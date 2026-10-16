Asian Para Games 2026: Complete Details, Indian Squad and Where to Watch
The Asian Para Games 2026 will take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from October 18. Check the schedule, participating countries, India's sport-wise athlete list and where to watch live.
The 5th edition of the Asian Para Games 2026 is set to commence on October 18, 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The continental para-sports tournament will run until October 24, featuring around 3,000 athletes from 45 National Paralympic Committees.
India will once again enter the competition as a strong contender following brilliant performance in the previous edition.
In this article, we will cover all the key details of the Asian Para Games 2026, including the schedule, Indian athletes, sports and where to watch live.
Asian Para Games 2026: Key Details and Participating Countries
The motto of the Asian Para Games 2026 is Imagine One Heart, whereas its official mascot is Uzumin. Inspired by water and the shachihoko guardian symbol associated with Nagoya.
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Parameter
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Key Details
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Official Event Name
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5th Asian Para Games (Aichi-Nagoya 2026)
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Host Location
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Aichi Prefecture & Nagoya City, Japan
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Dates
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October 18 – October 24, 2026
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Motto
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Imagine One Heart
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Official Mascot
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UZUMIN
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Governing Authority
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Asian Paralympic Committee (APC)
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Main Opening/Closing Venue
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Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletics Stadium
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Number of Sports
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18 Para Sports
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Total Medal Events
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492 Medal Events
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Expected Participation
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3,000+ Para-athletes from 45 Asian NPC Member Nations
List of Participating Countries in Asian Para Games 2026
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Afghanistan
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Bahrain
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Bangladesh
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Bhutan
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Brunei Darussalam
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Cambodia
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China
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Chinese Taipei
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DPR Korea Hong Kong, China
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India
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Indonesia
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Iran
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Iraq
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Japan (Host)
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Jordan
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Kazakhstan
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Kuwait
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Kyrgyzstan
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Laos
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Lebanon
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Macao, China
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Malaysia
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Maldives
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Mongolia
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Myanmar
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Nepal
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Oman
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Pakistan
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Palestine
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Philippines
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Qatar
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Saudi Arabia
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Singapore
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South Korea
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Sri Lanka
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Syria
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Tajikistan
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Thailand
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Timor-Leste
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Turkmenistan
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United Arab Emirates
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Uzbekistan
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Vietnam
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Yemen
Asian Para Games 2026: India's Sport-Wise Contingent and Athletes
In Asian Para Games 2026 a total of 168 Indian athletes will participate, including 112 men and 26 women.
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No.
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Sport
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Male Athletes
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Female Athletes
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Total
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1
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Para athletics
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46
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16
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62
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2
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Para badminton
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17
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11
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28
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3
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Para swimming
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14
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2
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16
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4
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Para shooting
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7
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6
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13
|
5
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Para archery
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6
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5
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11
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6
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Blind football
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10
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0
|
10
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7
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Para table tennis
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4
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6
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10
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8
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Para powerlifting
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4
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4
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8
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9
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Para judo
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2
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5
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7
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10
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Boccia
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1
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1
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2
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11
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Para cycling
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1
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0
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1
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Total
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112
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56
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168
Sport-Wise List of Indian Athletes
1. Blind Football – 10 Athletes
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Boje Marbom – Men's Blind Football
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Klingson Marak – Men's Blind Football
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Pradeep Patel – Men's Blind Football
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Sahil – Men's Blind Football
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Shivam Singh – Men's Blind Football
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Sovendra Singh – Men's Blind Football
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Tushar Kumar – Men's Blind Football
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Vishnubhatejuba Vaghela – Men's Blind Football
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Aditya Sajwan – Men's Blind Football
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Sujith Puthankattunikarath Sasi – Men's Blind Football
2. Boccia – 2 Athletes
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Sachin Chamaria – Men's Individual BC3; Mixed Pairs BC3
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Anjali Devi – Women's Individual BC3; Mixed Pairs BC3
3. Para Archery – 11 Athletes
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Harvinder Singh – Men's Recurve; Men's Recurve Doubles
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Vijay Sundi – Men's Recurve; Men's Recurve Doubles
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Toman Kumar – Men's Compound; Men's Compound Doubles
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Shyam Sunder Swami – Men's Compound; Men's Compound Doubles
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Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari – Men's W1; Men's W1 Doubles
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Vinayak Amol Breed – Men's W1; Men's W1 Doubles
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Sheetal Devi – Women's Compound; Women's Compound Doubles
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Payal Nag – Women's Compound; Women's Compound Doubles
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Bhawna – Women's Recurve; Women's Recurve Doubles
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Pooja – Women's Recurve; Women's Recurve Doubles
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Swati Chaudhary – Women's W1
4. Para Athletics – 62 Athletes
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Ajay Kumar – Men's 400m
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Akira Nandan Banothu – Men's 400m
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Devender Kumar – Men's Discus Throw
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Haney – Men's Javelin; Men's Discus Throw
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Dilip Mahadu Gavit – Men's 100m; Men's 400m
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Mahendra Gurjar – Men's Javelin; Men's Long Jump
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Manjeet – Men's Javelin
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Mohammed Basil Morssinganakathi – Men's 100m
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Nishad Kumar – Men's Long Jump; Men's High Jump
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Parveen – Men's Shot Put
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Pranav Soorma – Men's Club Throw; Men's Discus Throw
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Rakeshbhai Bhatt – Men's Long Jump; Men's 100m; Men's 200m
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Ram Ratan Singh – Men's Discus Throw
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Rinku – Men's Javelin
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Sachin Sarjerao Khilari – Men's Shot Put
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Shailesh Kumar – Men's Long Jump; Men's High Jump
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Sharath Makanahalli Shankarappa – Men's 5000m; Men's 1500m
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Sumit – Men's Javelin
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Ajeet Singh – Men's Javelin
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Ayush Verma – Men's Javelin; Men's Shot Put
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Dharambir – Men's Club Throw
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Hokato Hotozhe Sema – Men's Shot Put
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Mohd Yasser – Men's Shot Put
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Navdeep – Men's Javelin
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Parmod – Men's 1500m
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Pranav Prashant Desai – Men's 100m; Men's 200m
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Praveen Kumar – Men's High Jump
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Rakesh – Men's Discus Throw
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Ravi Rongali – Men's Javelin; Men's Shot Put
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Solairaj Dharmaraj – Men's Long Jump
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Sujith Mandalamkunnath Sivadasan – Men's Long Jump; Men's 100m
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Varun Singh Bhati – Men's High Jump
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Vishesh – Men's Shot Put
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Amit Kumar – Men's Club Throw
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Anubhav Choudhary – Men's 100m; Men's 200m
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Banti – Men's High Jump
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Bhavikkumar Dineshbhai Bharwad – Men's 400m
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Pardeep Kumar – Men's Discus Throw
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Pradeep Kumar – Men's Javelin
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Rahul – Men's High Jump
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Sandeep – Men's 100m; Men's 400m
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Sandip Sanjay Sargar – Men's Javelin
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Soman Rana – Men's Shot Put
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Sukhchain – Men's Javelin
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Parveen Kumar – Men's Javelin; Men's Discus Throw
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Praveen Sharma – Men's Shot Put; Men's Discus Throw
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Anjanaben Rohitbhai Bumbadiya – Women's 400m
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Deepthi Jeevanji – Women's 400m
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Nimisha Chakkungalparambil Suresh – Women's Long Jump
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Preeti Pal – Women's 100m
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Simran – Women's 100m
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Soumya – Women's 1500m
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Jayanti Behera – Women's 400m
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Tejalben Amraji Damor – Women's 400m
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Radha Venkatesh – Women's 1500m
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Amisha Rawat – Women's Shot Put
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Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav – Women's Shot Put
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Karamjyoti – Women's Discus Throw
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Rakshitha Raju – Women's 1500m
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Suchitra Parida – Women's Javelin
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Suvarna Raj – Women's Discus Throw
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Ravanni Valasanaini – Women's 1500m
5. Para Badminton – 28 Athletes
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Manisha Ramadass – Women's Singles; Mixed Doubles
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Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan – Women's Singles; Mixed Doubles
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Alphia James – Women's Singles; Women's Doubles; Mixed Doubles
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Thulasimathi Murugesan – Women's Singles; Women's Doubles; Mixed Doubles
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Mandeep Kaur – Women's Singles; Women's Doubles
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Neeraj – Women's Singles
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Shanthiya Vishwanathan – Women's Singles; Women's Doubles
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Kanak Singh Jadaun – Women's Singles
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Manasi Girishchandra Joshi – Women's Singles; Women's Doubles; Mixed Doubles
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Pallavi Kaluvehalli Manjunathareddy – Women's Singles; Women's Doubles; Mixed Doubles
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Sanjana Kumari – Women's Singles
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Naveen Sivakumar – Men's Singles
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Nitesh Kumar – Men's Singles; Mixed Doubles
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Krishna Nagar – Men's Singles; Men's Doubles; Mixed Doubles
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Pramod Bhagat – Men's Singles; Men's Doubles; Mixed Doubles
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Sukant Kadam – Men's Singles; Men's Doubles
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Surya Kant Yadav – Men's Singles
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Ruthick Ragupathi – Men's Singles; Mixed Doubles
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Sivarajan Solaimalai – Men's Singles; Men's Doubles
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Abu Hubaida – Men's Singles; Men's Doubles; Mixed Doubles
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Prem Kumar Ale – Men's Singles; Men's Doubles; Mixed Doubles
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Sudarsan Muthusamy Saravanakumar – Men's Singles
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Umesh Vikram Kumar – Men's Singles
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Haris Mythili Srikumar – Men's Singles
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Hardik Makkar – Men's Singles
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Abhijeet Sakhuja – Men's Singles
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Rakesh Pandey – Men's Singles
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Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj – Men's Singles
6. Para Cycling – 1 Athlete
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Arshad Shaik – Men's Time Trial; Men's Individual Pursuit; Men's Road Race
7. Para Judo – 7 Athletes
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Kapil Parmar – Men's -70kg
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Bijender – Men's -95kg
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Renuka Narayan Salave – Women's -70kg
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Kokila – Women's -52kg
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Gulshan – Women's -70kg
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Vrushali Ashok More – Women's -70kg
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Dimple – Women's +70kg
8. Para Powerlifting – 8 Athletes
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Ashok – Men's Up to 65kg
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Jhandu Kumar – Men's Up to 72kg
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Manish Kumar – Men's Up to 59kg
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Parmjeet Kumar – Men's Up to 59kg
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Suman Devi – Women's Up to 61kg; Women's Team Event
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Kasthuri Rajamani – Women's Up to 67kg; Women's Team Event
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Jaspreet Kaur – Women's Up to 45kg; Women's Team Event
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Seema Rani – Women's Up to 61kg
9. Para Shooting – 13 Athletes
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Anandha Krishnan H – Men's 10m Air Rifle
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Amir Ahmad Bhat – Open 25m Pistol
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Manish Narwal – Men's 10m Air Pistol
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Nihal Singh – Men's 10m Air Pistol; Open 25m Pistol
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Rakesh Nidagundi – Men's 10m Air Rifle
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Rudransh Khandelwal – Men's 10m Air Pistol; Open 50m Pistol
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Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar – Men's 10m Air Rifle
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Avani Lekhara – Women's 10m Air Rifle; Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions
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Mona Agarwal – Women's 10m Air Rifle; Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions
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Bhakti Sharma – Women's 10m Air Pistol
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Rubina Francis – Women's 10m Air Pistol
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Shrishti Arora – Women's 10m Air Pistol
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Sumedha Pathak – Women's 10m Air Pistol
10. Para Swimming – 16 Athletes
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Kapil Kumar – Men's 100m Freestyle; Men's 400m Freestyle; Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay
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Ajay Hindurao Bhosale – Men's 50m Freestyle; Men's 100m Freestyle
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Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Budigina – Men's 50m Freestyle; Men's 100m Freestyle; Men's 400m Freestyle; Men's 100m Backstroke; Men's 100m Breaststroke
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Abdul Quadir Indori – Men's 50m Backstroke; Men's 50m Butterfly
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Suyash Narayan Jadhav – Men's 50m Freestyle; Men's 50m Butterfly
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Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni – Men's 50m Freestyle; Men's 100m Freestyle; Men's 400m Freestyle; Men's 100m Breaststroke; Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay
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Rohit Kumar – Men's 100m Breaststroke
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Gopichand Linguta – Men's 400m Freestyle; Men's 100m Backstroke
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Vanga Niranjan Mukundan – Men's 400m Freestyle; Men's 50m Butterfly
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Tejas Nandakumar – Men's 50m Freestyle; Men's 100m Backstroke; Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay
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Himanshu Nandal – Men's 50m Freestyle; Men's 100m Freestyle; Men's 400m Freestyle; Men's 100m Backstroke; Men's 100m Breaststroke
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Swatik Patil – Men's 100m Breaststroke; Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay
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Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh – Men's 100m Breaststroke
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Jahangir Molla – Men's 100m Breaststroke; Men's 100m Butterfly
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Vaishnavi Vinod Jagtap – Women's 50m Freestyle; Women's 100m Freestyle; Women's 400m Freestyle; Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay; Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay
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Devanshi Satija – Women's 50m Freestyle; Women's 100m Backstroke; Women's 100m Butterfly; Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay; Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay
11. Para Table Tennis – 10 Athletes
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Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel – Women's Singles; Women's Doubles; Mixed Doubles
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Sonalben Manubhai Patel – Women's Singles
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Baby Sahana Ravi – Women's Singles
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Ekta Bhyan – Women's Singles; Women's Doubles
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Prachi Pandey – Women's Singles
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Savita Vittal Ajjanakatti – Women's Singles; Mixed Doubles
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Dattaprasad Jotiram Chougule – Men's Singles; Mixed Doubles
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Sandeep Dangi – Men's Singles
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Jehan Dorab Madan – Men's Singles; Men's Doubles
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Shubham Wadhwa – Men's Singles; Men's Doubles; Mixed Doubles
When and Where to Watch Asian Para Games 2026 Live
Indian viewers can follow the Asian Para Games 2026 through television and digital streaming platforms. Here are the broadcast and streaming details.
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Television: DD Sports - Free-to-air telecast in India.
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Live Streaming: FanCode App and Website - Digital streaming across mobile and web platforms.
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Official Website: Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Official Website - Schedules, results and event information.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com