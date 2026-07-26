History Made! Anahat Singh Becomes India's First World Junior Squash Champion

India has just got its new sporting face. Anahat Singh has created history as she became the first Indian ever to win the World Junior Squash Championship. She defeated Egypt's Ruqayya Salem with 3-0 in the girls' singles final that was held at Niagara-on-the-Lake, Canada. The match was played on Saturday, July 25, 2026 and Anahat showed complete control from start to finish.

This is one of the biggest wins for India in the history of squash. No Indian player had ever won this title before. Here is everything you need to know about how Anahat won the final, why this victory means so much for Indian sport and Anahat’s career timeline.

Match Highlights: How Anahat Singh Won the Final

Here is a brief overview of the entire game: