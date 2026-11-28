Madurai is one of the oldest and most famous cities in Tamil Nadu. It is popularly known as the Temple City and the City of Jasmine. Apart from its temples and historical monuments, Madurai is also known for its beautiful rocky hills. Did you know that some of these hills are named after animals because of their appearance? Madurai is surrounded by three well-known hills called Yanaimalai, Nagamalai and Pasumalai. These names mean Elephant Hill, Snake Hill and Cow Hill, respectively. Another historically important hill near Madurai is Samanar Malai, which is famous for its ancient Jain caves, stone carvings and inscriptions. Among these hills, Samanar Malai is particularly important for understanding the history of Jainism in Tamil Nadu. It preserves evidence of Jain monks who lived and practised their faith in this region many centuries ago.

Let's explore all four famous hills of Madurai, their history, location and interesting facts. Also Read | Tamil Nadu’s 100-Year Old Deepam Row Explained: Why Lighting a Lamp over a Hill has Reignited the Conflict? Which 4 Famous Hills of Madurai Have Names Ending in ‘Malai’? These are the 4 famous hills of Madurai whose names end in ‘Malai’, which are the Samnar Malai, Yanai Malai, Nagamalai, and Pasumalai hills. Below in the table, check its meaning and why it is famous in detail. Hill Name Meaning Famous For Samanar Malai Jain Hill Ancient Jain caves, sculptures and inscriptions Yanaimalai Elephant Hill Elephant-shaped rocky hill Nagamalai Snake Hill Natural landscape and biodiversity Pasumalai Cow Hill Traditional name based on a cow Source: Madurai District Government, Madurai District Mineral Foundation.

Samanar Malai: The Ancient Jain Hill of Madurai Samanar Malai, also known as Samanar Hills, is one of the most historically important hills near Madurai. It is located near Keelakuyilkudi village, approximately 10–15 kilometres from Madurai city. The word 'Samanar' is associated with Jain monks, while 'Malai' means hill in Tamil. Therefore, Samanar Malai means Jain Hill. This hill is famous for its ancient caves, stone beds, rock-cut sculptures and inscriptions. These historical remains provide evidence of the presence of Jain monks in the Madurai region many centuries ago. According to the Government of India's Incredible India tourism portal, the monuments in this rocky hill region belong to different periods, ranging from the 2nd century BCE to the 12th century CE. The site is also protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Important Facts About Samanar Malai Aspcets Details Name Samanar Malai Also Known As Samanar Hills, Amanarmalai Location Keelakuyilkudi, Madurai, Tamil Nadu Distance from Madurai Approximately 10–15 km Religious Association Jainism Famous For Jain caves, sculptures and inscriptions Important Sites Settipodavu and Pechchipallam Historical Period 2nd century BCE to 12th century CE for monuments in the wider rocky hill region Protection Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Why Is Samanar Malai Famous? There are several reasons why Samanar Malai is an important historical destination. 1. Ancient Jain Caves The hill contains ancient rock shelters and caves associated with Jain monks. These places were used for meditation, religious activities and living.

2. Settipodavu Cave Settipodavu is one of the important attractions of Samanar Malai. It has a large rock-cut image of Mahavira, who is recognised as the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. The cave also contains other Jain figures and old inscriptions. 3. Pechchipallam Pechchipallam is another important historical site on the hill. It is known for its collection of Jain rock sculptures. Some of the figures found here include: Mahavira

Bahubali

Parsvanatha

Other Jain Tirthankaras These carvings help us understand the religious beliefs and artistic traditions of ancient Jain communities. 4. Ancient Inscriptions Samanar Malai is also important because of its inscriptions. Some inscriptions are written in ancient Tamil scripts, including Tamil-Brahmi and Vatteluttu. They provide information about Jain monks, religious activities and people who supported these communities.

5. Stone Beds Used by Jain Monks One of the interesting things visitors can see in the area is flat stone beds carved into the rocks. These beds were used by Jain monks as resting places. They show how monks lived a simple life close to nature. Interesting Facts About Samanar Malai Samanar Malai is also called Amanarmalai.

It is associated with the ancient Jain tradition of Tamil Nadu.

The hill has important rock-cut Jain sculptures.

Settipodavu and Pechchipallam are two major attractions.

The site contains inscriptions that help historians understand ancient Tamil society.

The wider Madurai region has several ancient Jain centres and rock shelters.

Samanar Malai is a protected archaeological heritage site. 2. Yanaimalai – The Elephant-Shaped Hill of Madurai Yanaimalai is another famous hill in Madurai. The word 'Yanaimalai' comes from two Tamil words: 'Yaanai', meaning elephant, and 'Malai', meaning hill.

The hill is named after its appearance, as its rocky shape resembles a giant elephant. It is one of the three hills identified as geographical landmarks around Madurai city by the Madurai District Government. Important Facts About Yanaimalai Aspects Details Name Yanaimalai Meaning Elephant Hill Location Madurai, Tamil Nadu Famous For Elephant-like rocky appearance Historical Importance Ancient rock-cut sculptures and religious monuments Why Is Yanaimalai Famous? Its rocky structure looks like an elephant.

It is a well-known natural landmark of Madurai.

The surrounding area has important historical and religious monuments.

The hill is associated with the heritage of the Madurai region. 3. Nagamalai – The Snake Hill of Madurai Nagamalai is another famous hill associated with Madurai. Its name comes from the Tamil word 'Nagam', which means snake, and 'Malai', which means hill.

It is traditionally named after its snake-like appearance. Nagamalai is also important from an environmental point of view. The National Biodiversity Authority of India has recognised Nagamalai Hillock as a Biodiversity Heritage Site. According to the National Biodiversity Authority, the hillock covers an area of approximately 32.22 hectares and supports different types of plants, birds and animals. Important Facts About Nagamalai Aspects Details Name Nagamalai Meaning Snake Hill Location Madurai, Tamil Nadu Special Recognition Biodiversity Heritage Site Area 32.22 hectares Plant Species 138 Bird Species 118 Faunal Species 94 Source: National Biodiversity Authority of India. Why Is Nagamalai Important? It is one of the three traditionally named hills of Madurai.

Its name is associated with the shape of a snake.

It supports different types of native vegetation.

It provides a habitat for several bird and animal species.

It is recognised for its biodiversity and traditional cultural importance.

Did You Know? Nagamalai Hillock supports 138 plant species, 118 bird species and 94 faunal species, according to the National Biodiversity Authority of India. 4. Pasumalai – The Cow Hill of Madurai Pasumalai is the third traditionally named hill associated with Madurai city. The name comes from two Tamil words: 'Pasu', meaning cow, and 'Malai', meaning hill. Therefore, Pasumalai means Cow Hill. Like Yanaimalai and Nagamalai, it is recognised as one of the three hills that form geographical landmarks around Madurai. Although it is not as widely known for ancient Jain sculptures as Samanar Malai, it is an important part of the city's geographical identity. Important Facts About Pasumalai Aspects Details Name Pasumalai Meaning Cow Hill Location Madurai, Tamil Nadu Famous For Traditional name associated with a cow Importance One of the three traditionally named hills of Madurai