India vs West Indies 4th T20I Match October 14, 2026: Playing XI, Squad, Time, Venue & Where to Watch
India vs West Indies 4th T20I on October 14, 2026: Check match time, venue, probable playing XI, full squads, series score and live-streaming details.
India vs West Indies 4th T20I Match 2026: Men in Blue, Team India & West Indies (Windies) will play their fourth match of the five-match T20I series on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
By winning the third match of the ongoing T20I series, India have won a total of 2 matches against the West Indies, and they are ahead by 2-1 in the five-match T20I series.
With this, Team India will try to win the 4th T20I match and take a 3-1 lead and win this five-match T20I series, but West Indies will also try hard to make a big win against Team India and try to make it a 2-2 series.
So, the next 5th T20I would be more exciting for fans who will follow this five-match T20I series: Team India or West Indies?
Well, in this fourth T20I match, there will be great rivalry between both teams. The last match, which was played in Indore, was full of excitement, and India defeated the West Indies by 14 runs after scoring 223 runs in their first innings.
Now, today’s fans are more excited to know about the Playing XI, Squad, Time, Venue & Where to Watch. So, here are all the details given in a clear table format, with key players to watch for, current standings for the team, what to expect in the 4th T20I match between India & West Indies, and where you can watch this match live.
India vs West Indies 4th T20I Match 2026: Overview
Here is a quick overview of the India vs West Indies 4th T20I Match 2026 given below in the table format:
|
Match Detail
|
Information
|
Match
|
India vs West Indies, 4th T20I
|
Series
|
West Indies tour of India 2026
|
Date
|
Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|
Time
|
7:00 PM IST
|
Toss Time
|
6:30 PM IST
|
Toss Result
|Team India Won the Toss & Choose to Bowl First
|
Venue
|
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|
India Captain
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
West Indies Captain
|
Shai Hope
|
TV Broadcast
|
Star Sports Network
|
Live Streaming
|
JioHotstar
|
Series Format
|
Five-match T20I series
India vs West Indies 4th T20I 2026: Probable Playing XI
The final playing XI for India vs West Indies 4th T20I 2026 is given below:
India's Probable Playing XI
-
Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper)
-
Abhishek Sharma
-
Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper)
-
Shreyas Iyer (Captain)
-
Tilak Varma
-
Nitish Kumar Reddy
-
Axar Patel
-
Naman Dhir
-
Prince Yadav
-
Arshdeep Singh
-
Mayank Yadav
West Indies' Playing XI
- Shai Hope (captain / wicketkeeper)
- Jewel Andrew
- Shimron Hetmyer
- Rovman Powell
- Sherfane Rutherford
- Romario Shepherd
- Roston Chase
- Keemo Paul
- Shamar Springer
- Gudakesh Motie
- Shamar Joseph
India vs West Indies Full Squad 2026
India's Squad
|
No.
|
Player
|
Role
|
1
|
Shreyas Iyer (C)
|
Batter
|
2
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Batter/All-rounder
|
3
|
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|
Batter
|
4
|
Ishan Kishan (WK)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
5
|
Sanju Samson (WK)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
6
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
7
|
Shivam Dube
|
All-rounder
|
8
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
9
|
Axar Patel
|
All-rounder
|
10
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
11
|
Nitish Kumar Reddy
|
All-rounder
|
12
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
13
|
Prince Yadav
|
Bowler
|
14
|
Mayank Yadav
|
Bowler
|
15
|
Naman Dhir
|
All-rounder
West Indies' Squad
|
No.
|
Player
|
Role
|
1
|
Shai Hope (C & WK)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
2
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
3
|
Amir Jangoo (WK)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
4
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
|
5
|
Jewel Andrew (WK)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
6
|
Kamil Pooran
|
Batter
|
7
|
Keemo Paul
|
All-rounder
|
8
|
Matthew Forde
|
Bowler/All-rounder
|
9
|
Quentin Sampson
|
Batter
|
10
|
Romario Shepherd
|
All-rounder
|
11
|
Roston Chase
|
All-rounder
|
12
|
Rovman Powell
|
Batter/All-rounder
|
13
|
Shamar Joseph
|
Bowler
|
14
|
Shamar Springer
|
All-rounder
|
15
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter/All-rounder
|
16
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
India vs West Indies 4th T20I 2026: Where to Watch Live?
Cricket fans in India can follow the fourth T20I through the following platforms.
|
Platform
|
Details
|
Live TV
|
Star Sports Network
|
Online Streaming
|
JioHotstar app and website
|
Match Start Time
|
7:00 PM IST
|
Toss
|
6:30 PM IST
|
Live Scores
|
BCCI and ICC official websites
India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Venue Details
The 4th T20I match between India & West Indies will be played on October 14, 2026, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana.
This stadium is known for hosting several international ad IPL matches, and the the pitch of this stadium is batting-friendly, and batters have a good hope of scoring high runs.
So, in today’s match, there is a high chance to see big scores from both teams, but the toss, powerplay wickest, and middle-overs performance of both teams can change the match scenario.
Let’s see the match, then we will update all the scenarios of the match in this article.
Key Players to Watch
Abhishek Sharma (India): His aggressive batting at the start can give India a quick advantage. He scored 69 runs from 30 balls in the third T20I.
Arshdeep Singh (India): The left-arm fast bowler took three wickets in the previous match. India will hope he can make early breakthroughs again.
Shreyas Iyer (India): As captain, he will have an important role in managing the batting order and making decisions during the match.
Shai Hope (West Indies): The West Indies captain can provide stability at the top of the order and help his team build a strong total.
Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies): His attacking style makes him an important batter, especially when the team needs quick runs.
Roston Chase (West Indies): His ability to contribute with both bat and ball could make him a key player in Hyderabad.
India vs West Indies T20I Series 2026: Current Standings
India have taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match series after winning the third T20I in Indore. The fourth match is important for both teams, but India have the advantage.
|
Match
|
Result
|
1st T20I
|
India won
|
2nd T20I
|
West Indies won
|
3rd T20I
|
India won by 14 runs
|
4th T20I
|
October 14, Hyderabad
|
5th T20I
|
October 17, Bengaluru
Note: The fourth and fifth matches are scheduled fixtures, not completed results.
India vs West Indies 4th T20I: What to Expect?
India will enter the match with confidence after their win in Indore. However, the team will need to maintain its batting momentum throughout the innings instead of losing wickets in the middle overs.
Abhishek Sharma has shown that he can score quickly at the top of the order. The Indian bowlers will also look to repeat their disciplined performance from the third match.
West Indies have enough power hitters to challenge India. Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford can change the match with their batting. The visitors will need early wickets and a better start with the ball if they want to level the series.
Hyderabad is known for its batting-friendly conditions, and the team winning the toss may consider the conditions before deciding whether to bat or bowl first.
What Happens if India Win the Fourth T20I?
If India win the fourth match, they will take a 3-1 lead in the five-match series. West Indies will then have only one match left and will be unable to draw the series.
If West Indies win, the series will be level at 2-2, and the fifth T20I in Bengaluru will decide the series winner.
Conclusion
The India vs West Indies fourth T20I on October 14 is an important match for both sides. India will look to use their 2-1 lead to seal the series, while West Indies will aim to level the contest and take the fight to Bengaluru.
With attacking batters, quality bowlers and a lively Hyderabad venue, fans can expect a competitive match. The final playing XIs will be confirmed after the toss, so viewers should check the official match centre for the latest team updates.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.