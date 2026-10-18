Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally: Check India’s Medal Count, Schedule and More
The 5th Asian Para Games 2026 is being held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from October 18 to 24. Check India’s medal tally, schedule and more.
The 5th edition of the Asian Para Games has started in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The para-continental Asian tournament will run from October 18 to October 24, featuring athletes across the continent.
With hopes high, the Indian contingent will be looking to make a mark in the tournament after a strong performance in previous edition.
Check here the medal tally, India-specific medal tally, sport-wise medal list and other key details about the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.
Asian Para Games 2026: Complete Medal Tally
The Asian Para Games 2026 will feature athletes representing 45 National Paralympic Committees across Asia. The competition will include 18 sports, with medals awarded across various events.
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Gold (G)
|
Silver (S)
|
Bronze (B)
|
Total
|
1
|
People's Republic of China
|
176
|
93
|
95
|
364
|
2
|
Japan
|
51
|
53
|
55
|
159
|
3
|
Uzbekistan
|
41
|
44
|
44
|
129
|
4
|
India
|
27
|
34
|
43
|
104
|
5
|
Republic of Korea
|
27
|
30
|
32
|
89
|
6
|
Islamic Republic of Iran
|
22
|
34
|
37
|
93
|
7
|
Thailand
|
17
|
36
|
56
|
109
|
8
|
Kazakhstan
|
12
|
15
|
21
|
48
|
9
|
Indonesia
|
11
|
15
|
36
|
62
|
10
|
Malaysia
|
6
|
7
|
12
|
25
|
11
|
Iraq
|
6
|
7
|
7
|
20
|
12
|
Saudi Arabia
|
5
|
7
|
1
|
13
|
13
|
Chinese Taipei
|
4
|
6
|
8
|
18
|
14
|
Mongolia
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
8
|
15
|
Hong Kong, China
|
2
|
12
|
20
|
34
|
16
|
Sri Lanka
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
8
|
17
|
Philippines
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
6
|
18
|
Jordan
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
5
|
19
|
United Arab Emirates
|
1
|
2
|
5
|
8
|
20
|
Vietnam
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
5
|
21
|
Kuwait
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
22
|
Kyrgyzstan
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
23
|
Singapore
|
0
|
4
|
5
|
9
|
24
|
Qatar
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
25
|
Myanmar
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
= 26
|
Bahrain
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
= 26
|
Democratic People's Republic of Korea
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
= 28
|
Pakistan
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
= 28
|
Tajikistan
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
= 28
|
Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
= 31
|
Cambodia
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
= 31
|
Oman
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
= 31
|
Syrian Arab Republic
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
Note: The medal standings will be updated with confirmed results.
India’s Medal Tally at Asian Para Games 2026
India will look to continue its brillient performance at the Asian Para Games after achieving its best ever result in previous edition in Hangzhou.
India’s medal tally for the 2026 edition will be updated as resuts will follow. .
|
Medal Type
|
Count
|
Gold
|
27
|
Silver
|
34
|
Bronze
|
43
|
Total
|
10
Asian Para Games 2026: India’s Schedule
|
Sport
|
Dates
|
Blind football
|
October 16–17, 19–21, and 23
|
Boccia
|
October 17 and 19–24
|
Para archery
|
October 19–24
|
Para athletics
|
October 19–23
|
Para badminton
|
October 16–17 and 19–23
|
Para cycling
|
October 19–23
|
Para judo
|
October 19–21
|
Para powerlifting
|
October 19–24
|
Para shooting
|
October 19–20 and 22–23
|
Para swimming
|
October 19–23
|
Para table tennis
|
October 16–17 and 19–23
How Many Countries Will Participate in the Asian Para Games 2026?
A total of 45 countries and regions will participate in the 5th Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Around 3,000 athletes from across Asia are expected to take part in the competition.
Also READ: Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India's Complete Gold Silver Bronze Medals Tally and Winners List
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He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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