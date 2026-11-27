NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Expected M.D. General Medicine Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks
The MCC is set to release NEET PG 2026 Round 3 opening and closing ranks for MD General Medicine admissions. Aspirants can check expected cutoffs for top medical colleges and understand factors influencing these ranks.
NEET PG Cut-off 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to release Round 3 opening and closing ranks for admission to M.D. in General Medicine. The NEET PG Round 3 seat allotment results have been scheduled for December 4, 2026, aspirants waiting to secure seats in the third round, or is waiting for seat upgrade can check the expected opening and closing ranks for top 50 medical colleges provided below.
The Medical Counselling Committee will release official Round 3 opening and closing ranks only after the completion of the allotment process. From current trends in All India Quota (AIQ), seats in M.D. General Medicine in prestigious government medical colleges normally get filled by candidates holding ranks between 1,000 and 4,500 All India Ranks, whereas Round 3 AIQ closing ranks across all government colleges reach up to about 9,500 ranks for the General category (and even much higher in case of Deemed University quotas). Check the comprehensive list of anticipated M.D. General Medicine Round 3 opening and closing ranks for NEET PG 2026.
Check| NEET PG Cutoff 2026: Check M.D. General Medicine Round 2 Opening Closing Ranks
NEET PG 2026 Round 3: Overview
The table shares details for NEET PG 2026 Round 3 counselling shared below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Counselling Authority
|
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), under the DGHS (Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)
|
Exam Name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate
|
Courses Offered
|
MD, MS, DNB, and PG Diploma
|
Counselling Round
|
Round 3 (All India Quota)
|
Mode of Counselling
|
Online
|
Round 3 Registration
|
26th Nov., 2026 to 4th Dec., 2026
|
Joined Candidates List
|
14th Dec., 2026
|
Official Website
|
mcc.nic.in
M.D. General Medicine Expected Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks
The table lisr 50 medical colleges, and their expected opening and closing ranks for M.D. General Medicine Expected Round 3. It bgeins 7-9, which go as high as 975-1005, whereas closing ranks begin at 8-12 and end at 1060-1285.
-
ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital, Delhi has the most complex cut off (7-9 OR / 8-12 CR), followed by Nizam's Institute, Hyderabad (74-85 CR), VMMC & Safdarjung, Delhi (85-95 CR), and Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi (94-105 CR).
-
Closing ranks exceed 300 near JN Medical College, Aligarh (280-310 CR) and UCMS, Delhi (282-310 CR), then surpass 500 from HBT Medical College, Mumbai (501-560 CR) onwards, reaching over 1,000 in the last five colleges, including Government Medical College, Parippally, Kollam with 1060-1285 CR.
|
Institute
|
Expected OR
|
Expected CR
|
ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital, Delhi
|
7 - 9
|
8 - 12
|
Nizam's Institute, Hyderabad
|
32 - 38
|
74 - 85
|
VMMC & Safdarjung, Delhi
|
22 - 27
|
85 - 95
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi
|
16 - 21
|
94 - 105
|
Lady Hardinge Medical College, Delhi
|
105 - 115
|
134 - 150
|
Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai
|
68 - 76
|
138 - 155
|
Government Medical College, Chandigarh
|
108 - 120
|
243 - 270
|
IMS BHU, Varanasi
|
25 - 32
|
250 - 280
|
Madras Medical College, Chennai
|
195 - 210
|
273 - 300
|
JN Medical College, Aligarh
|
275 - 285
|
280 - 310
|
UCMS, Delhi
|
158 - 170
|
282 - 310
|
IPGMER, Kolkata
|
270 - 285
|
283 - 315
|
LTMMC, Mumbai
|
170 - 185
|
301 - 335
|
NEIGRIHMS, Shillong
|
295 - 310
|
304 - 340
|
BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad
|
140 - 155
|
327 - 365
|
PGIMS, Rohtak
|
280 - 295
|
330 - 370
|
Bangalore Medical College
|
75 - 85
|
335 - 375
|
Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram
|
140 - 155
|
375 - 420
|
SCB Medical College, Cuttack
|
28 - 35
|
410 - 455
|
Government Medical College, Kolkata
|
375 - 390
|
424 - 475
|
Topiwala National Medical College, Mumbai
|
360 - 380
|
449 - 500
|
Stanley Medical College, Chennai
|
425 - 440
|
461 - 510
|
Government Medical College, Kottayam
|
455 - 470
|
470 - 525
|
Nilratan Sircar Medical College
|
480 - 495
|
488 - 545
|
Indian Railway PG Institute, Delhi
|
485 - 500
|
492 - 550
|
HBT Medical College, Mumbai
|
440 - 460
|
501 - 560
|
Andhra Medical College
|
290 - 310
|
534 - 600
|
TD Medical College, Alleppey
|
520 - 540
|
549 - 615
|
Osmania Medical College
|
515 - 535
|
567 - 635
|
Mysore Medical College
|
405 - 425
|
568 - 635
|
SMS Medical College, Jaipur
|
255 - 275
|
662 - 770
|
ESIC Medical College, Faridabad
|
655 - 675
|
667 - 780
|
Government Medical College, Thrissur
|
585 - 610
|
676 - 790
|
Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
|
665 - 690
|
708 - 830
|
RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata
|
695 - 720
|
709 - 835
|
GMC Pariyaram, Kannur
|
750 - 780
|
784 - 920
|
Medical College, Baroda
|
800 - 825
|
815 - 955
|
Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai
|
620 - 650
|
825 - 970
|
BJ Government Medical College, Pune
|
605 - 635
|
832 - 975
|
ESIC Medical College, Hyderabad
|
545 - 575
|
835 - 980
|
KGMU, Lucknow
|
290 - 315
|
850 - 1000
|
Grant Medical College, Mumbai
|
585 - 615
|
859 - 1010
|
Government Medical College, Nagpur
|
430 - 455
|
879 - 1035
|
Calcutta National Medical College
|
530 - 560
|
891 - 1050
|
Madurai Medical College
|
800 - 830
|
902 - 1065
|
MKCG Medical College, Berhampur
|
825 - 855
|
960 - 1130
|
Government Medical College, Surat
|
700 - 730
|
989 - 1165
|
Karnataka Medical College, Hubballi
|
975 - 1005
|
1032 - 1250
|
Burdwan Medical College
|
900 - 930
|
1047 - 1270
|
Government Medical College, Parippally, Kollam
|
925 - 955
|
1060 - 1285
Factors That May Affect NEET PG Round 3 Cutoff 2026
Here are major factors that may affect NEET PG Round 3 opening and closing ranks:
-
Seat Matrix: The number of clear vacancies remaining after Round 1 and Round 2 and virtual vacancies arising due to upgradation of candidates in Round 2 have a direct bearing on closing ranks, upwards or downwards.
-
Seat Vacancy From Previous Rounds: Seats vacated by candidates who have resigned before the MCC deadline or not reported at their allotted colleges are new additions to the Round 3 candidate base.
-
State Counselling Overlap: Concurrent counselling for seats under state quotas causes candidates to give up All India Quota (AIQ) seats, increasing the availability of seats in Round 3.
-
Specialty & Institutional Preference: High preference specialties such as MD General Medicine, Radiodiagnosis, and Dermatology particularly in prestigious government medical colleges maintain tighter closing ranks compared to para-clinical/pre-clinical specialties.
-
Fresh Registrations & Choice Filling: New candidates in Round 3 and changes in choice filling among upgradation candidates affect the branchwise competition.
-
Category & Quota Reservations: Distribution of seats among various categories such as UR, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, and PwD and also between AIQ & Deemed/Central University Quotas determines closing ranks for respective categories.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.