The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced a consolidated framework for cash withdrawals through Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and Point of Sale (PoS) terminals. Under the directions issued on November 27, 2026, banks must alert customers about their monthly free ATM transaction usage and the charges applicable after the free limit is exhausted. The RBI has brought together 17 earlier circulars issued between 2008 and 2022 into a single Master Direction. The instructions cover free ATM transactions, withdrawal charges, failed transactions, cardless cash withdrawals and cash withdrawals through PoS terminals. Keep reading to know in detail.

Limits of ₹2,000 per transaction and ₹10,000 per month

Important ATM details must be available in English, Hindi and local language

The consolidated directions cover several aspects of ATM and PoS cash withdrawals. Here are the major provisions customers should know.

One of the major customer-facing provisions requires banks to establish a mechanism to inform account holders about their monthly ATM transaction usage. Banks must caution or alert customers about the number of free ATM transactions they have already used during the month. This will help customers understand when additional withdrawal charges may apply.

The RBI has retained the existing free ATM transaction limits. Customers can make five free transactions every month at their own bank’s ATMs. At other banks’ ATMs, the limit depends on whether the ATM is located in a metro or non-metro centre.

ATM location Free transactions per month Own bank’s ATM 5 Other bank’s ATM in metro centres 3 Other bank’s ATM in non-metro centres 5

The six metro centres identified for this purpose are: