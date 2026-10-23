JKSSB Vacancy 2026: Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow for 518 Posts, Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here

JKSSB Vacancy 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will close the online application process for the recruitment to 518 posts across various departments of Jammu and Kashmir. The application process for various posts was started from September 10, 2026 and the last date to submit the online application is October 24, 2026. The detailed notification was issued on August 4, 2026 under the Advt No. 08 of 2026. This recruitment includes various UT Divisional and District Cadre posts.

Here you will find all the information related to the application process, eligibility criteria, steps to apply, application fees and other important details.

JKSSB Vacancy 2026 Apply Link

Candidates who fulfill all the eligibility criteria can apply online through the official JKSSB website at jkssb.nic.in. The application process has been extended till October 24, 2026 following a circular release by the board on October 9, 2026 . Applicants must go through the official notification once and check the post wise requirements before the final submission of online forms.. Check the direct apply link for the JKSSB Recruitment 2026 in the table below.