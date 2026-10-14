WBPSC Miscellaneous Final Result 2026 Released at psc.wb.gov.in, Download Marks PDF

Key Points WBPSC declared the Miscellaneous Services Exam 2023 final result on Oct 14, 2026.

A total of 2,834 candidates are provisionally shortlisted for the Personality Test.

Results, prelims marks, and cut-offs are available on psc.wb.gov.in.

WBPSC Miscellaneous Result 2026: The Public Service Commission, West Bengal (WBPSC) has officially declared the final result of the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination 2023 on October 14, 2026. The commission has published a list where 2,834 candidates are provisionally shortlisted for the Personality Test based on their performance in the written examination. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their roll numbers in the result PDF available on the official website at psc.wb.gov.in. The commission has released the notice under Advertisement No. 11/2023. WBPSC Miscellaneous Final Result 2026: Key Highlights Candidates can check the important details related to the WBPSC Miscellaneous Result 2026 in the table below. Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Public Service Commission, West Bengal Examination Name Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination, 2023 Advertisement Number 11/2023 Result Date October 14, 2026 Candidates Shortlisted 2,834 Next Stage Personality Test Result Format PDF Official Website psc.wb.gov.in

WBPSC Miscellaneous Result 2026 PDF Download Link WBPSC has released the list of candidates called for the Personality Test. Candidates can visit the commission official website and open the What's New section to download and access the PDF. The list includes candidates' roll numbers, names, categories and other details. Check the direct link to download the WBPSC Miscellaneous Final Result 2026 from the table below. WBPSC Miscellaneous Final Result 2026 Link Click Here WBPSC Miscellaneous Final Result 2026 Marks PDF Link Along with the final result the commission has also uploaded the Prelims Marks PDF of the WBPSC Miscellaneous exam. The marks have been declared for all the candidates who have taken part in the exam. Check the direct link to download the WBPSC Score Card PDF. WBPSC Miscellaneous Score Card 2026 Link Click Here

How to Download WBPSC Miscellaneous Final Result 2026? Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the WBPSC Miscellaneous Results- Visit the official website at psc.wb.gov.in.

The homepage will appear then you have to visit the What’s New Section.

Now you have to click on the link which says the results of written examination of miscellaneous services recruitment examination, 2023 (advt. no. 11/2023) and category wise cut off marks fixed for qualifying to personality test provisionally.

Click on the result PDF link to open the list of shortlisted candidates.

Use the Ctrl + F shortcut to search for your roll number.

Download the PDF and keep a copy for future reference. WBPSC Miscellaneous Cut Off 2026 Along with the result the commission has also declared the category wise cut off marks for the written examination. Check the table below for final cutoff marks for the WBPSC Miscellaneous Result 2026 below.

Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 450) UR (Unreserved) 237 OBC 222 EWS 202 MSP (Meritorious Sports Person) 201 SC 188 ST 182 PwBD (UR) 135 PwBD (SC) 118 Details Mentioned in the WBPSC Miscellaneous Result 2026 PDF The result PDF of WBPSC Miscellaneous Final Result contains the following details.- Serial number

Roll number

Candidate name

Category

PwBD, MSP and EWS details, where applicable

Standard (STD) category entry What Happens After the WBPSC Miscellaneous Final Result 2026? WBPSC has shortlisted the 2,834 candidates for the Personality Test. Their candidature is subject to verification of eligibility and suitability. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official WBPSC website for updates regarding the Personality Test schedule and further instructions.