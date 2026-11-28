Which 25 Organisations Have Been Blacklisted by the National Medicinal Plants Board? Check Full List with Darpan IDs
Check the list of 25 organisations blacklisted by the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), Ministry of Ayush, along with their NGO Darpan IDs.
The National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), under the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, has published a list of 25 blacklisted organisations. The list includes educational societies, charitable trusts, foundations, youth clubs and other organisations registered under different Darpan IDs.
According to the National Medicinal Plants Board, the list of Blacklisted Organisations contains the names of all 25 organisations along with their respective NGO Darpan identification numbers.
The list is important for organisations, applicants and stakeholders associated with medicinal plant-related programmes supported by the National Medicinal Plants Board.
Here is the complete list of the 25 blacklisted organisations, along with their Darpan IDs.
Full List of 25 Blacklisted Organisations by NMPB
According to the official list released by the National Medicinal Plants Board, the following 25 organisations have been included in the blacklist.
|
S. No.
|
Organisation Name
|
NGO Darpan ID
|
1
|
Nivedita Educational Society
|
DL/2025/0885987
|
2
|
Ranchi Road Christian Association
|
OR/2017/0170416
|
3
|
Adarsh Vikas Ayam Seva Sansthan
|
RJ/2018/0203320
|
4
|
Aksharpeeth Shiksha Samiti
|
MP/2018/0185922
|
5
|
Prayosha Pratishthan
|
GJ/2018/0183643
|
6
|
Tribal Care Seva Sansthan Banswara
|
RJ/2025/0520315
|
7
|
Bharti Devi Educational Foundation
|
UA/2022/0307246
|
8
|
Maa Kripa Sewa Samiti
|
UP/2022/0314497
|
9
|
Shri Sai Cheritable Trust
|
GJ/2021/0292363
|
10
|
Yuvaan Foundation
|
UP/2021/0278051
|
11
|
Samagra Vikas Sansthan
|
UP/2017/0159245
|
12
|
Adhrit Foundation
|
UP/2021/0273749
|
13
|
Aarna Foundation
|
UP/2016/0107570
|
14
|
Kuber Seva Sansthan
|
UP/2016/0107570
|
15
|
JPS Foundation
|
UP/2016/0099215
|
16
|
Shri Eklavya Seva Utkarsh Mandal
|
GJ/2018/0193217
|
17
|
Palli Bharati Youth Club
|
OR/2023/0351905
|
18
|
Shree Sumangalam Seva Trust
|
GJ/2023/0377068
|
19
|
Ujas Cheritable Trust
|
GJ/2017/0118769
|
20
|
Mera Gaw Mera Sahar
|
BR/2017/0152195
|
21
|
Shiv Anandi Sarva Sewa Samiti
|
BR/2025/0512082
|
22
|
Atulya Gramoday Sangathan
|
BR/2020/0266946
|
23
|
United Mission For Integrated Development
|
DL/2017/0157912
|
24
|
Shree Ram Bhakta Sanaskar Mandal Ilol
|
GJ/2017/0154804
|
25
|
Sharda Jan Swasth Shiksha Evam Nari Utthan Sewa Samiti
|
MP/2021/0273095
Source: National Medicinal Plants Board, Ministry of Ayush, Government of India.
📢 PUBLIC NOTICE | सार्वजनिक सूचना NMPB @moayush released list of 25 blacklisted organizations over irregularities & non-compliance to safeguard public funds and ensure transparency. 🔗 Check the list: https://t.co/4HvxEn6nTg Dr. @mahesh_dadhich @drqayumiitk @PIBAYUSH https://t.co/1mfMzapraZ— NMPB MoAyush (@nmpb1) November 27, 2026
What Is the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB)?
The National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) was established by the Government of India in November 2000. It functions under the Ministry of Ayush.
The board works towards the development and promotion of the medicinal plants sector in India. Its activities include supporting the conservation, cultivation, sustainable management, marketing and development of medicinal plants.
It also works with different organisations, institutions, farmers and other stakeholders to promote medicinal plant-related activities across the country.
What Is NGO Darpan ID?
NGO Darpan is an online platform developed by the Government of India to maintain information about voluntary organisations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).
A Darpan ID is a unique identification number provided to registered organisations on the portal. It helps government departments identify organisations and access their registration-related information.
The National Medicinal Plants Board has included these identification numbers alongside the names of the 25 blacklisted organisations to help stakeholders identify them.
Important Details About the Blacklisted Organisations List
-
Total organisations listed: 25
-
Issuing authority: National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB)
-
Ministry: Ministry of Ayush
-
Government: Government of India
-
Document title: List of Blacklisted Organizations
-
Identification details: NGO Darpan IDs.
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