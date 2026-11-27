NEET PG Cut-off 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to release Round 3 opening and closing ranks for admission to M.D. in General Medicine. The NEET PG Round 3 seat allotment results have been scheduled for December 4, 2026, aspirants waiting to secure seats in the third round, or is waiting for seat upgrade can check the expected opening and closing ranks for top 50 medical colleges provided below.

The Medical Counselling Committee will release official Round 3 opening and closing ranks only after the completion of the allotment process. From current trends in All India Quota (AIQ), seats in M.D. General Medicine in prestigious government medical colleges normally get filled by candidates holding ranks between 1,000 and 4,500 All India Ranks, whereas Round 3 AIQ closing ranks across all government colleges reach up to about 9,500 ranks for the General category (and even much higher in case of Deemed University quotas). Check the comprehensive list of anticipated M.D. General Medicine Round 3 opening and closing ranks for NEET PG 2026.