percentage of 99.79 per cent.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 16:08 IST

    CBSE Board Exam Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Practical Exam Dates

    • Winter-bound schools: November to December 2026
    • All other affiliated schools: January to February 2027

  • Oct 23, 2026, 15:23 IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet LIVE: Class 10 Weightage

    Class 10 Exam DetailsMarks or Weightage
    Competency-Based Questions 50%
    Short and Long Answers 30%
    Objective Questions 20%
    Theory Paper 80 Marks
    Internal Assessment 20 Marks
    Grading 9-Point System
    Exam Phases Two, subject to 2027 rules
  • Oct 23, 2026, 14:59 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Official Websites to Check Time Table

    Students should keep checking the following official CBSE websites:

  • Oct 23, 2026, 14:17 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: On Screen Marking System

    Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, introduced on screen marking system for Class 12 board exams. Under this system, answer scripts are evaluated digitally rather than relying entirely on physical answer sheets.

    Class 10 answer sheets will still be evaulated in physical form. 

  • Oct 23, 2026, 14:02 IST

    CBSE 2027 Datesheet LIVE: Minimum Attendance Required

    Candidates planning and preparing for the CBSE board examination should have a minimum of 75% attendance to appear for the exams. Students with anything less will be barred from taking the final exams. 

  • Oct 23, 2026, 13:30 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Datesheet LIVE Updates: Marks Distribution

    Check below the distribution of marks for different subjects in the board exams.

    • 80 marks theory + 20 marks Project works for Commerce subjects (Accountancy, Business Studies & Economics)
    • 70 marks theory +30 marks practical for Physics, Chemistry & Biology
    • 80 marks Maths written exam + 20 marks internal assessment
  • Oct 23, 2026, 13:10 IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet LIVE: Class 10 Grading System

    Check the table below to know the Class 10 grading system:

    Grades Particulars
    A-1 Top 1/8th of the passed candidates
    A-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    B-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    B-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    C-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    C-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    D-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    D-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    E Essential Repeat

     

  • Oct 23, 2026, 12:48 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Datesheet LIVE: Expected Class 12 Exam Dates

    Check the table below to know the tentative Class 12 board exam dates 2027:

    Tentative Date Subject CodeSubject Name

    Mid-February 2027

    048

    Physical Education

    Mid-February 2027

    001 / 301

    English Elective / Core

    Mid-February 2027

    042

    Physics

    Late February 2027

    043

    Chemistry

    Late February 2027

    055

    Accountancy

    Early March 2027

    028

    Political Science

    Early March 2027

    041 / 241

    Mathematics / Applied Mathematics

    Early March 2027

    054

    Business Studies

    Mid March 2027

    030

    Economics

    Mid March 2027

    044

    Biology

    Mid March 2027

    029

    Geography

    Late March 2027

    083 / 065

    Computer Science / Informatics Practices

    Late March 2027

    027

    History

    Late March 2027

    037

    Psychology

    Early April  2027

    039

    Sociology
  • Oct 23, 2026, 12:12 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Expected Dates for Class 10 Board Exams

    Check the table below to know the expected Class 10 Board Exam 2027 Dates:

    Expected DateSubject NameSubject CodeExam Timing

    Second week of February 2027

    Mathematics (Standard) & Mathematics (Basic)

    041 / 241

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Second week of February 2027

    English (Language & Literature) / English (Communicative)

    184 / 101

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Third week of February 2027

    Science

    086

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Last week of February 2027

    Information Technology / Artificial Intelligence / Computer Applications

    402 / 417 / 165

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    First week of March 2027

    Hindi Course-A & Hindi Course-B

    002 / 085

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Second week of March 2027

    Social Science

    087

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Second week of March 2027

    Sanskrit / Regional & Foreign Languages

    122 / Various

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
  • Oct 23, 2026, 11:44 IST

    CBSE 2027 Datesheet LIVE: Private Candidates Registrations Close Today

    CBSE 2027 registration for private candidate will conclude today, i.e. October 23, 2026. The candidates applying under the private candidate category should apply today and complete the process to avoid late fee. 

  • Oct 23, 2026, 11:32 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Quick Preparation Tips

    Students awaiting the Class 12 and Class 10 board exam datesheet 2027, should follow the below mentioned preparation tips to score well:

    • Complete the NCERT syllabus thorougly
    • Practice sample papers and previous year question papers
    • Practice maps and diagrams every week until the exam. 
  • Oct 23, 2026, 11:15 IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet LIVE: Stream Wise Class 12 Board Exam Sample Papers PDF

    Candidates appearing for the Class 12 board exams of Arts, Commerce or Science stream should begin the last phase of their preparation and use sample papers and previous year question papers to increase their chances of scoring well in the exam. Check the stream-wise Class 12 CBSE sample papers here:

    CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers (Arts, Science and Commerce) Downoad PDF Here
  • Oct 23, 2026, 11:10 IST

    CBSE Class 12, Class 10 Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Official Class 10 Sample Papers

    CBSE Class 10 boards examination datesheet will be released soon. In the meanwhile, candidates can practice using the official sample papers. Students can find the subject-wise Class 10 sample papers PDF here: CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2027 (Subject Wise PDF)

  • Oct 23, 2026, 11:02 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Time Table and Dates

    Check the table below to know the important CBSE 2027 dates and events:

    Particulars Details
    Board Central Board of Secondary Education
    Examination CBSE Board Exams 2027
    Classes 10 and 12
    Academic session 2026-27
    Date sheet release date To be announced
    Class 10 examination dates To be announced
    Class 12 examination dates To be announced
    Private candidate form (OUT) October 8, 2026
    Private candidate deadline without late fee October 23, 2026
    Regular school LOC deadline without late fee October 21, 2026
    Official website cbse.gov.in
    Academic website cbseacademic.nic.in
  • Oct 23, 2026, 10:35 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Details Mentioned on PDF

    Following details will be mentioned on the CBSE datesheet 2027 PDF:

    • Subjects
    • Subject Codes
    • Dates
    • Timings
  • Oct 23, 2026, 10:31 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Steps to Download PDF

    Follow the process mentioned below to know how to download the CBSE datesheet PDF 202&:

    • Go to the official website, i.e. cbse.gov.in
    • Navigate to latest announcement section
    • Click on CBSE Class 10/12 datesheet 2027 link
    • Download the PDF and save for future reference.
  • Oct 23, 2026, 10:24 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Passing Marks for Class 10

    Candidates need to secure a minimum of 33% of marks to pass the exam in each subject. The Class 10 marks are split in Theory and Practical or Internal Assessment. Check the table below to know the bifurcation:

    SubjectTheoryPractical / Internal Assessment
    Hindi (Course A / B) 80 20
    English (Communicative) 80 20
    Mathematics (Basic) 80 20
    Science 80 20
    Social Science 80 20
  • Oct 23, 2026, 10:19 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: 10th Board Exam in Two Phases

    CBSE Class 10 board exam will be conducted in two phases, i.e. first and second board exam. Last year onwards, the second board was introduced wherein the first board is mandatory and the second board is optional. 

    Basically, the second board exam is for improvement for students who want a better score in one or more subjects. 

  • Oct 23, 2026, 10:12 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Will There Be A Tentative Datesheet?

    Last year, CBSE released a tentative date sheet in September and the final one later. The board may follow a similar pattern this year, but it hasn’t announced any official date or timetable yet.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 10:07 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: LOC Submission Dates

    Check the tabkle below to know the important CBSE LOC submission dates:

    Events Dates
    LOC Submission Begins September 24, 2026
    Last date of LOC submission October 21, 2026
    LOC submission with late fee of INR 2,000 per candidate October 22 to October 30
    LOC form correction process November 24, 2026
  • Oct 23, 2026, 10:00 IST

    CBSE Class 12, Class 10 Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Where to Download PDF?

    The CBSE datesheet will be released on the official website. Candidates can visit www.cbse.gov.in to download the datesheet PDF. 

  • Oct 23, 2026, 09:56 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Release Date

    Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE datesheet 2027 for Class 10 and Class 12 anytime soon. The official release date has not yet been announced. 

Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Deputy Manager - Editorial

Saumya is an education journalist. With over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language. 

In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

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