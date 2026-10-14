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WBPSC Miscellaneous Final Result 2026 Released at psc.wb.gov.in, Download Marks PDF

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 19:00 IST

WBPSC has released the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination 2023 result on October 14, 2026. A total of 2834 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the Personality Test. Candidates can check the result PDF, marks and category wise cut off details on the official website.

WBPSC Miscellaneous Final Result 2026 Released at psc.wb.gov.in, Download Marks PDF
WBPSC Miscellaneous Final Result 2026 Released at psc.wb.gov.in, Download Marks PDF

Key Points

  • WBPSC declared the Miscellaneous Services Exam 2023 final result on Oct 14, 2026.
  • A total of 2,834 candidates are provisionally shortlisted for the Personality Test.
  • Results, prelims marks, and cut-offs are available on psc.wb.gov.in.

WBPSC Miscellaneous Result 2026: The Public Service Commission, West Bengal (WBPSC) has officially declared the final result of the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination 2023 on October 14, 2026. The commission has published a list where 2,834 candidates are provisionally shortlisted for the Personality Test based on their performance in the written examination. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their roll numbers in the result PDF available on the official website at psc.wb.gov.in. The commission has released the notice under Advertisement No. 11/2023.

WBPSC Miscellaneous Final Result 2026: Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important details related to the WBPSC Miscellaneous Result 2026 in the table below.

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Public Service Commission, West Bengal

Examination Name

Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination, 2023

Advertisement Number

11/2023

Result Date

October 14, 2026

Candidates Shortlisted

2,834

Next Stage

Personality Test

Result Format

PDF

Official Website

psc.wb.gov.in

WBPSC Miscellaneous Result 2026 PDF Download Link

WBPSC has released the list of candidates called for the Personality Test. Candidates can visit the commission official website and open the What's New section to download and access the PDF. The list includes candidates' roll numbers, names, categories and other details. Check the direct link to download the WBPSC Miscellaneous Final Result 2026 from the table below.

WBPSC Miscellaneous Final Result 2026 Link

  Click Here

WBPSC Miscellaneous Final Result 2026 Marks PDF Link

Along with the final result the commission has also uploaded the Prelims Marks PDF of the WBPSC Miscellaneous exam. The marks have been declared for all the candidates who have taken part in the exam. Check the direct link to download the WBPSC Score Card PDF.

WBPSC Miscellaneous Score Card 2026 Link

  Click Here

How to Download WBPSC Miscellaneous Final Result 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the WBPSC Miscellaneous Results-

  • Visit the official website at psc.wb.gov.in.

  • The homepage will appear then you have to visit the What’s New Section.

  • Now you have to click on the link which says the results of written examination of miscellaneous services recruitment examination, 2023 (advt. no. 11/2023) and category wise cut off marks fixed for qualifying to personality test provisionally.

  • Click on the result PDF link to open the list of shortlisted candidates.

  • Use the Ctrl + F shortcut to search for your roll number.

  • Download the PDF and keep a copy for future reference.

WBPSC Miscellaneous Cut Off 2026

Along with the result the commission has also declared the category wise cut off marks for the written examination. Check the table below for final cutoff marks for the WBPSC Miscellaneous Result 2026 below.

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 450)

UR (Unreserved)

237

OBC

222

EWS

202

MSP (Meritorious Sports Person)

201

SC

188

ST

182

PwBD (UR)

135

PwBD (SC)

118

Details Mentioned in the WBPSC Miscellaneous Result 2026 PDF

The result PDF of WBPSC Miscellaneous Final Result contains the following details.-

  • Serial number

  • Roll number

  • Candidate  name

  • Category

  • PwBD, MSP and EWS details, where applicable

  • Standard (STD) category entry

What Happens After the WBPSC Miscellaneous Final Result 2026?

WBPSC has shortlisted the 2,834 candidates for the Personality Test. Their candidature is subject to verification of eligibility and suitability. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official WBPSC website for updates regarding the Personality Test schedule and further instructions.


Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Oct 14, 2026, 19:00 IST
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