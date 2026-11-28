The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has introduced a six-month internship programme for BTech students under its revised undergraduate curriculum. The first batch of internships will begin in January 2027, allowing eligible students to gain longer industry exposure during their sixth semester. The initiative will be open to students from the 2024 batch onwards and is being managed by the institute’s Career Pathway Centre (CPC). The revised programme replaces the conventional two-month summer internship model, which students generally undertook after their third year. According to IIT Madras, the longer internship period will help students understand industry requirements, work on practical projects and apply classroom learning to real-world challenges. It will also give companies more time to assess students’ skills and identify potential candidates for Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs).

IIT Madras Internship Programme: Industry Partnerships IIT Madras is also expanding its partnerships with companies in India and abroad to provide students with more internship opportunities. Amazon India has been offering remote internship opportunities to IIT Madras students since October 2026. The institute is also exploring additional opportunities through industry collaborations. Separately, IIT Madras has partnered with KRAFTON India, the Indian arm of the South Korean gaming company, to establish the KIGI Academy. Under this partnership, the academy offers a fully funded six-month programme for students across engineering disciplines. It includes: Four months of hands-on game development training at IIT Madras.

Two months of paid industry exposure at KRAFTON India’s Bengaluru headquarters.

Training in coding, game design, UI/UX, art and product development.

An opportunity for top-performing participants to be considered for full-time positions at KRAFTON India.

IIT Madras Six-Month Internship Programme: What Has Changed? Under the revised curriculum, BTech students will get an opportunity to undertake internships for six months instead of the earlier two-month summer internship period. The first batch will start in January 2027. Students currently in their fifth semester will be eligible to participate, with the programme scheduled during their sixth semester. The institute’s Career Pathway Centre will coordinate the initiative. The centre looks after internships, campus placements, skill development, entrepreneurship and higher education opportunities. Prof. Richa Agrawal, Chairperson of the Career Pathway Centre at IIT Madras, explained the reason behind extending the internship duration. She said, “Six months is a sufficient period during which students get to work on an industry problem completely, from beginning to end.”