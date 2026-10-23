UP School Holiday: Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad Closed Today for MLC Election
Schools in UP will be closed today in several districts due to MLC polling. A school holiday has been announced for students from Nursery to Class 12 and for college students.
Schools and Public Universities across several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad, will remain closed today, October 23, 2026. The schools are closed due to the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections.
As per reports, an order was issued by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari stating that classes for students from pre-primary to Class 12 will remain closed in government, government-aided, and unaided schools across the state. The order is also applicable to all non-government schools affiliated with the CBSE and ICSE boards.
As per reports, the notification states that voting for the biennial election 2026 in the Meerut Block Graduate and Block Teacher constituency of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council is being held on October 23, 2026. Due to this, a special holiday has been announced for all government, recognised, aided CBSE, ICSE and other board schools and all colleges from nursery to class 12 and council/secondary/higher education institutes in Ghaziabad and Noida districts. Authorities have also instructed strict compliance with the order for all schools and classes. Students and parents are also advised to connect with their school administrators for the latest updates.
Also Read: School Holiday Today, October 23, 2026: Will Schools Be Closed? Maharashtra Diwali Break, Tamil Nadu Rain Update
Voting will begin at 8 AM today and will continue until 4 PM across 72 districts for 11 seats, including Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad and Meerut.
Schools across several other states now gear up for the Diwali holidays. Several schools in states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi will remain closed for the Diwali holidays. This year, Diwali is being celebrated on November 8, 2026 (Sunday). The official dates for school closure as part of Diwali will be intimated by authorities soon.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.