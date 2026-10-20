From Physical Science To AI Research In Japan: How IIT Madras BS Student Made The Leap
IIT Madras BS student Shudhanshu Kumar Yadav has secured selection at the University of Tokyo’s Matsuo & Iwasawa Laboratory after developing skills in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. His academic journey also includes a research internship at Dhirubhai Ambani University and projects involving machine learning and AI applications.
Shudhanshu Kumar Yadav, a student of the BS in Data Science and Applications programme at IIT Madras, has secured an opportunity to work with the Matsuo & Iwasawa Laboratory at the University of Tokyo. His journey reflects his growing interest in Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning and data science.
Yadav completed his bachelor’s degree in Physical Science from the University of Delhi. He later pursued data science studies at IIT Madras, where he developed technical skills and explored new areas of computing.
From Classroom Learning to Practical Projects
As part of his learning journey, Yadav worked on projects that involved applying machine learning to real-world problems. One of his projects focused on predicting crop yields using information such as rainfall, temperature, humidity and soil nutrients.
He used machine learning models, including Random Forest and XGBoost, to analyse data and make predictions. The project helped him understand how AI techniques can be applied to agriculture.
He also completed a summer research internship at Dhirubhai Ambani University in Gandhinagar. During the internship, he worked on Human Activity Recognition using smartphone sensor data and explored the use of Large Language Models (LLMs).
Expanding His Experience in AI
Yadav has also been selected for GCI World 2026. His experience includes internship opportunities at Jamia Millia Islamia and IIM Bangalore.
Alongside his IIT Madras programme, he is pursuing an MSc in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science at the Central University of Andhra Pradesh.
His work has covered several areas, including machine learning, generative AI and applications based on large language models. These experiences have helped him explore research opportunities beyond his initial academic background.
Combining Academics With Leadership
Apart from his studies, Yadav has held student leadership roles. He served as president of the Vivekananda Study Circle at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, University of Delhi, leading a group of more than 80 members. He has also served as a group leader in Saranda House under the IIT Madras BS programme.
His selection at the University of Tokyo marks another step in his academic journey as he continues to explore AI and data science through research and practical learning.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.