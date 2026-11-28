SNAP 2026 Registration Closes on November 30, Apply Online at snaptest.org
SNAP 2026 registration will close on November 30. Check the revised application deadline, MBA entrance exam dates, registration fees, eligibility and steps to apply online at snaptest.org.
The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) will close the registration window for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2026 soon. Candidates seeking admission to MBA programmes offered by Symbiosis institutes must submit their application forms by November 30, 2026.
The earlier deadline for SNAP 2026 registration was November 25. Candidates can complete the application process through the official website, snaptest.org.
SNAP 2026 Exam Dates
The SNAP 2026 examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode on three dates. Candidates can appear for up to three attempts. If they take more than one test, their highest score will be considered for the final percentile calculation.
The important dates are given below:
|
Event
|
Date / Details
|
Registration Deadline
|
November 30, 2026
|
SNAP Test 1
|
December 13, 2026
|
SNAP Test 2
|
December 19, 2026
|
SNAP Test 3
|
December 26, 2026
|
Result Declaration
|
January 12, 2027
SNAP 2026 Application Fee
Candidates have to pay ₹2,550 per test attempt, along with applicable taxes. A separate registration fee of ₹1,000 is applicable for each MBA programme selected. Both fees are non-refundable and non-transferable.
How to Apply for SNAP 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to complete their registration:
- Visit the official website, snaptest.org.
- Click on the ‘Register Now’ option.
- Enter the required details and complete the registration.
- Log in using the generated credentials.
- Fill in the application form with personal and academic details.
- Select the preferred test dates and cities.
- Upload the required documents.
- Pay the examination fee and submit the form.
- Download the confirmation page for future reference.
Candidates should complete the application and payment process before the revised deadline of November 30.
SNAP is a common entrance examination for admission to MBA programmes offered by participating institutes of Symbiosis International University. Candidates must complete the test registration and select their preferred MBA programmes separately.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.