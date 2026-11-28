The final of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 will see India take on China for the title on Saturday, November 28. The host nation will look to win its record fourth title and become the most successful team in the tournament's history. The match will take place at the International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, in Bhopal. In this article, check out all the relevant details about the tournament final. 𝐈𝐓 𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐒 𝐃𝐎𝐖𝐍 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒! 🇮🇳🔥 Defending Champions Indian Women’s Team takes on China in the title clash of the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026, aiming to retain their crown and secure a record fourth title! 🏑🔥 🆚 India 🇮🇳 vs China 🇨🇳 🗓️ Saturday, November 28 ⏰ 7 PM IST 📺 LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports 2 🌐 Stream on https://t.co/plntJTLp8h (outside the Indian subcontinent) #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #MPAsianCT2026 #HockeyIsBack #NamasteAsia @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @MohanMOdisha @Media_SAI @IndiaSports @asia_hockey — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 28, 2026

IND vs CHN Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Final: Match Details The final match between India and China will begin at 7:00 PM IST on Saturday, November 28. Below are the key details of the final. Particulars Details Match India Women vs China Women Tournament Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Stage Final Date Saturday, November 28, 2026 Time 7:00 PM IST Venue International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal Indian Captain Salima Tete India vs China Women's Hockey Head-to-Head Record India Women and China Women share a neck-to-neck rivalry in hockey with 12 wins each. Head-to-Head Record (Major International Competitions) Particulars Matches Total Matches Played 30 India Won 12 China Won 12 Drawn 6 India Women and China Women Squads

India Women Squad: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Nikki Pradhan, Jyoti, Jyoti Singh, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Puja Sahoo, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete, Neha, Sakshi Rana, Baljeet Kaur, Ishika, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami and Mumtaz Khan. China Women Squad: Zhang Heyang, Zhang Mengyao, Jing Keqing, Zhang Wenli, Cai Wenqian, Chen Tong, Chen Yujun, Deng Qiuchan, Zhang Jing, Fang Haixuan, Feng Qingmiao, Tan Lei, Sun Chang, Li Xinting, Zuo Dandan, Zhu Sensen, Han Ruibing, Feng Jiaxin, Wei Qixiao and Zhang Xue. IND W vs CHN W Journey in Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 India started its campaign against Malaysia by defeating them 4-1 on November 19. The team repeated the same performance against the same opponent in the semi-final, winning 6-2. India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

India Women's Journey Opponent Result Malaysia Won 4-1 South Korea Won 2-1 Thailand Won 7-0 China Won 6-2 Japan Won 4-0 Malaysia (Semi-final) Won 6-2 Meanwhile, China have lost 2 games during their journey to the final. The team also suffered a 2-6 defeat against India earlier in the tournament. However, China defeated Japan in a close match in the semi-final by 1-0 to reach the final. China Women's Journey Opponent Result Thailand Won 7-0 Malaysia Drew 2-2 Japan Lost 1-3 India Lost 2-6 South Korea Won 1-0 Japan (Semi-final) Won 1-0 Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winners So Far India and South Korea are currently the joint-most successful teams in the history of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy, with 3 titles each.