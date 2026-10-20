From Physical Science To AI Research In Japan: How IIT Madras BS Student Made The Leap

Shudhanshu Kumar Yadav, a student of the BS in Data Science and Applications programme at IIT Madras, has secured an opportunity to work with the Matsuo & Iwasawa Laboratory at the University of Tokyo. His journey reflects his growing interest in Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning and data science. Yadav completed his bachelor’s degree in Physical Science from the University of Delhi. He later pursued data science studies at IIT Madras, where he developed technical skills and explored new areas of computing. From Classroom Learning to Practical Projects As part of his learning journey, Yadav worked on projects that involved applying machine learning to real-world problems. One of his projects focused on predicting crop yields using information such as rainfall, temperature, humidity and soil nutrients.

He used machine learning models, including Random Forest and XGBoost, to analyse data and make predictions. The project helped him understand how AI techniques can be applied to agriculture. He also completed a summer research internship at Dhirubhai Ambani University in Gandhinagar. During the internship, he worked on Human Activity Recognition using smartphone sensor data and explored the use of Large Language Models (LLMs). Expanding His Experience in AI Yadav has also been selected for GCI World 2026. His experience includes internship opportunities at Jamia Millia Islamia and IIM Bangalore. Alongside his IIT Madras programme, he is pursuing an MSc in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science at the Central University of Andhra Pradesh. His work has covered several areas, including machine learning, generative AI and applications based on large language models. These experiences have helped him explore research opportunities beyond his initial academic background.