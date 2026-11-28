IIT Madras Extends BTech Internship Duration to Six Months Under Revised Curriculum
IIT Madras has introduced a six-month internship programme for BTech students under its revised curriculum. Starting January 2027, the programme will be open to students from the 2024 batch onwards. Check eligibility, industry partnerships and other details.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has introduced a six-month internship programme for BTech students under its revised undergraduate curriculum. The first batch of internships will begin in January 2027, allowing eligible students to gain longer industry exposure during their sixth semester.
The initiative will be open to students from the 2024 batch onwards and is being managed by the institute’s Career Pathway Centre (CPC). The revised programme replaces the conventional two-month summer internship model, which students generally undertook after their third year.
According to IIT Madras, the longer internship period will help students understand industry requirements, work on practical projects and apply classroom learning to real-world challenges. It will also give companies more time to assess students’ skills and identify potential candidates for Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs).
IIT Madras Internship Programme: Industry Partnerships
IIT Madras is also expanding its partnerships with companies in India and abroad to provide students with more internship opportunities.
Amazon India has been offering remote internship opportunities to IIT Madras students since October 2026. The institute is also exploring additional opportunities through industry collaborations.
Separately, IIT Madras has partnered with KRAFTON India, the Indian arm of the South Korean gaming company, to establish the KIGI Academy.
Under this partnership, the academy offers a fully funded six-month programme for students across engineering disciplines. It includes:
- Four months of hands-on game development training at IIT Madras.
- Two months of paid industry exposure at KRAFTON India’s Bengaluru headquarters.
- Training in coding, game design, UI/UX, art and product development.
- An opportunity for top-performing participants to be considered for full-time positions at KRAFTON India.
IIT Madras Six-Month Internship Programme: What Has Changed?
Under the revised curriculum, BTech students will get an opportunity to undertake internships for six months instead of the earlier two-month summer internship period.
The first batch will start in January 2027. Students currently in their fifth semester will be eligible to participate, with the programme scheduled during their sixth semester.
The institute’s Career Pathway Centre will coordinate the initiative. The centre looks after internships, campus placements, skill development, entrepreneurship and higher education opportunities.
Prof. Richa Agrawal, Chairperson of the Career Pathway Centre at IIT Madras, explained the reason behind extending the internship duration.
She said, “Six months is a sufficient period during which students get to work on an industry problem completely, from beginning to end.”
Agrawal also said that the institute had received a positive response from companies and students for the new initiative.
More Internship Opportunities for Students
IIT Madras is engaging with other companies to develop similar industry-oriented programmes. The Career Pathway Centre is encouraging companies to collaborate with students and faculty through hackathons, case competitions, capstone projects and real-world industry assignments.
The institute has also reported an increase in the overall number of internships, including both two-month and six-month opportunities, compared with the corresponding period in the previous cycle.
The revised internship structure is expected to provide BTech students with greater industry exposure and help them understand professional requirements before completing their degrees.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.