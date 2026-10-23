CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, will likely release the Class 10th and 12th datesheet anytime soon. Students will be able to download the timetable from the official website, i.e. cbse.gov.in and the timetable will be available in the form of a PDF. Over 45 lakh students across the country await the release of datesheets.

Until the datesheets are released, candidates should work on making their preparation stronger. They should ensure that they have complete the syllabus from NCERT books. They should begin practicing sample papers and previous year question papers. Catch the live updates for CBSE datesheet 2027 for Class 10,12 board examinations.

CBSE 2027 Board Exam Pattern

Check the table below to know the complete exam pattern of CBSE board examinations 2027:

Particulars Details Question Paper Pattern Competency-based questions- 40-50%

Select response type or MCQs-20%

Short answer/long answer type questions- 30-40% Duration 3 Hours Medium English / Hindi Mode Offline Maximum Marks 100 (theory + practical) 80 marks theory + 20 marks Project works for Commerce subjects (Accountancy, Business Studies & Economics)

70 marks theory + 30 marks practical for Physics, Chemistry & Biology

80 marks Maths written exam + 20 marks internal assessment Passing marks for each subject 33% Passing marks for the overall exam Aggregate 33%

CBSE Datesheet Previous Year Dates

Check the table below to know the previous year dates for CBSE timetable release dates: