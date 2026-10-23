Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check ENT Closing State Merit List Here
Maharashtra State CET Cell is expected to release the NEET PG counselling details soon. Meanwhile, students can check previous year trends to analyze the admission possibilities in multiple state medical colleges shared below. The article details Round 1, 2, and 3 opening and closing state merit lists for various colleges, highlighting rank movement and institutional preferences.
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Admission to MS in ENT (Master of Surgery in Ear, Nose and Throat) in state colleges in Maharashtra will be done through State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra counselling process. The official counselling schedule for MS program is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, to gain a seat in the postgraduate ENT (Otorhinolaryngology) program through the Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 counseling process, candidates must check previous year trends and rank movement. This will help analyze the admission possibility during the upcoming Round 1.
Being one of the highly sought-after branches of medicine, obtaining a seat in ENT is a very competitive process in different government medical colleges, municipal corporations, and private hospitals in Maharashtra. To secure an understanding of state-merit list and rank movement, candidates can refer to the tables shared below.
Check| Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Previous Year Closing State Merit List
Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Overview
While the Maharashtra State CET Cell is not released yet, candidates can check counselling, exam and other details shared below. The counselling body has released the provisional seat matrix for the 2026-27 academic cycle, along with Round 1 registration schedule for admission to MBBS and BDS seats.
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Particulars
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Dates
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Conducting Body
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State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), Maharashtra
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Online Registration & Session apply for NEET PG-2026 (MD/MS)
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17/10/2026 to 23/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm
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Registration Fees Payment Deadline (Non Refundable-Rs.3000/-) and Security Deposit (as applicable) through online payment gateway
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17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 05.00 pm
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Document Upload
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17/10/2026 to 24/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm
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Document Verification
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18/10/2026 to 27/10/2026 upto 11.59 pm
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Registered Candidate List Revelation
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28/10/2026
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Publication of Provisional Merit List
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28/10/2026
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Publication of Final Provisional State Merit List and In-service State Merit List
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01/11/2026
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Seat Matrix for CAP Round -1
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01/11/2026
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Choice Form Filling Process for CAP Round-1
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02/11/2026 to 04/11/2026 upto 11.59 pm
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Declaration of First Selection List (CAP Round-1)
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05/11/2026
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Physical Joining and Other Prerequisites
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06/11/2026 to 10/11/2026 upto 05.30 pm
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Counselling Portal
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medical2026.mahacet.org / mahacet.org
Mahrashtra ENT Cutoff 2026: Previous Year Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check Maharashtra NEET PG 2026 previous year Round 1 opening and closing ranks shared below. The table highlights open category admission options for ENT seats at multiple state medical colleges. Government Medical College, Nagpur offers the most competitive seats, opening and closing at 384 for open category.
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College
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Opening SML
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Closing SML
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384
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384
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593
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593
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753
|
753
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PCMC PGM I, Pimpri
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785
|
785
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798
|
798
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MPGIMER, Nashik
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941
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941
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GMC, Jalgaon
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954
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954
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SRTR, Ambajogai
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1011
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1011
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CGMC, Chandrapur
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1093
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1093
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GGMC, Gondia
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1106
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1106
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NKP Salve, Nagpur
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1489
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1489
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VPS, Nashik
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1529
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1529
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SMBT, Nandihills
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1838
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1838
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Sanjeevan, Miraj
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1845
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1845
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MIMER, Talegaon
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1986
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1986
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ASHWINI ME, Solapur
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2246
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2246
Maharashtra ENT Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
During Round 2 admission, Topiwala National Medical College (TNMC) in Mumbai, a government college offered the most competitive seats for open category. The admission opened and closed at 753 rank.
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College
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Opening SML
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Closing SML
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TNMC, Mumbai
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753
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753
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PCMC PGM I, Pimpri
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798
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798
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GMC, Mumbai
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941
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941
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GMC, Nagpur
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954
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954
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BJMC, Pune
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968
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968
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SRTR, Ambajogai
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1019
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1019
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GMC, Jalgaon
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1302
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1302
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MPGIMER, Nashik
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1358
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1358
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CGMC, Chandrapur
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1777
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1777
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GGMC, Gondia
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1828
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1828
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VPS, Nashik
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1845
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1845
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NKP Salve, Nagpur
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2118
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2118
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UPMC, Jalgaon
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2430
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2430
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SMBT, Nandihills
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2524
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2524
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Sanjeevan, Miraj
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2581
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2581
Read More| Maharashtra NEET PG 2026: Check Closing State Merit List for Surgery
Maharashtra ENT Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks
While in Round 3, Government Medical College stood as the top choice among students, offering admission at 968 rank for open category.
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College
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Opening SML
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Closing SML
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GMC, Mumbai
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968
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968
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BJMC, Pune
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1837
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1837
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GMC, Nagpur
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2143
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2143
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MPGIMER, Nashik
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2333
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2333
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SRTR, Ambajogai
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2524
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2524
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GMC, Jalgaon
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2991
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2991
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CGMC, Chandrapur
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3293
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3293
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GGMC, Gondia
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3301
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3301
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NKP Salve, Nagpur
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3573
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3573
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Sanjeevan, Miraj
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3990
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3990
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VPS, Nashik
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4626
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4626
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UPMC, Jalgaon
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4860
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4860
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DNY Tasgao, Karjat
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4933
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4951.1
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SMBT, Nandihills
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4935
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4935
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ASHWINI ME, Solapur
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4949
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4949
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PDMC, Amravati
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4950
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4950
Maharashtra ENT Cutoff 2026: Maximum Rank Movement
The cutoff data for ENT admissions at major medical schools in Maharashtra suggests variations in the movement of ranks and the preferences for institutions. For example, prestigious institutions such as GMC Mumbai and TNMC Mumbai had closing ranks that was stagnant and competitive throughout the earlier rounds.
While there was a drastic fall in ranks for colleges such as BJMC Pune, GMC Nagpur and SRTR Ambajogai by Round 3. The above shows how counselling and the greater number of seats available led to changes in the preferences and choices of candidates.
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College
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R1 Closing
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R2 Closing
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R3 Closing
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Movement
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VPS, Nashik
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1529
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1845
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4626
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+3097
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SMBT, Nandihills
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1838
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2524
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4935
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+3097
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Sanjeevan, Miraj
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1845
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2581
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3990
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+2145
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NKP Salve, Nagpur
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1489
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2118
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3573
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+2084
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GGMC, Gondia
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1106
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1828
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3301
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+2195
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CGMC, Chandrapur
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1093
|
1777
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3293
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+2200
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GMC, Jalgaon
|
954
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1302
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2991
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+2037
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MPGIMER, Nashik
|
941
|
1358
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2333
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+1392
Maharashtra ENT Cutoff 2026: Minimum Rank Movement
As per the round-wise rank movement provided below, it reflects differences in terms of demand for the institutions and how candidates are selecting colleges. Good institutions like GMC Mumbai, BJMC Pune and TNMC Mumbai offer strict and stringent ranks in the initial stages of the counselling process due to the great preference from the candidates. On the contrary, the far-off and medium level institutions such as GMC Nagpur and SRTR Ambajogai has seen the closure of cutoff ranks going longer by leading to the closure of ranks going by +1,345 and +1,513 by the 3rd rounds of seat allotment.
|
College
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R1 Closing
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R2 Closing
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R3 Closing
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Movement
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GMC, Mumbai
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384
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941
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968
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+584
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BJMC, Pune
|
753
|
968
|
1837
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+1084
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GMC, Nagpur
|
798
|
954
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2143
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+1345
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SRTR, Ambajogai
|
1011
|
1019
|
2524
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+1513
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TNMC, Mumbai
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593
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753
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-
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+160*
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PCMC PGM I, Pimpri
|
785
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798
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-
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+13*
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.