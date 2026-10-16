The 5th edition of the Asian Para Games 2026 is set to commence on October 18, 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The continental para-sports tournament will run until October 24, featuring around 3,000 athletes from 45 National Paralympic Committees.

India will once again enter the competition as a strong contender following brilliant performance in the previous edition.

In this article, we will cover all the key details of the Asian Para Games 2026, including the schedule, Indian athletes, sports and where to watch live.

Asian Para Games 2026: Key Details and Participating Countries

The motto of the Asian Para Games 2026 is Imagine One Heart, whereas its official mascot is Uzumin. Inspired by water and the shachihoko guardian symbol associated with Nagoya.