RBI New ATM Rules 2026: Banks Must Alert Customers Before Free Transactions Run Out; Check Limits, Charges and 8 Key Changes
RBI has consolidated 17 ATM and PoS cash withdrawal circulars into one Master Direction. Check free ATM limits, ₹23 charges, failed transaction rules and PoS withdrawal limits.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced a consolidated framework for cash withdrawals through Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and Point of Sale (PoS) terminals. Under the directions issued on November 27, 2026, banks must alert customers about their monthly free ATM transaction usage and the charges applicable after the free limit is exhausted. The RBI has brought together 17 earlier circulars issued between 2008 and 2022 into a single Master Direction. The instructions cover free ATM transactions, withdrawal charges, failed transactions, cardless cash withdrawals and cash withdrawals through PoS terminals. Keep reading to know in detail.
RBI New ATM Rules 2026
|Particulars
|Details
|Regulator
|Reserve Bank of India
|Announcement date
|November 27, 2026
|Number of earlier circulars consolidated
|17
|Period covered
|2008–2022
|Effective date
|Immediately
|Maximum ATM charge beyond free limit
|₹23 per transaction, plus applicable taxes
|Own-bank ATM free transactions
|5 per month
|Other-bank ATM free transactions
|3 in metro centres and 5 in non-metro centres
|PoS cash withdrawal limit
|₹2,000 per transaction
|Monthly PoS cash withdrawal limit
|₹10,000
What Are the New RBI ATM Rules? 8 Important Changes Explained
The consolidated directions cover several aspects of ATM and PoS cash withdrawals. Here are the major provisions customers should know.
|No.
|RBI rule
|What it means for customers
|1
|ATM usage alerts
|Banks must alert customers about free transaction usage
|2
|Free transaction limits
|Existing monthly limits continue
|3
|Additional ATM charges
|Maximum ₹23 per transaction, plus taxes
|4
|Failed ATM transactions
|Eligible failed transactions cannot be charged
|5
|ATM location display
|Metro or non-metro classification must be displayed
|6
|Three-language information
|Important ATM details must be available in English, Hindi and local language
|7
|PoS cash withdrawals
|Limits of ₹2,000 per transaction and ₹10,000 per month
|8
|Cardless cash withdrawals
|Interoperable UPI-based ATM withdrawals remain covered
Banks Must Send Alerts Before Free ATM Transactions Run Out
One of the major customer-facing provisions requires banks to establish a mechanism to inform account holders about their monthly ATM transaction usage. Banks must caution or alert customers about the number of free ATM transactions they have already used during the month. This will help customers understand when additional withdrawal charges may apply.
|Information
|What banks must communicate
|Monthly transaction usage
|Number of free ATM transactions already used
|Remaining free transactions
|Usage information to help customers track their limit
|Additional charges
|Charges applicable after the free limit is exhausted
|Customer awareness
|Clear information about ATM transaction costs
How Many Free ATM Transactions Are Allowed Per Month?
The RBI has retained the existing free ATM transaction limits. Customers can make five free transactions every month at their own bank’s ATMs. At other banks’ ATMs, the limit depends on whether the ATM is located in a metro or non-metro centre.
|ATM location
|Free transactions per month
|Own bank’s ATM
|5
|Other bank’s ATM in metro centres
|3
|Other bank’s ATM in non-metro centres
|5
The six metro centres identified for this purpose are:
|Metro city
|State/UT
|Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|Kolkata
|West Bengal
|Bengaluru
|Karnataka
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
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