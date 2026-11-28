The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) will close the registration window for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2026 soon. Candidates seeking admission to MBA programmes offered by Symbiosis institutes must submit their application forms by November 30, 2026.

The earlier deadline for SNAP 2026 registration was November 25. Candidates can complete the application process through the official website, snaptest.org⁠.

SNAP 2026 Exam Dates

The SNAP 2026 examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode on three dates. Candidates can appear for up to three attempts. If they take more than one test, their highest score will be considered for the final percentile calculation.

The important dates are given below: