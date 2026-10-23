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Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check ENT Closing State Merit List Here

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 12:16 IST

Maharashtra State CET Cell is expected to release the NEET PG counselling details soon. Meanwhile, students can check previous year trends to analyze the admission possibilities in multiple state medical colleges shared below. The article details Round 1, 2, and 3 opening and closing state merit lists for various colleges, highlighting rank movement and institutional preferences.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check ENT Closing State Merit List Here
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check ENT Closing State Merit List Here

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Admission to MS in ENT (Master of Surgery in Ear, Nose and Throat) in state colleges in Maharashtra will be done through State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra counselling process. The official counselling schedule for MS program is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, to gain a seat in the postgraduate ENT (Otorhinolaryngology) program through the Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 counseling process, candidates must check previous year trends and rank movement. This will help analyze the admission possibility during the upcoming Round 1. 

Being one of the highly sought-after branches of medicine, obtaining a seat in ENT is a very competitive process in different government medical colleges, municipal corporations, and private hospitals in Maharashtra. To secure an understanding of state-merit list and rank movement, candidates can refer to the tables shared below. 

Check| Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Previous Year Closing State Merit List

Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Overview

While the Maharashtra State CET Cell is not released yet, candidates can check counselling, exam and other details shared below. The counselling body has released the provisional seat matrix for the 2026-27 academic cycle, along with Round 1 registration schedule for admission to MBBS and BDS seats. 

Particulars 

Dates

Conducting Body

State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra

Online Registration & Session apply for NEET PG-2026 (MD/MS)

17/10/2026 to 23/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm 

Registration Fees Payment Deadline (Non Refundable-Rs.3000/-) and Security Deposit (as applicable) through online payment gateway

17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 05.00 pm 

Document Upload 

17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm 

Document Verification 

18/10/2026 to 27/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm 

Registered Candidate List Revelation

28/10/2026

Publication of Provisional Merit List

28/10/2026

Publication of Final Provisional State Merit List and In-service State Merit List

01/11/2026

Seat Matrix for CAP Round -1

01/11/2026

Choice Form Filling Process for CAP Round-1

02/11/2026 to 04/11/2026 upto 11.59 pm

Declaration of First Selection List (CAP Round-1)

05/11/2026

Physical Joining and Other Prerequisites 

06/11/2026 to 10/11/2026 upto 05.30 pm

Counselling Portal 

medical2026.mahacet.org / mahacet.org

 

Mahrashtra ENT Cutoff 2026: Previous Year Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can check Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 previous year Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. The table highlights open category admission options for ENT seats at multiple state medical colleges. Government Medical College, Nagpur offers the most competitive seats, opening and closing at 384 for open category. 

College

Opening SML

Closing SML

GMC, Mumbai

384

384

TNMC, Mumbai

593

593

BJMC, Pune

753

753

PCMC PGM I, Pimpri

785

785

GMC, Nagpur

798

798

MPGIMER, Nashik

941

941

GMC, Jalgaon

954

954

SRTR, Ambajogai

1011

1011

CGMC, Chandrapur

1093

1093

GGMC, Gondia

1106

1106

NKP Salve, Nagpur

1489

1489

VPS, Nashik

1529

1529

SMBT, Nandihills

1838

1838

Sanjeevan, Miraj

1845

1845

MIMER, Talegaon

1986

1986

ASHWINI ME, Solapur

2246

2246

Maharashtra ENT Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

During Round 2 admission, Topiwala National Medical College (TNMC) in Mumbai, a government college offered the most competitive seats for open category. The admission opened and closed at 753 rank. 

College

Opening SML

Closing SML

TNMC, Mumbai

753

753

PCMC PGM I, Pimpri

798

798

GMC, Mumbai

941

941

GMC, Nagpur

954

954

BJMC, Pune

968

968

SRTR, Ambajogai

1019

1019

GMC, Jalgaon

1302

1302

MPGIMER, Nashik

1358

1358

CGMC, Chandrapur

1777

1777

GGMC, Gondia

1828

1828

VPS, Nashik

1845

1845

NKP Salve, Nagpur

2118

2118

UPMC, Jalgaon

2430

2430

SMBT, Nandihills

2524

2524

Sanjeevan, Miraj

2581

2581

Read More| Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Closing State Merit List for Surgery

Maharashtra ENT Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks 

While in Round 3, Government Medical College stood as the top choice among students, offering admission at 968 rank for open category. 

College

Opening SML

Closing SML

GMC, Mumbai

968

968

BJMC, Pune

1837

1837

GMC, Nagpur

2143

2143

MPGIMER, Nashik

2333

2333

SRTR, Ambajogai

2524

2524

GMC, Jalgaon

2991

2991

CGMC, Chandrapur

3293

3293

GGMC, Gondia

3301

3301

NKP Salve, Nagpur

3573

3573

Sanjeevan, Miraj

3990

3990

VPS, Nashik

4626

4626

UPMC, Jalgaon

4860

4860

DNY Tasgao, Karjat

4933

4951.1

SMBT, Nandihills

4935

4935

ASHWINI ME, Solapur

4949

4949

PDMC, Amravati

4950

4950

Maharashtra ENT Cutoff 2026: Maximum Rank Movement

The cutoff data for ENT admissions at major medical schools in Maharashtra suggests variations in the movement of ranks and the preferences for institutions. For example, prestigious institutions such as GMC Mumbai and TNMC Mumbai had closing ranks that was stagnant and competitive throughout the earlier rounds. 

While there was a drastic fall in ranks for colleges such as BJMC Pune, GMC Nagpur and SRTR Ambajogai by Round 3. The above shows how counselling and the greater number of seats available led to changes in the preferences and choices of candidates.

College

R1 Closing

R2 Closing

R3 Closing

Movement

VPS, Nashik

1529

1845

4626

+3097

SMBT, Nandihills

1838

2524

4935

+3097

Sanjeevan, Miraj

1845

2581

3990

+2145

NKP Salve, Nagpur

1489

2118

3573

+2084

GGMC, Gondia

1106

1828

3301

+2195

CGMC, Chandrapur

1093

1777

3293

+2200

GMC, Jalgaon

954

1302

2991

+2037

MPGIMER, Nashik

941

1358

2333

+1392

Maharashtra ENT Cutoff 2026: Minimum Rank Movement

As per the round-wise rank movement provided below, it reflects differences in terms of demand for the institutions and how candidates are selecting colleges. Good institutions like GMC Mumbai, BJMC Pune and TNMC Mumbai offer strict and stringent ranks in the initial stages of the counselling process due to the great preference from the candidates. On the contrary, the far-off and medium level institutions such as GMC Nagpur and SRTR Ambajogai has seen the closure of cutoff ranks going longer by leading to the closure of ranks going by +1,345 and +1,513 by the 3rd rounds of seat allotment.

College

R1 Closing

R2 Closing

R3 Closing

Movement

GMC, Mumbai

384

941

968

+584

BJMC, Pune

753

968

1837

+1084

GMC, Nagpur

798

954

2143

+1345

SRTR, Ambajogai

1011

1019

2524

+1513

TNMC, Mumbai

593

753

-

+160*

PCMC PGM I, Pimpri

785

798

-

+13*

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 23, 2026, 12:16 IST
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