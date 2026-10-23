Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check ENT Closing State Merit List Here

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Admission to MS in ENT (Master of Surgery in Ear, Nose and Throat) in state colleges in Maharashtra will be done through State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra counselling process. The official counselling schedule for MS program is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, to gain a seat in the postgraduate ENT (Otorhinolaryngology) program through the Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 counseling process, candidates must check previous year trends and rank movement. This will help analyze the admission possibility during the upcoming Round 1. Being one of the highly sought-after branches of medicine, obtaining a seat in ENT is a very competitive process in different government medical colleges, municipal corporations, and private hospitals in Maharashtra. To secure an understanding of state-merit list and rank movement, candidates can refer to the tables shared below.

Check| Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Previous Year Closing State Merit List Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Overview While the Maharashtra State CET Cell is not released yet, candidates can check counselling, exam and other details shared below. The counselling body has released the provisional seat matrix for the 2026-27 academic cycle, along with Round 1 registration schedule for admission to MBBS and BDS seats. Particulars Dates Conducting Body State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra



Online Registration & Session apply for NEET PG-2026 (MD/MS) 17/10/2026 to 23/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm Registration Fees Payment Deadline (Non Refundable-Rs.3000/-) and Security Deposit (as applicable) through online payment gateway 17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 05.00 pm Document Upload 17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm Document Verification 18/10/2026 to 27/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm Registered Candidate List Revelation 28/10/2026 Publication of Provisional Merit List 28/10/2026 Publication of Final Provisional State Merit List and In-service State Merit List 01/11/2026 Seat Matrix for CAP Round -1 01/11/2026 Choice Form Filling Process for CAP Round-1 02/11/2026 to 04/11/2026 upto 11.59 pm Declaration of First Selection List (CAP Round-1) 05/11/2026 Physical Joining and Other Prerequisites 06/11/2026 to 10/11/2026 upto 05.30 pm Counselling Portal

medical2026.mahacet.org / mahacet.org





Mahrashtra ENT Cutoff 2026: Previous Year Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks Candidates can check Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 previous year Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. The table highlights open category admission options for ENT seats at multiple state medical colleges. Government Medical College, Nagpur offers the most competitive seats, opening and closing at 384 for open category. College Opening SML Closing SML GMC, Mumbai 384 384 TNMC, Mumbai 593 593 BJMC, Pune 753 753 PCMC PGM I, Pimpri 785 785 GMC, Nagpur 798 798 MPGIMER, Nashik 941 941 GMC, Jalgaon 954 954 SRTR, Ambajogai 1011 1011 CGMC, Chandrapur 1093 1093 GGMC, Gondia 1106 1106 NKP Salve, Nagpur 1489 1489 VPS, Nashik 1529 1529 SMBT, Nandihills 1838 1838 Sanjeevan, Miraj 1845 1845 MIMER, Talegaon 1986 1986 ASHWINI ME, Solapur 2246 2246

Maharashtra ENT Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks During Round 2 admission, Topiwala National Medical College (TNMC) in Mumbai, a government college offered the most competitive seats for open category. The admission opened and closed at 753 rank. College Opening SML Closing SML TNMC, Mumbai 753 753 PCMC PGM I, Pimpri 798 798 GMC, Mumbai 941 941 GMC, Nagpur 954 954 BJMC, Pune 968 968 SRTR, Ambajogai 1019 1019 GMC, Jalgaon 1302 1302 MPGIMER, Nashik 1358 1358 CGMC, Chandrapur 1777 1777 GGMC, Gondia 1828 1828 VPS, Nashik 1845 1845 NKP Salve, Nagpur 2118 2118 UPMC, Jalgaon 2430 2430 SMBT, Nandihills 2524 2524 Sanjeevan, Miraj 2581 2581 Read More| Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Closing State Merit List for Surgery

Maharashtra ENT Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks While in Round 3, Government Medical College stood as the top choice among students, offering admission at 968 rank for open category. College Opening SML Closing SML GMC, Mumbai 968 968 BJMC, Pune 1837 1837 GMC, Nagpur 2143 2143 MPGIMER, Nashik 2333 2333 SRTR, Ambajogai 2524 2524 GMC, Jalgaon 2991 2991 CGMC, Chandrapur 3293 3293 GGMC, Gondia 3301 3301 NKP Salve, Nagpur 3573 3573 Sanjeevan, Miraj 3990 3990 VPS, Nashik 4626 4626 UPMC, Jalgaon 4860 4860 DNY Tasgao, Karjat 4933 4951.1 SMBT, Nandihills 4935 4935 ASHWINI ME, Solapur 4949 4949 PDMC, Amravati 4950 4950 Maharashtra ENT Cutoff 2026: Maximum Rank Movement

The cutoff data for ENT admissions at major medical schools in Maharashtra suggests variations in the movement of ranks and the preferences for institutions. For example, prestigious institutions such as GMC Mumbai and TNMC Mumbai had closing ranks that was stagnant and competitive throughout the earlier rounds. While there was a drastic fall in ranks for colleges such as BJMC Pune, GMC Nagpur and SRTR Ambajogai by Round 3. The above shows how counselling and the greater number of seats available led to changes in the preferences and choices of candidates. College R1 Closing R2 Closing R3 Closing Movement VPS, Nashik 1529 1845 4626 +3097 SMBT, Nandihills 1838 2524 4935 +3097 Sanjeevan, Miraj 1845 2581 3990 +2145 NKP Salve, Nagpur 1489 2118 3573 +2084 GGMC, Gondia 1106 1828 3301 +2195 CGMC, Chandrapur 1093 1777 3293 +2200 GMC, Jalgaon 954 1302 2991 +2037 MPGIMER, Nashik 941 1358 2333 +1392