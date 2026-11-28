India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Final: Check Match Details, Head-to-Head Record and Live STreaming
The Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 has come down to the final showdown, with India set to face China for the title on Saturday, November 28 in Bhopal. Check match details, squads and more.
The final of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 will see India take on China for the title on Saturday, November 28. The host nation will look to win its record fourth title and become the most successful team in the tournament's history.
The match will take place at the International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, in Bhopal. In this article, check out all the relevant details about the tournament final.
𝐈𝐓 𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐒 𝐃𝐎𝐖𝐍 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒! 🇮🇳🔥 Defending Champions Indian Women’s Team takes on China in the title clash of the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026, aiming to retain their crown and secure a record fourth title! 🏑🔥 🆚 India 🇮🇳 vs China 🇨🇳 🗓️ Saturday, November 28 ⏰ 7 PM IST 📺 LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports 2 🌐 Stream on https://t.co/plntJTLp8h (outside the Indian subcontinent) #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #MPAsianCT2026 #HockeyIsBack #NamasteAsia @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @MohanMOdisha @Media_SAI @IndiaSports @asia_hockey— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 28, 2026
IND vs CHN Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Final: Match Details
The final match between India and China will begin at 7:00 PM IST on Saturday, November 28. Below are the key details of the final.
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Particulars
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Details
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Match
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India Women vs China Women
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Tournament
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Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026
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Stage
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Final
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Date
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Saturday, November 28, 2026
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Time
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7:00 PM IST
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Venue
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International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal
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Indian Captain
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Salima Tete
India vs China Women's Hockey Head-to-Head Record
India Women and China Women share a neck-to-neck rivalry in hockey with 12 wins each.
Head-to-Head Record (Major International Competitions)
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Particulars
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Matches
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Total Matches Played
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30
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India Won
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12
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China Won
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12
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Drawn
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6
India Women and China Women Squads
India Women Squad: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Nikki Pradhan, Jyoti, Jyoti Singh, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Puja Sahoo, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete, Neha, Sakshi Rana, Baljeet Kaur, Ishika, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami and Mumtaz Khan.
China Women Squad: Zhang Heyang, Zhang Mengyao, Jing Keqing, Zhang Wenli, Cai Wenqian, Chen Tong, Chen Yujun, Deng Qiuchan, Zhang Jing, Fang Haixuan, Feng Qingmiao, Tan Lei, Sun Chang, Li Xinting, Zuo Dandan, Zhu Sensen, Han Ruibing, Feng Jiaxin, Wei Qixiao and Zhang Xue.
IND W vs CHN W Journey in Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026
India started its campaign against Malaysia by defeating them 4-1 on November 19. The team repeated the same performance against the same opponent in the semi-final, winning 6-2. India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.
India Women's Journey
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Opponent
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Result
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Malaysia
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Won 4-1
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South Korea
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Won 2-1
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Thailand
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Won 7-0
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China
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Won 6-2
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Japan
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Won 4-0
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Malaysia (Semi-final)
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Won 6-2
Meanwhile, China have lost 2 games during their journey to the final. The team also suffered a 2-6 defeat against India earlier in the tournament. However, China defeated Japan in a close match in the semi-final by 1-0 to reach the final.
China Women's Journey
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Opponent
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Result
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Thailand
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Won 7-0
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Malaysia
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Drew 2-2
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Japan
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Lost 1-3
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India
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Lost 2-6
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South Korea
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Won 1-0
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Japan (Semi-final)
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Won 1-0
Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winners So Far
India and South Korea are currently the joint-most successful teams in the history of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy, with 3 titles each.
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Year
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Winner
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2010
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South Korea
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2011
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South Korea
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2013
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Japan
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2016
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India
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2018
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South Korea
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2021
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Japan
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2023
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India
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2024
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India
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2026
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To be decided
Where to Watch India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Final Live?
Fans can enjoy the live action of the India Women vs China Women final through television and online streaming platforms. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, while the live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.
Also READ: India Beat Japan 4-1 to Win Asian Champions Trophy 2026 for Record Sixth Time: Check Winners List
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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