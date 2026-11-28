Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has achieved a major construction milestone at Kathipara Junction with the completion of a challenging elevated viaduct for its Phase II network. The new structure will help connect the Koyambedu-Alandur stretch with the existing metro network. By March 2027, six metro trains are expected to operate simultaneously across three corridors at Kathipara Junction. The milestone is part of Chennai Metro’s 118.9-km Phase II expansion. Track installation is underway, while trial runs on the new section are expected to begin in January 2027. Keep reading to know in detail. Chennai Metro Kathipara Milestone Particulars Details Metro operator Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) Location Kathipara Junction, Chennai Project Chennai Metro Phase II Corridor Corridor 5 New viaduct length 413 metres Koyambedu-Alandur stretch 14.5 km Corridor 5 route Madhavaram to Sholinganallur via Alandur Tallest pillar 108 feet Sharpest curve radius 125 metres Expected trial runs January 2027 Expected operations milestone March 2027 Trains expected at Kathipara Six across three corridors

What Is the New Kathipara Metro Milestone? CMRL has completed the balanced cantilever construction of a 413-metre elevated viaduct at Kathipara Junction. The structure forms part of Phase II’s Corridor 5, which will connect Madhavaram with Sholinganallur through Alandur. It passes above the existing cloverleaf-shaped Kathipara flyover and two operational Phase I metro corridors. The new elevated section will allow additional metro trains to travel between Koyambedu and Alandur. Chennai Metro Completes 413-Metre Kathipara Viaduct: What Makes It Special? The newly completed structure is a circular elevated viaduct extending from Paul Wells Road towards Alandur. Feature Details Structure Balanced cantilever viaduct Total length 413 metres Location Above Kathipara Junction Pillar height Approximately 88 to 108 feet Tallest pillar 108 feet Curve radius 125 metres Connected section Koyambedu to Alandur

Which Chennai Metro Corridor Will Pass Through Kathipara? The new viaduct is part of Corridor 5 of Chennai Metro Phase II. This corridor will connect Madhavaram with Sholinganallur through Alandur. The Koyambedu-Alandur section is an important part of this route. Corridor detail Information Phase Phase II Corridor number 5 Starting point Madhavaram Route via Alandur Ending point Sholinganallur Total Phase II network length 118.9 km Koyambedu-Alandur section 14.5 km Six Metro Trains at Kathipara by March 2027: How Will It Work? Once the new Phase II section becomes operational, Kathipara Junction is expected to accommodate train movements across three metro corridors. Two corridors will belong to Phase I, while one will belong to Phase II. When Will Chennai Metro Train Trials Begin at Kathipara?