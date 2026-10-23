GATE 2027 Application Scrutiny Underway, Defects Can Be Corrected Till October 31

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), the organizing institute for GATE 2027, is examining submitted application forms and allowing candidates to rectify defects until October 31, 2026. The rectification window opened on October 14 and candidates who receive defect notifications must address the specified issues through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS). According to the official GATE 2027 website, candidates can correct scrutiny related defects without paying an additional fee. Applicants should check their registered email address and GOAPS dashboard regularly to identify any pending requirements. GATE 2027 Application Scrutiny: Important Dates Candidates should note that the deadline mentioned above applies to defects identified during application scrutiny. The separate data correction window is a different facility, and its schedule has not yet been announced.

Event Dates Application defect rectification began October 14, 2026 Last date to rectify scrutiny defects October 31, 2026 Fee for scrutiny defect rectification No additional fee Separate application data correction window To be announced GATE 2027 Application Status: What Should Candidates Check? Applicants can log in to GOAPS to review their application status. The status displayed on the portal indicates whether the application is being examined, requires corrections or has been accepted. Application Under Scrutiny: The application is being checked by the respective zonal institute. Candidates should monitor their registered email and GOAPS account for further instructions. Applicants using unverified DigiLocker accounts may also need to complete the specified consent and photo ID submission requirements.

The application is being checked by the respective zonal institute. Candidates should monitor their registered email and GOAPS account for further instructions. Applicants using unverified DigiLocker accounts may also need to complete the specified consent and photo ID submission requirements. Application is Defective: The application contains an issue that requires attention. Candidates should read the defect notification carefully, follow the instructions provided by the zonal institute and submit the necessary corrections through GOAPS.

The application contains an issue that requires attention. Candidates should read the defect notification carefully, follow the instructions provided by the zonal institute and submit the necessary corrections through GOAPS. Application in Order and Accepted: The application has cleared scrutiny, and no further action is required at this stage unless the authorities issue additional instructions.

Candidates should not assume that an application has been accepted simply because the form was submitted successfully. They should confirm the latest status through the official portal. How to Rectify GATE 2027 Application Defects? Candidates who have received a defect notification can follow these steps to complete the rectification process: Visit the official website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in Open the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS). Log in using the registered credentials. Check the application status and read the defect notification or instructions. Identify the specific issue that needs to be resolved. Make the required corrections or upload the requested documents as instructed. Submit the changes and check the portal again for subsequent updates. Candidates should complete the process by October 31, 2026, and retain a copy of the relevant submission details for reference.