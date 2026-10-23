JKSSB Vacancy 2026: Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow for 518 Posts, Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board is all set to close the online application process for 518 vacancies across various Jammu and Kashmir departments on October 24, 2026. Check this article for a detailed application process, eligibility criteria, application fee and steps to apply. Check all details here.
Key Points
- JKSSB announced 518 vacancies across various departments for 2026 recruitment.
- Online applications started Sep 10, 2026, extended to Oct 24, 2026.
- Candidates can apply online for JKSSB 2026 posts via jkssb.nic.in.
JKSSB Vacancy 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will close the online application process for the recruitment to 518 posts across various departments of Jammu and Kashmir. The application process for various posts was started from September 10, 2026 and the last date to submit the online application is October 24, 2026. The detailed notification was issued on August 4, 2026 under the Advt No. 08 of 2026. This recruitment includes various UT Divisional and District Cadre posts.
Here you will find all the information related to the application process, eligibility criteria, steps to apply, application fees and other important details.
JKSSB Vacancy 2026 Apply Link
Candidates who fulfill all the eligibility criteria can apply online through the official JKSSB website at jkssb.nic.in. The application process has been extended till October 24, 2026 following a circular release by the board on October 9, 2026 . Applicants must go through the official notification once and check the post wise requirements before the final submission of online forms.. Check the direct apply link for the JKSSB Recruitment 2026 in the table below.
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JKSSB Vacancy 2026 Apply Link
JKSSB Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The JKSSB has announced a total of 518 vacancies across four departments. The Health and Medical Education Department has the highest number of vacancies with 421 posts followed by the Higher Education Department with 48 posts and the Agriculture Production Department with 46 posts. The Labour and Employment Department has 3 vacancies. Check the important details related to this recruitment drive in the table below
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board
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Advertisement No.
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08 of 2026
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Notification Release Date
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August 4, 2026
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Number of Vacancies
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518
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Application Start Date
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September 10, 2026
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Last Date to Submit Online Applications
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October 24, 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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jkssb.nic.in
JKSSB Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who are applying in the above mentioned posts must check the eligibility criteria before the final submission of forms. Check detailed criteria below.
1. Educational Qualification-
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Educational qualifications depend as per the posts you are applying for.
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For the Senior Canning Attendant post candidates must have passed Class 10 or equivalent qualification with six months training in Fruit Preservation
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For the Horticulture Technician Grade-IV post candidates must have passed senior secondary along with one year Basic Horticulture training.
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For the Junior Laboratory Assistant post candidates must have done graduation in any discipline with preference for those who have a postgraduate diploma in a professional laboratory course in Chemistry
2. Age Limit (As on January 1, 2026)
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For Open Merit candidates: The maximum age limit is 40 years.
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For SC, ST-1, ST-2, RBA, ALC/IB, EWS & OBC candidates: The maximum age limit is 43 years.
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For Physically Challenged Persons: The maximum age limit is 42 years.
3. Other Conditions-
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Interested candidates must have a domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir
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Candidates must also have a valid Domicile Certificate by the last date of application.
Steps to Apply for JKSSB Vacancy 2026
Candidates can follow simple steps given to complete the online application process before the last date ends-
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Go to the official JKSSB website at jkssb.nic.in.
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On the homepage click on the link titled Advertisement Notification No 08 of 2026.
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Complete the application form with the relevant details.
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Upload the photograph, signature and other important documents as mentioned.
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Pay the application fees as per category.
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Preview the application form before final submission.
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Submit the form and save a copy for future references
JKSSB Recruitment 2026 Application Fees
Interested candidates must pay the required fees as given in the official notice pdf. Payment can be made through net banking, debit card or credit card. Check the category wise fees breakup below.
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Category
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Fees
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General/UR
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Rs 600
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SC, ST-1, ST-2, EWS and PwBD
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Rs 500
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.