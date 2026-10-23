UP School Holiday: Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad Closed Today for MLC Election

Schools and Public Universities across several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad, will remain closed today, October 23, 2026. The schools are closed due to the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections.

As per reports, an order was issued by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari stating that classes for students from pre-primary to Class 12 will remain closed in government, government-aided, and unaided schools across the state. The order is also applicable to all non-government schools affiliated with the CBSE and ICSE boards.

As per reports, the notification states that voting for the biennial election 2026 in the Meerut Block Graduate and Block Teacher constituency of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council is being held on October 23, 2026. Due to this, a special holiday has been announced for all government, recognised, aided CBSE, ICSE and other board schools and all colleges from nursery to class 12 and council/secondary/higher education institutes in Ghaziabad and Noida districts. Authorities have also instructed strict compliance with the order for all schools and classes. Students and parents are also advised to connect with their school administrators for the latest updates.