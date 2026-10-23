Anahat Singh Reaches Maiden PSA Gold Semifinal at Silicon Valley Open 2026: Check Results and Semifinal Opponent
Anahat Singh reached the semifinals of the Silicon Valley Open 2026 after defeating Egypt’s Salma Hany. Check her match-by-match results, scorelines and upcoming opponent.
India squash player Anahat Singh has made it to the PSA Gold-level semifinals at the Silicon Valley Open 2026. She defeated Egypt’s Salma Hany in a five-game match. The young player continues to shine at the global level, making headlines with another remarkable achievement.
Anahat has now become the first-ever Indian woman to reach the semifinals of a PSA Gold-level event since 2019. In recent times, she has already achieved several milestones and with this remarkable achievement, she has added another feather to her cap.
In this article, we will explore Anahat Singh's journey at the Silicon Valley Open 2026, her opponents, match results and the details behind her remarkable run.
Result: @SVOpenSquash 2026 Women's QF 🇮🇳 @Anahat_Singh13 beats [6] Salma Hany 🇪🇬 3-2: 4-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-2, 11-5 (42m) 📝 Live updates 👉 https://t.co/ZfiBIEN7nb https://t.co/nYGIoRCC97— PSA Squash Tour (@PSASquashTour) October 22, 2026
What is Silicon Valley Open
The Silicon Valley Open is a professional squash tournament takes place in California, USA. This year's edition to run from from October 20 to 24. Below are the key details of the tournament.
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Key Details
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Information
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Tournament Name
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Silicon Valley Open 2026
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Sport
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Squash
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Location
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California, USA
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Dates
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October 20–24, 2026
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Governing Body
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Professional Squash Association (PSA)
Anahat Singh Quarter Final Scoreline at Silicon Valley Open 2026
It was a hard fought victory for Anahat Singh in the quarterfinals against a talented opponent, Salma Hany. Salma started strongly, winning the first game 11-4 but Anahat bounced back in the second game with an 11-8 win.
Salma then came back very strongly in the fourthgame, but Anahat responded with a commanding 11-2 win to set up a final showdown in the decider. Anahat held her nerve in the fifth game to ensure that she crossed the line, winning 11-5 and sealing a 3-2 victory.
Anahat Singh vs Salma Hany: Game Wise Scoreline
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Game
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Anahat Singh
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Salma Hany
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Game Winner
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Game 1
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4
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11
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Salma Hany
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Game 2
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11
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8
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Anahat Singh
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Game 3
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4
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11
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Salma Hany
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Game 4
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11
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2
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Anahat Singh
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Game 5
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11
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5
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Anahat Singh
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Final Result
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3 games
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2 games
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Anahat Singh (Winner)
Anahat Singh's Match-by-Match Results at Silicon Valley Open 2026
Anahat Singh faced some of the most talented players in the squash world throughout her campaign at the tournament.
1. Round 1 – October 20
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Opponent: Nour Aboulmakarim (Egypt)
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Result: Anahat Singh won 3–0.
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Game scores: 11–8, 11–8, 12–10.
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Opponent's world ranking: World No. 44.
2. Round of 16 – October 21
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Opponent: Nour El Sherbini (Egypt)
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Result: Anahat Singh won 3–0.
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Game scores: 11–8, 11–8, 11–7.
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Opponent's world ranking: World No. 3.
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Match time: 30 minutes.
3. Quarterfinal – October 22
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Opponent: Salma Hany (Egypt)
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Result: Anahat Singh won 3–2.
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Game scores: 4–11, 11–8, 4–11, 11–2, 11–5.
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Opponent's world ranking: World No. 14.
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Match time: 42 minutes.
4. Semifinal – October 23 (to be played)
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Opponent: Sivasangari Subramaniam (Malaysia)
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Opponent's world ranking: World No. 4.
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Tournament seeding: Third seed.
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Match status: Scheduled for October 23, 2026.
At the 2026 Asian Games, she won the silver medal in the women's singles event.
Has any Indian player reached the semifinals of the Silicon Valley Open before Anahat Singh?
No, Anahat Singh became the first Indian player to reach the semifinals of the Silicon Valley Open in 2026.
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