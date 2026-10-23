Marco Rubio Biography: Age, Education, Family, Political Career and Current Role
Read Marco Rubio’s biography, including his age, education, family background, political career and role as US Secretary of State.
Marco Rubio is an American politician and lawyer who serves as the United States Secretary of State under President Donald Trump. He previously represented Florida in the US Senate for more than 14 years. He became Secretary of State on January 21, 2025 and is the first Latino to hold this position. Keep reading to know in detail.
Marco Rubio: Biography at a Glance
|Particulars
|Details
|Full Name
|Marco Antonio Rubio
|Date of Birth
|May 28, 1971
|Age
|55 years (as of October 2026)
|Birthplace
|Miami, Florida, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Political Party
|Republican Party
|Profession
|Politician and lawyer
|Current Position
|US Secretary of State
|Assumed Office
|January 21, 2025
|Education
|University of Florida and University of Miami School of Law
|Wife
|Jeanette Rubio
|Children
|Four
|Former Position
|US Senator from Florida
Who Is Marco Rubio?
Marco Rubio is an American politician and member of the Republican Party. He serves as the US Secretary of State under President Donald Trump and has represented Florida in the US Senate from January 2011 to January 2025. He became Speaker of the Florida House in 2006 and also became the first Latino to serve as US Secretary of State.
Marco Rubio’s Early Life
Marco Rubio was born on May 28, 1971 in Miami, Florida. His parents, Mario Rubio and Oriales Garcia Rubio were Cuban immigrants. His parents moved to the United States before his birth.
Marco Rubio’s Education
He attended South Miami Senior High School and graduated in 1989 and then did college from Santa Fe Community College in Florida. Rubio graduated from the University of Florida in 1993 with a degree in political science and earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Miami School of Law in 1996.
Marco Rubio’s Political Career
Rubio was elected to the West Miami City Commission in 1998. He entered the Florida House of Representatives in 2000 and then became majority leader of the Florida House in 2003. In 2006 he became Speaker of the Florida House and served as Speaker until 2008. He won election to the US Senate in 2010 and began representing Florida in January 2011. He was re elected in 2016 and 2022. Rubio got the Republican Party’s nomination for the 2016 US presidential election. Later, Donald Trump nominated Rubio for the position of Secretary of State after the 2024 presidential election and became the first Latino to serve as US Secretary of State.
Marco Rubio’s Wife and Children
Marco Rubio married Jeanette Dousdebes in 1998. His wife is known publicly as Jeanette Rubio. They have four children Amanda, Daniella, Anthony and Dominic.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.