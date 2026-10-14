India vs West Indies 4th T20I Match October 14, 2026: Playing XI, Squad, Time, Venue & Where to Watch

India vs West Indies 4th T20I Match 2026: Men in Blue, Team India & West Indies (Windies) will play their fourth match of the five-match T20I series on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. By winning the third match of the ongoing T20I series, India have won a total of 2 matches against the West Indies, and they are ahead by 2-1 in the five-match T20I series. With this, Team India will try to win the 4th T20I match and take a 3-1 lead and win this five-match T20I series, but West Indies will also try hard to make a big win against Team India and try to make it a 2-2 series. So, the next 5th T20I would be more exciting for fans who will follow this five-match T20I series: Team India or West Indies? Well, in this fourth T20I match, there will be great rivalry between both teams. The last match, which was played in Indore, was full of excitement, and India defeated the West Indies by 14 runs after scoring 223 runs in their first innings.

Now, today’s fans are more excited to know about the Playing XI, Squad, Time, Venue & Where to Watch. So, here are all the details given in a clear table format, with key players to watch for, current standings for the team, what to expect in the 4th T20I match between India & West Indies, and where you can watch this match live. India vs West Indies 4th T20I Match 2026: Overview Here is a quick overview of the India vs West Indies 4th T20I Match 2026 given below in the table format: Match Detail Information Match India vs West Indies, 4th T20I Series West Indies tour of India 2026 Date Wednesday, October 14, 2026 Time 7:00 PM IST Toss Time 6:30 PM IST Toss Result Team India Won the Toss & Choose to Bowl First Venue Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad India Captain Shreyas Iyer West Indies Captain Shai Hope TV Broadcast Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioHotstar Series Format Five-match T20I series

India vs West Indies 4th T20I 2026: Probable Playing XI The final playing XI for India vs West Indies 4th T20I 2026 is given below: India's Probable Playing XI Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper) Abhishek Sharma Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper) Shreyas Iyer (Captain) Tilak Varma Nitish Kumar Reddy Axar Patel Naman Dhir Prince Yadav Arshdeep Singh Mayank Yadav West Indies' Playing XI Shai Hope (captain / wicketkeeper) Jewel Andrew Shimron Hetmyer Rovman Powell Sherfane Rutherford Romario Shepherd Roston Chase Keemo Paul Shamar Springer Gudakesh Motie Shamar Joseph India vs West Indies Full Squad 2026 India's Squad No. Player Role 1 Shreyas Iyer (C) Batter 2 Abhishek Sharma Batter/All-rounder 3 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Batter 4 Ishan Kishan (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter 5 Sanju Samson (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter 6 Tilak Varma Batter 7 Shivam Dube All-rounder 8 Kuldeep Yadav Bowler 9 Axar Patel All-rounder 10 Ravi Bishnoi Bowler 11 Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder 12 Arshdeep Singh Bowler 13 Prince Yadav Bowler 14 Mayank Yadav Bowler 15 Naman Dhir All-rounder

West Indies' Squad No. Player Role 1 Shai Hope (C & WK) Wicketkeeper-batter 2 Akeal Hosein Bowler 3 Amir Jangoo (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter 4 Gudakesh Motie Bowler 5 Jewel Andrew (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter 6 Kamil Pooran Batter 7 Keemo Paul All-rounder 8 Matthew Forde Bowler/All-rounder 9 Quentin Sampson Batter 10 Romario Shepherd All-rounder 11 Roston Chase All-rounder 12 Rovman Powell Batter/All-rounder 13 Shamar Joseph Bowler 14 Shamar Springer All-rounder 15 Sherfane Rutherford Batter/All-rounder 16 Shimron Hetmyer Batter India vs West Indies 4th T20I 2026: Where to Watch Live? Cricket fans in India can follow the fourth T20I through the following platforms.

Platform Details Live TV Star Sports Network Online Streaming JioHotstar app and website Match Start Time 7:00 PM IST Toss 6:30 PM IST Live Scores BCCI and ICC official websites India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Venue Details The 4th T20I match between India & West Indies will be played on October 14, 2026, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana. This stadium is known for hosting several international ad IPL matches, and the the pitch of this stadium is batting-friendly, and batters have a good hope of scoring high runs. So, in today’s match, there is a high chance to see big scores from both teams, but the toss, powerplay wickest, and middle-overs performance of both teams can change the match scenario. Let’s see the match, then we will update all the scenarios of the match in this article.

Key Players to Watch Abhishek Sharma (India): His aggressive batting at the start can give India a quick advantage. He scored 69 runs from 30 balls in the third T20I. Arshdeep Singh (India): The left-arm fast bowler took three wickets in the previous match. India will hope he can make early breakthroughs again. Shreyas Iyer (India): As captain, he will have an important role in managing the batting order and making decisions during the match. Shai Hope (West Indies): The West Indies captain can provide stability at the top of the order and help his team build a strong total. Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies): His attacking style makes him an important batter, especially when the team needs quick runs. Roston Chase (West Indies): His ability to contribute with both bat and ball could make him a key player in Hyderabad.

India vs West Indies T20I Series 2026: Current Standings India have taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match series after winning the third T20I in Indore. The fourth match is important for both teams, but India have the advantage. Match Result 1st T20I India won 2nd T20I West Indies won 3rd T20I India won by 14 runs 4th T20I October 14, Hyderabad 5th T20I October 17, Bengaluru Note: The fourth and fifth matches are scheduled fixtures, not completed results. India vs West Indies 4th T20I: What to Expect? India will enter the match with confidence after their win in Indore. However, the team will need to maintain its batting momentum throughout the innings instead of losing wickets in the middle overs. Abhishek Sharma has shown that he can score quickly at the top of the order. The Indian bowlers will also look to repeat their disciplined performance from the third match.

West Indies have enough power hitters to challenge India. Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford can change the match with their batting. The visitors will need early wickets and a better start with the ball if they want to level the series. Hyderabad is known for its batting-friendly conditions, and the team winning the toss may consider the conditions before deciding whether to bat or bowl first. What Happens if India Win the Fourth T20I? If India win the fourth match, they will take a 3-1 lead in the five-match series. West Indies will then have only one match left and will be unable to draw the series. If West Indies win, the series will be level at 2-2, and the fifth T20I in Bengaluru will decide the series winner. Conclusion The India vs West Indies fourth T20I on October 14 is an important match for both sides. India will look to use their 2-1 lead to seal the series, while West Indies will aim to level the contest and take the fight to Bengaluru.