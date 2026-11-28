The National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), under the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, has published a list of 25 blacklisted organisations. The list includes educational societies, charitable trusts, foundations, youth clubs and other organisations registered under different Darpan IDs.

According to the National Medicinal Plants Board, the list of Blacklisted Organisations contains the names of all 25 organisations along with their respective NGO Darpan identification numbers.

The list is important for organisations, applicants and stakeholders associated with medicinal plant-related programmes supported by the National Medicinal Plants Board.

Here is the complete list of the 25 blacklisted organisations, along with their Darpan IDs.

Full List of 25 Blacklisted Organisations by NMPB

According to the official list released by the National Medicinal Plants Board, the following 25 organisations have been included in the blacklist.