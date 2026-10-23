Marco Rubio Biography: Age, Education, Family, Political Career and Current Role

Marco Rubio is an American politician and lawyer who serves as the United States Secretary of State under President Donald Trump. He previously represented Florida in the US Senate for more than 14 years. He became Secretary of State on January 21, 2025 and is the first Latino to hold this position. Keep reading to know in detail.

Who Is Marco Rubio?

Marco Rubio is an American politician and member of the Republican Party. He serves as the US Secretary of State under President Donald Trump and has represented Florida in the US Senate from January 2011 to January 2025. He became Speaker of the Florida House in 2006 and also became the first Latino to serve as US Secretary of State.

Marco Rubio’s Early Life

Marco Rubio was born on May 28, 1971 in Miami, Florida. His parents, Mario Rubio and Oriales Garcia Rubio were Cuban immigrants. His parents moved to the United States before his birth.

Marco Rubio’s Education

He attended South Miami Senior High School and graduated in 1989 and then did college from Santa Fe Community College in Florida. Rubio graduated from the University of Florida in 1993 with a degree in political science and earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Miami School of Law in 1996.