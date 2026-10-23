CBSE Private Candidate Form 2027: Last date today for Class 10, 12 Applications Without Late Fee
CBSE will close the window for pirvate candidates to submit their class 10 and class 12 exam application form. Window with late fee to be available until October 24, 2026 at cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Private Candidate Application 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education will close the window for private candidates to submit their exam form for the CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2027. According to the notification, the window for students to apply for the exam without a late fee closes today, October 23, 2026. Candidates can, however, submit their applications until October 24, 2026, with a late fee of Rs. 2000/- per candidate in addition to the normal fee prescribed.
The application process commenced on October 8, 2026. Students preparing for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams are required to fill out and submit the online application within the deadline given. The link to submit the exam form is available on the official website cbse.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to submit the CBSE Private Candidate Exam Form 2027.
CBSE Private Candidates Exam Form 2027 Notification - Click Here
CBSE Exam 2027: Who is Considered as a Private Candidate
Candidates can check the category for application here
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Candidates of the session 2025-26 who have been declared ESSENTIAL REPEAT in the result of the 2026 examination.
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Candidates of the session 2025-26 who have been placed in COMPARTMENT in the Board's Main and Supplementary Examinations 2026. (Second Chance Compartment)
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Candidates who have been declared FAIL/ESSENTIAL REPEAT in 2021, 2022, 2023,2024,2025 & 2026.
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Passed-out candidates of 2026 who wish to appear for improving their Performance in one or more subjects
CBSE Private Candidate Exam Form 2027: Application Fee
The CBSE 10th and 12th private candidate application fee must be submitted online. Candidates can check the fee details below
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Application Fee (India)
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INR 320 per subject
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Practical Exam Fee (Class 12)
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INR 160 per subject (if applicable)
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Late Fee
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INR 2,000
CBSE Private Candidate Application 2027: Documents to be Submitted
Candidates are required to upload the following documents when applying for the CBSE Exams
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Scanned passport-size photograph and signature
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Previous Class 10 or Class 12 admit card /roll number details
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Valid ID proof
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Active email address and mobile number
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.