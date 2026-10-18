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Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally: Check India’s Medal Count, Schedule and More

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 12:57 IST

The 5th Asian Para Games 2026 is being held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from October 18 to 24. Check India’s medal tally, schedule and more.

Asian Para Games 2026 (Image Source: X.com)
Asian Para Games 2026 (Image Source: X.com)

The 5th edition of the Asian Para Games has started in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The para-continental Asian tournament will run from October 18 to October 24, featuring athletes across the continent. 

With hopes high, the Indian contingent will be looking to make a mark in the tournament after a strong performance in previous edition. 

Check here the medal tally, India-specific medal tally, sport-wise medal list and other key details about the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.

Asian Para Games 2026: Complete Medal Tally

The Asian Para Games 2026 will feature athletes representing 45 National Paralympic Committees across Asia. The competition will include 18 sports, with medals awarded across various events.

Rank

Country

Gold (G)

Silver (S)

Bronze (B)

Total

1

People's Republic of China

176

93

95

364

2

Japan

51

53

55

159

3

Uzbekistan

41

44

44

129

4

India

27

34

43

104

5

Republic of Korea

27

30

32

89

6

Islamic Republic of Iran

22

34

37

93

7

Thailand

17

36

56

109

8

Kazakhstan

12

15

21

48

9

Indonesia

11

15

36

62

10

Malaysia

6

7

12

25

11

Iraq

6

7

7

20

12

Saudi Arabia

5

7

1

13

13

Chinese Taipei

4

6

8

18

14

Mongolia

4

2

2

8

15

Hong Kong, China

2

12

20

34

16

Sri Lanka

2

3

3

8

17

Philippines

2

2

2

6

18

Jordan

2

1

2

5

19

United Arab Emirates

1

2

5

8

20

Vietnam

1

2

2

5

21

Kuwait

1

0

2

3

22

Kyrgyzstan

1

0

0

1

23

Singapore

0

4

5

9

24

Qatar

0

2

2

4

25

Myanmar

0

1

3

4

= 26

Bahrain

0

1

1

2

= 26

Democratic People's Republic of Korea

0

1

1

2

= 28

Pakistan

0

1

0

1

= 28

Tajikistan

0

1

0

1

= 28

Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste

0

1

0

1

= 31

Cambodia

0

0

1

1

= 31

Oman

0

0

1

1

= 31

Syrian Arab Republic

0

0

1

1

 

Note: The medal standings will be updated with confirmed results.

India’s Medal Tally at Asian Para Games 2026

India will look to continue its brillient performance at the Asian Para Games after achieving its best ever result in previous edition in Hangzhou.

India’s medal tally for the 2026 edition will be updated as resuts will follow. .

Medal Type

Count

Gold

27

Silver

34

Bronze

43

Total

10

Asian Para Games 2026: India’s Schedule 

Sport

Dates

Blind football

October 16–17, 19–21, and 23

Boccia

October 17 and 19–24

Para archery

October 19–24

Para athletics

October 19–23

Para badminton

October 16–17 and 19–23

Para cycling

October 19–23

Para judo

October 19–21

Para powerlifting

October 19–24

Para shooting

October 19–20 and 22–23

Para swimming

October 19–23

Para table tennis

October 16–17 and 19–23

How Many Countries Will Participate in the Asian Para Games 2026?

A total of 45 countries and regions will participate in the 5th Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Around 3,000 athletes from across Asia are expected to take part in the competition.

Also READ: Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India's Complete Gold Silver Bronze Medals Tally and Winners List

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Oct 18, 2026, 17:30 IST
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