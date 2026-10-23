India squash player Anahat Singh has made it to the PSA Gold-level semifinals at the Silicon Valley Open 2026. She defeated Egypt’s Salma Hany in a five-game match. The young player continues to shine at the global level, making headlines with another remarkable achievement.

Anahat has now become the first-ever Indian woman to reach the semifinals of a PSA Gold-level event since 2019. In recent times, she has already achieved several milestones and with this remarkable achievement, she has added another feather to her cap.

In this article, we will explore Anahat Singh's journey at the Silicon Valley Open 2026, her opponents, match results and the details behind her remarkable run.