The 5th edition of the Asian Para Games has started in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The para-continental Asian tournament will run from October 18 to October 24, featuring athletes across the continent.

With hopes high, the Indian contingent will be looking to make a mark in the tournament after a strong performance in previous edition.

Check here the medal tally, India-specific medal tally, sport-wise medal list and other key details about the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.

Asian Para Games 2026: Complete Medal Tally

The Asian Para Games 2026 will feature athletes representing 45 National Paralympic Committees across Asia. The competition will include 18 sports, with medals awarded across various events.