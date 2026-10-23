CBSE Private Candidate Form 2027: Last date today for Class 10, 12 Applications Without Late Fee

CBSE Private Candidate Application 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education will close the window for private candidates to submit their exam form for the CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2027. According to the notification, the window for students to apply for the exam without a late fee closes today, October 23, 2026. Candidates can, however, submit their applications until October 24, 2026, with a late fee of Rs. 2000/- per candidate in addition to the normal fee prescribed.

The application process commenced on October 8, 2026. Students preparing for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams are required to fill out and submit the online application within the deadline given. The link to submit the exam form is available on the official website cbse.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to submit the CBSE Private Candidate Exam Form 2027.